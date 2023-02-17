The best dewy foundations for a natural-looking glow

Dewy make-up is all the rage at the moment. We're seeing more and more people opt for radiant, luminous skin over a matte finish, and we're big fans. So, what is the best foundation (opens in new tab) to buy for that dewy finish? That's where we come in.

We've taken it upon ourselves to test some of the best dewy foundations on the market, to see if they can really give us that sought-after glow. From YSL and Rimmel to MAC and more, we've given some of the most popular brands a go, so keep on scrolling to see our honest thoughts.

Believe it or not, there is more to dewy skin than just a foundation. We've spoken to Linda Cantello, International Make-up Artist at Armani Beauty, and Anthony H. Nguyen, KVD Beauty's Global Veritas Artistry Ambassador, about how to achieve a dewy make-up look, including how to prep the skin and how to set your foundation in place.

How should I prep my skin for a dewy foundation?

When it comes to a dewy base, it's all about the skin prep. "If skin does not look good, then neither will any make-up that is then applied. Make-up, in my opinion, is an enhancer, not a mask," says Cantello.

For a dewy look, Nguyen recommends applying your favourite moisturiser before foundation so that skin looks hydrated. If you have an oily complexion, you can also use a primer to help your foundation stay in place, however only apply it to areas where you get the most shine, such as your nose or forehead, and let the rest of your natural radiance come through.

How can I make my foundation look more dewy?

So, you've prepped the skin and bought one the best dewy foundations for your skin type. The next step is actually applying it. You can use your hands, a sponge or a brush depending on how much coverage you want. After blending it into the skin, Nguyen recommends using a setting spray to make it even more dewy. Something like the Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Mist (opens in new tab) or the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Extra Glow (opens in new tab) should do the trick.

Cantello also recommends adding a highlighter, such as the Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer Liquid Highlighter (opens in new tab), to the cheekbones for extra radiance.

Is a dewy foundation suitable for all skin types?

Although oily skin types might shy away from dewy foundations, they can actually be used on all skin types, not just dry skin. As mentioned above, the secret is all in the prep. If you do find yourself getting oilier throughout the day, we recommend packing a powder in your bag to keep shine at bay.

The best dewy foundations to buy now

1. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation Best natural-looking dewy foundation Specifications Number of shades: 40 Formula: Liquid Today's Best Deals View at Boots.com (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We're sure you've all heard of this foundation, and in our opinion, it's one of the best dewy foundations you can buy. It looks super natural on the skin, and gives you that 'lit from within' look. It offers medium coverage, but it is buildable, so you can also get a full coverage finish if you desire.

2. Rimmel Kind and Free Skin Tint Moisturising Foundation

Rimmel Kind and Free Skin Tint Moisturising Foundation Best drugstore dewy foundation Specifications Number of shades: 19 Formula: Liquid Today's Best Deals View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK (opens in new tab) View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a more affordable dewy foundation, you can't go wrong with this one from Rimmel. The formula is slightly heavier than a tinted moisturiser but lighter than your usual foundation, and leaves a gorgeous glowy finish on the skin. Again this offers medium coverage, and it's worth nothing that if you do have oiler skin, you'll probably need to set this in place with a bit of powder.

3. KVD Beauty Good Apple Serum Foundation

KVD Beauty Good Apple Serum Foundation Best dewy foundation for oily skin Specifications Number of shades: 40 Formula: Serum Today's Best Deals View at Boots (opens in new tab)

New from KVD Beauty is the Good Apple Serum Foundation. This foundation was designed with combination to oily skin types in mind and has a natural, satin finish which lets a little bit of dewiness come through. The best thing about this is that it offers full coverage whilst still letting your skin look like skin. We're big fans.

4. Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation Best oil-free dewy foundation Specifications Number of shades: 36 Formula: Liquid Today's Best Deals View at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) View at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) View at Harrods (opens in new tab)

This is one of our beauty writer's favourite foundations of all time. The oil-free formula glides onto the skin, with buildable, medium coverage. It's really lightweight, and leaves you with a radiant-looking complexion.

5. Jones Road What The Foundation

Jones Road What The Foundation Best dewy foundation for dry skin Specifications Number of shades: 12 Formula: Balm Today's Best Deals View at Liberty London (opens in new tab) View at Liberty London (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

This foundation has been capturing everyone's attention as of late, and it's not hard to see why. The unique, balm formula is ideal for dry skin, with nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil and sodium hyaluronate that help it to blend seamlessly into your complexion. It offers light to medium coverage with a luminous, dewy finish. It's worth noting that if you do want more of a heavier foundation look, we would recommend one of the other options.

6. MAC Studio Radiance Face And Body Radiant Sheer Foundation

MAC Studio Radiance Face And Body Radiant Sheer Foundation Best sheer dewy foundation Specifications Number of shades: 30 Formula: Liquid Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at M·A·C (opens in new tab) View at Beauty Bay (opens in new tab)

If you don't want too much coverage, then you'll really like this option from MAC. It feels lightweight on the skin and leaves you with a natural-looking glow. The only downside? You would probably need to use a concealer on top if you did want to cover any blemishes.

7. Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Le Teint Foundation

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Le Teint Foundation Best foundation for a glowy finish Specifications Number of shades: 40 Formula: Liquid Today's Best Deals View at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab)

If you've used the YSL's iconic Touche Éclat highlighter, then you're going to want to try this. The medium coverage foundation has a non-comedogenic formula that promotes a healthy glow, leaving you looking positively radiant.

8. NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation Best longwearing dewy foundation Specifications Number of shades: 34 Formula: Liquid Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) View at ASOS (UK) (opens in new tab)

Looking for a dewy foundation that will last all day? Look no further. The NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation gives you a beautiful glow that will last you the long run. No creasing or sliding here.