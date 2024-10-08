Trust me: the Erborian CC Cream is the perfect no-make-up make-up base for glowy skin

You know those days when you're craving that your skin but better vibe? Those are the ones when a sheer, simple CC cream can make all the difference. Whether you're on holiday and want to keep it lightweight, are out and about on a day off, or you're just experiencing a good skin day, foundation can often just feel a bit heavy.

This is where Erborian's CC Creme comes into its own; the much-loved product has an ultra-lightweight feel, sheer tint, and glow-boosting radiant finish. I've been using it for years – here's why.

Why is the Erborian CC cream so good?

If there's one thing I adore in the beauty world, it's a skincare-make-up hybrid. As someone who's big on skin, I want to use make-up that enhances my features while also contributing towards a healthier complexion. Erborian's CC offering is a must-have for this.

As a CC cream (which stands for colour correcting), the formula is designed to neutralise uneven skin tone, including redness and dark circles. It contains encapsulated pigments that get to work when they coming into contact with skin, and enhance the complexion overall.

The product, which was created in South Korea, arguably the skincare capital of the world, also offers a sheer tint that can replace foundation for days when you're seeking something with less coverage. It is somewhat buildable, depending on how you apply it (more on that later), but I'd largely recommend it for those 'off-duty' or good skin days. Alternatively, you can always use it as a priming formula before a more pigmented base. It does have an SPF25, which provides a limited amount of protection as we head out of the summer months, but I would always recommend using this after your facial sunscreen or SPF moisturiser.

What you'll really notice about this product (and my favourite feature) is its radiant finish. It's very natural- looking, promoting healthy, lit-from-within skin that'll have people asking about your skincare routine.

It's been a bestseller for the brand for years and has a fan club that includes celebrities, beauty editors and make-up artists alike.

My only qualm with this product is its shade range, which as it currently stands is lacking. Each shade covers a wide range of skin tones, but still three shades is not inclusive enough. That said, the brand is currently developing a new shade according to its website, which hopefully will make is accessible to more people.

How to use Erborian's CC

In my opinion there are two ways to apply this cream, depending on how you plan on wearing it.

Firstly, you can apply it with you fingers, much like you would a moisturiser – either all over or just in the areas you need a little colour correcting magic.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

The product applies as a white cream (seen above) but blends into the skin as you rub it in (below). One layer of it applied with fingers is the perfect prep for a heavier coverage base such as a foundation. It increases your glow levels and evens the skin tone so foundation has to work a little less hard.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Secondly, if you do want to wear it as your primary base, I'd recommend applying it with a damp beauty sponge. This way, you can build up coverage levels gradually and give it more of a makeup-y finish. This is my preferred way of using it and I absolutely love it.

If you're concerned that as we head into the colder months that it won't provide the type of coverage that you're after, I would give it a chance. It gives cold-bitten skin the boost of luminosity that its craving and because it's packed full of skin-loving ingredients, like Centella Asiatica it helps keep your skin hydrated.