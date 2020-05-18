If it's good enough for the Duchess...

We don’t know about you, but when we get wind of any of Kate Middleton’s beauty products, well, we bookmark them instantly. The Duchess of Cambridge always looks like a 10/10, so if there’s any chance we can emulate that glow for ourselves, we’ll happily try our luck.

There’s no question that her bridal look from her wedding to Prince William in 2011 will go down in the beauty history books, with Kate famously doing her own make-up for the big day. But the woman is pretty much always camera-ready, with super-healthy hair and skin and classic make-up choices. Who wouldn’t want a slice of that for themselves?

So without further ado, keep reading for the beauty products lucky enough to have the royal seal of approval, from skincare to Kate Middleton’s favourite perfume.

Kate Middleton make-up favourites

Generally speaking, Kate’s signature make-up look consists of groomed eyebrows, lined eyes, healthy glow to the cheeks and a nude lip. Last year’s Wimbledon appearance was one of the very, very few times we’ve seen her using a beauty product in public; namely, the classic Clarins Lip Perfector. We’d say the above looks like the equally classic shade, Rose Shimmer.

As for Kate Middleton’s lipstick of choice? It’s normally Bobbi Brown’s Lip Colour in the shade Sandwash Pink, which she most notably wore for the royal wedding nine years ago. Scroll through the gallery at the end of this article for more of her signature make-up picks.

Kate Middleton hair products

That mane is the envy of us all, when you look at Kate Middleton’s hair it’s no surprise that so many people use her as a reference point in the hairdresser’s chair. So how does she look after those shiny, shiny locks?

According to Allure, if you want K-Middy hair then this is the Kérastase duo you’re after, as the duchess is reportedly a fan of the Bain Satin shampoo and accompanying conditioner. It’s not hugely surprising as SO many celebrities tout this brand as their favourite for haircare – Millie Mackintosh, Mollie King and Tess Daly, to name but a few. Find more of the duchess’s go-to haircare products in the gallery below.

Kate Middleton skincare products

Ah, the Kate Middleton glow. Just what, exactly, does she use to get that signature glowy complexion? We’ve made it our mission to find out…

This organic oil, rich in vitamin C, omegas and fatty acids, is said to have been Kate’s go-to throughout her pregnancies. Thought to be a recommendation from her mum Carole, who loves it too, it can reduce the appearance of wrinkles, scars and stretch marks. Magic.



Dubbed ‘the perfect royal tan’, apparently this was the spray tan brand of choice for Kate’s wedding day. The natural-looking colour and fresh fragrance makes it one of the best fake tans you can get. A great DIY tan for at-home jobs.

Read more of the skincare products fit for a duchess in our round-up at the end of this article.

We don’t know about you, but Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products are seriously making us reconsider our beauty bag essentials. Keep scrolling for even more of her go-to beauty buys.