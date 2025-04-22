I tried Charlotte Tilbury’s bridal make-up service for my wedding, and *loved* it—here’s everything you need to know
One of my favourite beauty experiences to date
When it came to wedding make-up, I felt a bit lost. Despite being a beauty editor and trialling make-up for a living, I wasn’t sure where to turn for the big day. I knew I wanted something timeless, but I didn’t gravitate towards that ‘no-make-up make-up’ look that seems to fill most bridal make-up artist pages. They were beautiful, but I knew I wanted something a bit more glam.
Then I discovered Charlotte Tilbury’s bridal make-up service. As a long-time fan of the brand, I had high hopes that it was the perfect solution. And, after having my make-up done by one of the Charlotte Tilbury bridal make-up artists, Sophie Mabel, I knew right away it was the ideal choice for my wedding make-up. It was exactly as I’d wished for and more.
So, here’s everything I think you should know about Charlotte Tilbury’s bridal artist service.
Step 1: Enquire
The first step is enquiring, which you can do super easily on the Charlotte Tilbury website. Simply let the team know all of the details of your wedding day to check availability and that you’re a good match. Doing this as early as possible can help avoid disappointment.
Step 2: Phone consultation
Once you’ve agreed to the terms and a bridal make-up artist is chosen for you, the team will set up a phone consultation where you can chat to your bridal artist. Sophie and I chatted about all things make-up for about 30 minutes: we spoke about my day-to-day make-up, looks I like, looks I don’t like, my inspiration, and what Charlotte Tilbury products I have used before. She was warm, professional, and asked all of the right questions to figure out my style and to settle any nerves surrounding the big day.
Taking my preferences and using some of my inspiration photos, Sophie created a mood board to show what to expect from the final look—it was a lovely touch.
Step 3: Trial appointment
Next was the make-up trial day. I met Sophie downstairs at the new (and incredibly gorgeous) Charlotte Tilbury boutique in Covent Garden where she had all of the products laid out and my mood board ready. She had mentioned wearing white as it can help you to see what the make-up will look like when you're wearing a wedding dress, which is a great tip.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sophie started on skin prep, and we discussed my skin type, routine and any products I will be using ahead of the big day. She then moved on to my eyes—my only request was not to use too much pink since I have rosacea. With each step, Sophie showed me what she was doing and asked if I was happy. She asked plenty of questions, and honestly, I told her to do her thing—she knows far better than I do, and I trusted her knowledge.
Finally, it was on to complexion products, which is what I was most nervous about. Sophie understood that I wanted my skin to look natural but still glam; flawless both in real life and on camera.
It was a two-hour appointment, which gave plenty of time to tweak and refine the look, though I hadn’t a single amendment—I was so happy with what Sophie had created. It was one of my favourite beauty experiences to date (and as a beauty editor, I’ve had many). I came away feeling very excited about my wedding day and relieved knowing I have Sophie, whose calm and kind energy is appreciated on such a big occasion.
Step 4: The wedding day
Stay tuned for my wedding day, which is just a few weeks away. On the day, Sophie allows one and a half hours for the bride and an hour for the bridesmaids. It's plenty of time, since we got the look down on the trial session.
The Charlotte Tilbury bridal team will travel to your wedding location and can be on hand for any touch-ups, too, if you need them—though you’ll want to specify all of this while enquiring.
And if you’d prefer to do your own make-up, the team also offers make-up lessons.
Best Charlotte Tilbury Bridal Make-Up Products
Complexion
Eye make-up
Lip products
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
-
I get lash lifts regularly—here’s how I combat 'lash dehydration’, as per expert advice
How I've got my flutter back on track...
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Prince Harry's "proud" words about wife Meghan Markle are going viral
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Sources have opened up about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's "intense" start to the year
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Getting married this year? Here’s what you need to know about bridal hair colour, according to the pros
Destination brides, listen up
By Tori Crowther
-
Hands down, these are the best wedding foundations for each skin type
That bridal glow, bottled
By Denise Primbet
-
I’m a bride who loves injectables—here are the dos and don’ts of getting them ahead of your wedding
A game-changer, if done correctly
By Tori Crowther
-
I asked 7 beauty editors to share their wedding day beauty essentials and it's a must-read for brides
Your wedding day beauty checklist
By Jazzria Harris
-
As we head full throttle into bridal season, I asked a makeup artist how to choose the best lipstick for a wedding
These 6 are in the running for my own big day
By Tori Crowther
-
It's two weeks until I get married—as a beauty editor, here's every treatment I've had in preparation
I'm not proud of it
By Shannon Lawlor
-
I’m a beauty editor who is getting married this summer—these are the make-up looks in the running for my big day
My inspo board ahead...
By Tori Crowther
-
I just asked 10 fashion and beauty editors what their wedding-day perfumes were—here are the results
Spoiler: they're not all florals
By Shannon Lawlor