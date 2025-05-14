Meghan Markle's 'Montecito manicure' is *the* quiet luxury nail look and it's so easy to do at home
Royally chic
If there’s one thing that I love even more than discovering a brilliant new beauty product, it’s finding a bingeable comfort watch—and With Love, Meghan, the Netflix show starring Meghan Sussex (née Markle), has been exactly that for me this spring. Set in beautiful Montecito, California, the series follows Meghan making scented beeswax candles, creating picture-perfect flower arrangements, and cooking up simple and delicious meals using ingredients picked from the garden. It’s utterly idyllic (I can’t keep a houseplant alive, let alone an entire bed of vegetables and herbs) and escapist in the best way possible. And while I might never try my hand at making my own focaccia or fruit preserves, if there’s one thing I will be rushing to recreate, it’s Meghan’s manicure.
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
In line with the neutral manicures that we’ve seen dominating this year so far (think soap nails and ombré French tips), Meghan’s nails are painted in a barely-there, pink-toned nude that looks fresh, clean and utterly simple. It’s being coined the “Montecito manicure” and with its chic, laid-back California girl vibes we can already see it taking off as one of the most popular manicures for spring/summer 2025.
What is the Montecito manicure?
To get an expert’s take on the appeal of Meghan’s nails, I caught up with session manicurist Ami Streets to find out what exactly it is about the Montecito mani that has us all obsessed. “Meghan’s manicure is minimalist, but it still speaks to the quiet luxury trend—especially when paired with very neutral, sheer polish colours,” says Streets. While she mentions that it does lean into the popularity of the “clean-girl aesthetic” in its simplicity, similar to the naked manicure, Streets points out that the manicure is very deliberate despite looking low-key. “Meghan’s manicure gives a clean, refined and intentional vibe and suggests someone who values subtle polish, precision and understated elegance,” explains Streets. And while it is undeniably aspirational, the best thing about this nail look is that you can perfect the look at home.
How can you recreate Meghan’s nails?
It’s all about the prep with this look, as you want the nails to be practically perfect. “Ensure that the nail plate surface is clean, cuticles are tidy and nails are buffed to perfection so that colour application will be smooth and even,” says Streets. As for the shape, you want to try something round rather than square. “A soft squoval à la Meghan, or a more subtle rounded or almond nail shape will look more contemporary if you prefer a slightly longer nail length.”
As for the polish itself, Streets suggests applying just one or two thin coats of colour with a top coat to seal it in place. Meghan herself has confirmed on Instagram, via links to her Shop My, that the exact polishes she uses are CND Shellac in Satin Slippers and Romantique—one coat of each to get the look. But if you’re doing your own manicure at home then Streets has plenty of suggestions for alternatives below.
Montecito manicure inspiration
Feeling inspired? I've rounded up some of my favourite Montecito-inspired manicures if you want to emulate Meghan's clean nail look at your next salon appointment.
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
This milky manicure by Harriet Westmoreland is so refined and elegant—the ultimate clean-girl nail look.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton)
A photo posted by on
While the polish itself is so sheer that it's barely-there, nail artist Iram Shelton has executed every detail of this manicure so perfectly that it looks incredibly expenisve.
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
This oh-so-pretty nail look by Julia Diogo showcases one of Streets' aforementioned polish picks—Chanel's Ballerina.
A post shared by Georgia Rae (@raelondonnails)
A photo posted by on
From the glossy tips to the gleaming cuticles, these polished nails by Georgia Rae are all about the shine.
The best Montecito manicure nail colours
A luxury choice for sure, but would you expect anything less to recreate a manicure fit for a Duchess? Streets rates this for not only the neutral colourway, but also that the coverage means you only need one coat.
"This is one of my go-to colours that suits pretty much everybody—it's a great pale pink nude with a hint of peach and can be worn sheer or layered up," says Streets.
A brilliant high-street option for the Montecito manicure, Streets rates this as being the "perfect natural pinky-nude with high coverage and a super shiny finish".
This creamy pink has a gel-effect finish that lasts nearly two weeks, without the need for a trip to the salon. The shade is that perfect middle ground between baby pink and milky white.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
-
How Do We Raise Our Kids in a Time of Misogyny and Intimate Image Abuse?
“We tend to ask more of schools when we perhaps need to ask more of ourselves”
-
Creamy, decadent, and surprisingly complex—here's why I'm obsessed with marshmallow perfumes
Soft, feminine energy, bottled
-
Rat & Boa's Dreamy New Launch Perfects Summer Occasion Wear
A formal wardrobe has never looked so good
-
After years of harsh gel manicures, I'm on a healing journey—this new polish range is like *skincare for nails*
An antidote for brittle, peeling talons
-
Wave goodbye to leopard and tiger—you should be wearing *this* animal print on your nails this summer
Cool girl coded
-
Feeling whimsical? Soft blue nails are the dreamiest manicure look this spring
According to pros
-
All the cool girls I know are wearing 'stained glass nails' for spring
Try something different at the salon
-
A nail expert just confirmed that *everyone* will be wearing butter yellow nails this spring—and I’m obsessed
Here's how to choose the best shade for you
-
This expensive-looking nail shade is a favourite of Selena Gomez—I predict it’s the colour of the season
It screams spring
-
I was in a rut until I discovered micro nail art—it's elegant, dainty, and so personalisable
Plus, all the inspiration you need...
-
Every beauty editor I know is obsessed with the naked manicure—it's clean, precise and *expensive-looking*
Fresh and clean for spring