If there’s one thing that I love even more than discovering a brilliant new beauty product, it’s finding a bingeable comfort watch—and With Love, Meghan, the Netflix show starring Meghan Sussex (née Markle), has been exactly that for me this spring. Set in beautiful Montecito, California, the series follows Meghan making scented beeswax candles, creating picture-perfect flower arrangements, and cooking up simple and delicious meals using ingredients picked from the garden. It’s utterly idyllic (I can’t keep a houseplant alive, let alone an entire bed of vegetables and herbs) and escapist in the best way possible. And while I might never try my hand at making my own focaccia or fruit preserves, if there’s one thing I will be rushing to recreate, it’s Meghan’s manicure.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

In line with the neutral manicures that we’ve seen dominating this year so far (think soap nails and ombré French tips), Meghan’s nails are painted in a barely-there, pink-toned nude that looks fresh, clean and utterly simple. It’s being coined the “Montecito manicure” and with its chic, laid-back California girl vibes we can already see it taking off as one of the most popular manicures for spring/summer 2025.

What is the Montecito manicure?

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jemal Countess / Stringer)

To get an expert’s take on the appeal of Meghan’s nails, I caught up with session manicurist Ami Streets to find out what exactly it is about the Montecito mani that has us all obsessed. “Meghan’s manicure is minimalist, but it still speaks to the quiet luxury trend—especially when paired with very neutral, sheer polish colours,” says Streets. While she mentions that it does lean into the popularity of the “clean-girl aesthetic” in its simplicity, similar to the naked manicure, Streets points out that the manicure is very deliberate despite looking low-key. “Meghan’s manicure gives a clean, refined and intentional vibe and suggests someone who values subtle polish, precision and understated elegance,” explains Streets. And while it is undeniably aspirational, the best thing about this nail look is that you can perfect the look at home.

How can you recreate Meghan’s nails?

It’s all about the prep with this look, as you want the nails to be practically perfect. “Ensure that the nail plate surface is clean, cuticles are tidy and nails are buffed to perfection so that colour application will be smooth and even,” says Streets. As for the shape, you want to try something round rather than square. “A soft squoval à la Meghan, or a more subtle rounded or almond nail shape will look more contemporary if you prefer a slightly longer nail length.”

As for the polish itself, Streets suggests applying just one or two thin coats of colour with a top coat to seal it in place. Meghan herself has confirmed on Instagram, via links to her Shop My, that the exact polishes she uses are CND Shellac in Satin Slippers and Romantique—one coat of each to get the look. But if you’re doing your own manicure at home then Streets has plenty of suggestions for alternatives below.

Montecito manicure inspiration

Feeling inspired? I've rounded up some of my favourite Montecito-inspired manicures if you want to emulate Meghan's clean nail look at your next salon appointment.

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

This milky manicure by Harriet Westmoreland is so refined and elegant—the ultimate clean-girl nail look.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton) A photo posted by on

While the polish itself is so sheer that it's barely-there, nail artist Iram Shelton has executed every detail of this manicure so perfectly that it looks incredibly expenisve.

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

This oh-so-pretty nail look by Julia Diogo showcases one of Streets' aforementioned polish picks—Chanel's Ballerina.

A post shared by Georgia Rae (@raelondonnails) A photo posted by on

From the glossy tips to the gleaming cuticles, these polished nails by Georgia Rae are all about the shine.

The best Montecito manicure nail colours

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel - 06 Rose Baltique £46 at Cult Beauty A luxury choice for sure, but would you expect anything less to recreate a manicure fit for a Duchess? Streets rates this for not only the neutral colourway, but also that the coverage means you only need one coat.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 111 Ballerina £30 at Chanel "This is one of my go-to colours that suits pretty much everybody—it's a great pale pink nude with a hint of peach and can be worn sheer or layered up," says Streets.

Essie Nail Polish in Not Just A Pretty Face £8.99 at Boots A brilliant high-street option for the Montecito manicure, Streets rates this as being the "perfect natural pinky-nude with high coverage and a super shiny finish".