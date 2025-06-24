‘Princess Nails’ Are Taking Over TikTok—And They’re the Chicest ‘No-Mani Mani’ of the Summer

From Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's pretty, nude wedding-day manicure to the late Queen Elizabeth's penchant for Essie's Ballet Slippers, the royals have long adored an understated manicure moment. And perfectly in step with our current love of neutral trends––think soap nails and BB cream nails––it seems we, too, are now fully on board with what's being dubbed the 'princess' mani.

Exuding timeless elegance, princess nails have taken TikTok by storm, with nail art enthusiasts taking a step back from bold shades and intricate designs that usually dominate as the weather warms up. So, why the change of heart?

First, these are nails defined by their simplicity and ease. Of course, while a professional finish is usually only achievable at a salon, you can achieve the look from home without too much hassle. All you really need is the correct shades in your collection. Think pretty neutrals––sheer pinks, muted nudes, milky hues and even a simple clear polish. For those who want to add a little something extra, you may want to try a milky rose, creamy sheer lavender or even a subtle pink with a hint of shimmer. It's all about achieving that radiant nail glow, where nails look like the epitome of health and elegance. With that said, aim for a super glossy, hi-shine finish, whichever colour you go for.

Look to Kate Middleton's 'barely there' aesthetic. The Princess of Wales consistently opts for toned-down, chic shades that complement every outfit she wears. This is of course another key benefit of embracing the trend. There's zero risk of clashing with your summer wardrobe.

More notable features include the shape and length of the princess style (look away long nail girlies, because this one may come as a bit of a shock). In stark contrast to the long almond designs seen everywhere on your Insta feed, princess nails are best when kept shorter, with a soft square or rounded shape given slightly squared-out edges. Indeed, nailing this look relies heavily on the prep, not just the chosen nail colour. Perfect cuticle work––whether completed by you or your nail artist––is an essential feature.

The inspiration

Soapy, glossy and clean: these nails by Harriet Westmoreland are the epitome of a perfect princess nail.

These short pink nails look gorgeous with some super shiny rings in gold.

How perfect is this shape and length? Understated to a T.

A milky white nail hue combined with some silver sparkles = chef's kiss.

If you're more of a square nail girlie, you can ask for a softer edge to achieve the look.

Adding a touch of subtle chrome never hurt this mani trend!

An essential feature? It has to be the super glossy, shiny finish.

Another beautiful chrome look, with the perfect length and shape.

If sheer nail polish is not for you, something with a little more depth can still work beautifully.