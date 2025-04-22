I tried Charlotte Tilbury’s bridal make-up service for my wedding, and *loved* it—here’s everything you need to know

When it came to wedding make-up, I felt a bit lost. Despite being a beauty editor and trialling make-up for a living, I wasn’t sure where to turn for the big day. I knew I wanted something timeless, but I didn’t gravitate towards that ‘no-make-up make-up’ look that seems to fill most bridal make-up artist pages. They were beautiful, but I knew I wanted something a bit more glam.

Then I discovered Charlotte Tilbury’s bridal make-up service. As a long-time fan of the brand, I had high hopes that it was the perfect solution. And, after having my make-up done by one of the Charlotte Tilbury bridal make-up artists, Sophie Mabel, I knew right away it was the ideal choice for my wedding make-up. It was exactly as I’d wished for and more.

So, here’s everything I think you should know about Charlotte Tilbury’s bridal artist service.

Step 1: Enquire

The first step is enquiring, which you can do super easily on the Charlotte Tilbury website. Simply let the team know all of the details of your wedding day to check availability and that you’re a good match. Doing this as early as possible can help avoid disappointment.

Step 2: Phone consultation

Once you’ve agreed to the terms and a bridal make-up artist is chosen for you, the team will set up a phone consultation where you can chat to your bridal artist. Sophie and I chatted about all things make-up for about 30 minutes: we spoke about my day-to-day make-up, looks I like, looks I don’t like, my inspiration, and what Charlotte Tilbury products I have used before. She was warm, professional, and asked all of the right questions to figure out my style and to settle any nerves surrounding the big day.

Taking my preferences and using some of my inspiration photos, Sophie created a mood board to show what to expect from the final look—it was a lovely touch.

Step 3: Trial appointment

(Image credit: Sophie Mabel)

Next was the make-up trial day. I met Sophie downstairs at the new (and incredibly gorgeous) Charlotte Tilbury boutique in Covent Garden where she had all of the products laid out and my mood board ready. She had mentioned wearing white as it can help you to see what the make-up will look like when you're wearing a wedding dress, which is a great tip.

Sophie started on skin prep, and we discussed my skin type, routine and any products I will be using ahead of the big day. She then moved on to my eyes—my only request was not to use too much pink since I have rosacea. With each step, Sophie showed me what she was doing and asked if I was happy. She asked plenty of questions, and honestly, I told her to do her thing—she knows far better than I do, and I trusted her knowledge.

Finally, it was on to complexion products, which is what I was most nervous about. Sophie understood that I wanted my skin to look natural but still glam; flawless both in real life and on camera.

It was a two-hour appointment, which gave plenty of time to tweak and refine the look, though I hadn’t a single amendment—I was so happy with what Sophie had created. It was one of my favourite beauty experiences to date (and as a beauty editor, I’ve had many). I came away feeling very excited about my wedding day and relieved knowing I have Sophie, whose calm and kind energy is appreciated on such a big occasion.

Step 4: The wedding day

Stay tuned for my wedding day, which is just a few weeks away. On the day, Sophie allows one and a half hours for the bride and an hour for the bridesmaids. It's plenty of time, since we got the look down on the trial session.

The Charlotte Tilbury bridal team will travel to your wedding location and can be on hand for any touch-ups, too, if you need them—though you’ll want to specify all of this while enquiring.

And if you’d prefer to do your own make-up, the team also offers make-up lessons.

