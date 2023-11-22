We're obsessed with Meghan Markle's super-long lashes—this is how to recreate her look

Meghan Markle's make-up rarely deviates from her signature look—gently flushed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, natural lips and softly-lined eyes. But every so often, the Duchess of Sussex switches it up with a bold lip, a wash of shimmer on her eyelids, or, in her most recent make-up masterclass, dramatically long lashes (that are so natural looking that even the best mascara couldn't do the job).

At a recent appearance for the Variety Power of Women event in LA, Meghan was pictured with one of her best beauty looks yet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess looked radiant on the red carpet with pared-back make-up that only accentuated her skin's luminosity. Meghan's eye make-up was also simple, with a clean sweep of winged eyeliner and long, fluttery false lashes.

Meghan's no stranger to false lashes, having famously worn a pair of Velour Whispie Me Away lashes on her wedding day in 2018 (FYI, they're available at Sephora for just £17.50 right now—you're welcome). But often she pairs the look with a subtle smokey eye, rather than her subtle California-girl make-up as seen at the Variety awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we're not sure about the exact brand of the lashes Meghan used in this instance, we do know that we'll be trying this natural-make-up-meets-dramatic-lash combo at home. If you want to recreate the look, Meghan's wedding day lashes from Velour could be a good place to start.

While Meghan isn't as vocal nowadays about her favourite products (though we do have some previous intel on her go-to fragrances) there's a wealth of beauty knowledge on Meghan's former lifestyle blog, The Tig—and we can still access the archives.

As Meghan's (in her own words) "right-hand man and "make-up guru", Daniel Martin, explains in a post on Meghan's red carpet looks, Velour's Whispie Me Away lashes are a great lightweight option and offer a natural-looking fit. He says: "I have to admit, I was never really into mink lashes until I found these."

Velour Vegan Luxe Lashes Whispie Me Away Visit Site Velour's signature lashes are feathery and lightweight for a more natural finish and the lashes of choice for Meghan Markle to complement her elegant wedding day make-up.

"This brand in particular has a great selection that really offers the best fit and style for your eye shape. The Whispie Me Away lashes are my favourite!

"They add medium volume, so they have a much more realistic look as opposed to an overdone one, and they sit comfortably for hours on the lash line." They're also completely vegan and surprisingly affordable for a Duchess-worthy beauty buy—particularly with 30% off the original price right now at Sephora.

To finish this make-up look, use a natural-looking foundation or tinted moisturiser to create a dewy base, before working bronzer into the hairline and along the contours of the face. Then finish with a light dusting of highlighter across the cheekbones and bridge of the nose. Keep eyes and lips natural and simple to accentuate the lashes.

The Variety Power of Women ceremony is an annual event that celebrates resilient women.

At the event, Meghan spoke about the importance of supporting women in the entertainment industry, telling the crowd: "This industry is so special, you see how many women use the platform that they have and just channel it for good. The more we support each other, the more it amplifies the work, amplifies the community."