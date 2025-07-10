Turns Out, Amazon Is A Treasure Trove Of Great K-Beauty Brands—Here Are 9 I'll Be Shopping

Despite being lucky enough to be sent lots of wonderful new products to try for work, I’ll admit that I spend a lot of time both browsing and shopping for beauty myself too. And while I’m accustomed to filling up my basket, both virtually and in real life, at destinations like Sephora and Space NK, Amazon isn’t usually a stop on my list.

However, I’m not one to be stubborn and when I realised that so many people rave about their beauty offering, I decided to get involved. What really surprised me was the array of incredible Korean beauty brands that are available to shop there. Combined with the lure of lightning-fast delivery and brilliant deals—especially around Prime Day—and Amazon is a K-beauty shopping destination in its own right.

Yes, for fans of Korean beauty (or those curious to dip a toe into the world of glass skin, hydrating essences, and innovative formulations, Amazon is something of a hidden gem. Many of these brands can be tricky to track down in the UK, but here they all were—from COSRX to TirTir. Whether you’re after cult-favourite cleansers, dewy cushion foundations or skin-plumping serums, I’m sharing my pick of the very best K-beauty brands on Amazon and the hero products to add to your wishlist.

1. COSRX

This K-beauty brand has amassed a loyal following amongst fellow beauty editors for its gentle and effective formulations—and, of course, their viral snail mucin serum. If you're into glass skin then it's time to get to know COSRX. Taking an ingredients-first approach to skin, you’ll find things like redness-reducing centella asiatica and blackhead-busting BHAs in their range of products that tackle everything from dehydration to breakouts.

2. Belif

I can’t seem to scroll through a skincare routine on TikTok without this Korean brand appearing in the lineup, but Belif is one brand that’s truly worth the hype. With a focus on deep hydration that doesn’t weigh skin down, these lightweight formulas are perfect if you’re looking for products to restore bounce, boost glow and generally leave your skin looking its dewiest self.

Belif The true cream - aqua bomb £32 at Amazon UK A lightweight yet quenching daily moisturiser, infused with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide for more even skin and deep hydration. Belif The true cream - moisturising bomb £32 at Amazon UK If you like an extra dose of moisture then this slightly richer formula is packed with squalane, peptides and ceramides to support and strengthen your skin barrier. Belif Aqua bomb sleeping mask £29 at Amazon UK Lock in moisture overnight with this jelly pudding mask that will leave your skin gleaming by morning.

3. Haruharu Wonder

I only recently discovered this beautiful female-founded K-beauty brand, so was delighted to discover that it’s readily available on Amazon too. Haruharu Wonder has been quietly building a cult following for its Black Rice line which uses a patented fermented black rice extract that’s rich in antioxidants and skin barrier support for healthy skin that glows. And while packaging isn’t everything, these products look seriously chic on your bathroom side too.

4. Aestura

Something of a hidden gem for those with sensitive skin, Aestura is actually Korea’s #1 dermatologist-recommended dermacosmetic brand and is so brilliant at soothing and calming sensitive and reactive skin that it’s actually used in Korean hospitals. All of their products are designed to calm, strengthen and deeply moisturise.

Aestura Atobarrier 365 Cream £25.99 at Amazon UK While this cream will play nice with all skin types, it's particularly good for stressed, sensitive or compromised skin seeking to restore its barrier. Aestura Atobarrier 365 Bubble Cleanser £15.99 at Amazon UK A gentle foaming cleanser that removes all traces of the day without relying on harsh actives. Aestura Atobarrier 365 Hydro Essence £22.99 at Amazon UK Hydrate skin fast with this replenishing essence.

5. Etude

Personally, skincare is really where it’s at for me when it comes to K-beauty, but if you’re looking for some affordable upgrades to your make-up bag then Etude is a brand to get to know. From their cult water tints to their impressive brow products, you’ll find both trend-led formulations and beauty staples amongst their lineup.

Etude Dear Darling Water Tint £6 at Amazon UK It might look scary in the bottle, but this featherlight tint adds a subtle wash of juicy colour to lips and cheeks—and it lasts for hours and hours. Etude Soonjung pH5.5 Relief Toner £14.50 (was £15) at Amazon UK Consider this your antidote to dehydration—a refreshing and calming toner that acts like a glass of water for dry skin. Etude Drawing Eye Brow £5 at Amazon UK This angled eyebrow pencil rivals some of the more expensive brow products I've tried. It's easy to use and really mimics the appearance of natural brow hairs.

6. Beauty of Joseon

Although it was founded in 2016, this year Beauty of Joseon has taken the beauty world by storm with its heralded sunscreens going viral on basically every social media platform out there. Fusing traditional Korean herbal ingredients with science-led formulations, this brand has so much more to offer than suncare though.For skin-calming, glow-boosting formulas, it’s a gem.

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Aqua-Fresh SPF 50+ PA++++ £12.40 (was £15.50) at Amazon UK Although its their tinted sunscreens that have garnered the most hype, Beauty of Joseon's broader sun protection offering is also brilliant. This one sinks in fast with no white cast, and layers beautifully beneath make-up. Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum Ginseng + Retinal £13.50 at Amazon UK Hydrate, brighten and illuminate the most tired of eyes with this unctuous eye cream. Bonus points to the slightly yellow-toned formula which helps to dial down dark circles. Beauty of Joseon Red Bean Water Gel £12.95 (was £22) at Amazon UK Oily skin types will love this lightweight moisturiser which not only hydrates without adding shine, but minimises the appearance of pores and uneven texture.

7. Tonymoly

Tonymoly was one of the first K-beauty brands that I remember becoming obsessed with. Yet when it launched nearly 20 years ago it was impossible to get hold of here in the UK. Thankfully, Amazon has a huge edit of this efficacious skincare and colour make-up—all with their signature joy-inducing packaging. Beyond the aesthetic points, though, this really is a brilliant entry point brand for newcomers to Korean beauty.

Tonymoly Magic Food Banana Hand Milk £11 at Amazon UK I'd adore this for the packaging alone, but thankfully the cream inside is beautiful too. Hydrating without being greasy and it smells like foam banana sweets. Tonymoly Petite Bunny Gloss Bar £14.97 at Amazon UK This must be the cutest way to add shine, colour and hydration to lips in one swipe. Tonymoly Wonder Ceramide Mochi Toner £14.90 at Amazon UK Tonymoly isn't all about kitsch packaging—this ceramide and panthenol-infused toner is a heavy hitter when it comes to providing long-lasting hydration.

8. Missha

If you have a penchant for luxury skincare then Missha offers up high-quality formulations that rival some of the most premium brands in the industry at a fraction of the price. In fact, one of the brand’s products has cult status thanks to the online beauty community considering it a “dupe” for an iconic Estée Lauder serum. For products rich in antioxidants and designed to rejuvenate, you really can’t go wrong.

9. TirTir

TirTir shot to fame with its high-coverage, longwear base products, and with their viral cushion foundation landing in the UK this year it’s been garnering even more buzz lately. From their milky toners to the cult base products, every single product has been created to help you achieve that signature dewy K-beauty complexion that lasts all day.