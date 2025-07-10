Turns Out, Amazon Is A Treasure Trove Of Great K-Beauty Brands—Here Are 9 I'll Be Shopping
From cult moisturisers to colourful lip stains
Despite being lucky enough to be sent lots of wonderful new products to try for work, I’ll admit that I spend a lot of time both browsing and shopping for beauty myself too. And while I’m accustomed to filling up my basket, both virtually and in real life, at destinations like Sephora and Space NK, Amazon isn’t usually a stop on my list.
However, I’m not one to be stubborn and when I realised that so many people rave about their beauty offering, I decided to get involved. What really surprised me was the array of incredible Korean beauty brands that are available to shop there. Combined with the lure of lightning-fast delivery and brilliant deals—especially around Prime Day—and Amazon is a K-beauty shopping destination in its own right.
Yes, for fans of Korean beauty (or those curious to dip a toe into the world of glass skin, hydrating essences, and innovative formulations, Amazon is something of a hidden gem. Many of these brands can be tricky to track down in the UK, but here they all were—from COSRX to TirTir. Whether you’re after cult-favourite cleansers, dewy cushion foundations or skin-plumping serums, I’m sharing my pick of the very best K-beauty brands on Amazon and the hero products to add to your wishlist.
1. COSRX
This K-beauty brand has amassed a loyal following amongst fellow beauty editors for its gentle and effective formulations—and, of course, their viral snail mucin serum. If you're into glass skin then it's time to get to know COSRX. Taking an ingredients-first approach to skin, you’ll find things like redness-reducing centella asiatica and blackhead-busting BHAs in their range of products that tackle everything from dehydration to breakouts.
2. Belif
I can’t seem to scroll through a skincare routine on TikTok without this Korean brand appearing in the lineup, but Belif is one brand that’s truly worth the hype. With a focus on deep hydration that doesn’t weigh skin down, these lightweight formulas are perfect if you’re looking for products to restore bounce, boost glow and generally leave your skin looking its dewiest self.
3. Haruharu Wonder
I only recently discovered this beautiful female-founded K-beauty brand, so was delighted to discover that it’s readily available on Amazon too. Haruharu Wonder has been quietly building a cult following for its Black Rice line which uses a patented fermented black rice extract that’s rich in antioxidants and skin barrier support for healthy skin that glows. And while packaging isn’t everything, these products look seriously chic on your bathroom side too.
4. Aestura
Something of a hidden gem for those with sensitive skin, Aestura is actually Korea’s #1 dermatologist-recommended dermacosmetic brand and is so brilliant at soothing and calming sensitive and reactive skin that it’s actually used in Korean hospitals. All of their products are designed to calm, strengthen and deeply moisturise.
5. Etude
Personally, skincare is really where it’s at for me when it comes to K-beauty, but if you’re looking for some affordable upgrades to your make-up bag then Etude is a brand to get to know. From their cult water tints to their impressive brow products, you’ll find both trend-led formulations and beauty staples amongst their lineup.
6. Beauty of Joseon
Although it was founded in 2016, this year Beauty of Joseon has taken the beauty world by storm with its heralded sunscreens going viral on basically every social media platform out there. Fusing traditional Korean herbal ingredients with science-led formulations, this brand has so much more to offer than suncare though.For skin-calming, glow-boosting formulas, it’s a gem.
7. Tonymoly
Tonymoly was one of the first K-beauty brands that I remember becoming obsessed with. Yet when it launched nearly 20 years ago it was impossible to get hold of here in the UK. Thankfully, Amazon has a huge edit of this efficacious skincare and colour make-up—all with their signature joy-inducing packaging. Beyond the aesthetic points, though, this really is a brilliant entry point brand for newcomers to Korean beauty.
8. Missha
If you have a penchant for luxury skincare then Missha offers up high-quality formulations that rival some of the most premium brands in the industry at a fraction of the price. In fact, one of the brand’s products has cult status thanks to the online beauty community considering it a “dupe” for an iconic Estée Lauder serum. For products rich in antioxidants and designed to rejuvenate, you really can’t go wrong.
9. TirTir
TirTir shot to fame with its high-coverage, longwear base products, and with their viral cushion foundation landing in the UK this year it’s been garnering even more buzz lately. From their milky toners to the cult base products, every single product has been created to help you achieve that signature dewy K-beauty complexion that lasts all day.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.