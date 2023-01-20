I put Clinique's foundations through their paces, and here's what I found

When I was 15, I was very spotty. Very spotty indeed. And I really wanted to cover those spots, so I spent hours trawling magazines for the best foundation (opens in new tab), including Marie Claire, where I eventually found a recommendation for the best foundation for oily skin (opens in new tab), which was made by Clinique.

I spent all my pocket money on that first Clinique foundation, and wasn't disappointed; it covered all my spots while treating my skin to a host of ingredients to help it heal.

I made the shift to a different Clinique formula a couple of years later, and found it equally as solutions-based, and was impressed by the wear and the skincare included in the formula.

The DNA of the brand hasn't changed, with its foundations designed to plug gaps other brands don't.

As a make-up artist, I know all too well that Clinique is a brand that delivers on bases—but that's not to say you can't make a wrong turn. To help you navigate shopping for some of the best foundations out there (on which Clinique certainly delivers), I've just tried and tested every Clinique foundation on the market. While testing the Clinique foundation range, I kept my experiences in mind, and looked for the ones which marked Clinique's impressive formulas out—helping you determine which might be the best choice for your personal preferences.

As always when it comes to foundation, I tested for longevity, finish, ease of use, and the particular additions which turn me into a devotee of a foundation, like skincare or blurring particles. Here are the Clinique foundations which stood out...

Best for that your-skin-but-better finish

Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation SPF20

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

(opens in new tab) Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation SPF20 £31.50 at Look Fantastic (opens in new tab) Generally when I do my make-up, I'll apply a thin layer of foundation, followed by a veil of powder because I love my skin to look healthy, but polished. This gave me that effect in one whammy thanks to the hydrating ingredients which include hyaluronic acid, and the (moderately) skin mattifying finish. I also liked that it contains skincare ingredients like vitamin C to brighten and salicylic acid to help reduce clogs. For Mattifies without killing shine

Contains skincare to brighten, hydrate and reduce clogs Against The packaging is a bit bulky

It might still be a bit sheeny if your skin is very oily

Best for red and sensitive skin

Clinique Redness Solutions Makeup SPF 15

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

(opens in new tab) Clinique Redness Solutions Makeup SPF 15 £31 at Marks and Spencer (opens in new tab) Two friends with rosacea told me that they rely heavily on this base, which helps to neutralise redness and strengthen the skin's barrier function thanks to probiotics. I tried it after going to a sauna, when my skin was sensitive and red, and found that it really did take down a lot of the pink in my cheeks. For Really neutralises redness

Probiotics strengthen the skin's barrier

The packaging is compact and lightweight Against Wouldn't be a good pick for skin without any redness

Best for a flawless finish

Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation and Concealer

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

(opens in new tab) Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation and Concealer £33 at Feel Unique (opens in new tab) The thing I liked most about this foundation was that it is so easy to apply it all over my face (using a brush, to control application), and then to dab a little extra where I needed it for a perfect colour-matched concealer. The finish: fairly full, though I sheered it out a bit with a brush over my cheeks. On the other hand, I was a bit concerned about the doe-foot applicator getting bacteria on it if applied directly to skin and then potentially exacerbating my spots. For Provides medium-to-full coverage

Doubles up as a concealer

It resists migrating into creases Against The doe foot applicator can get mucky

The packaging is a bit bulky

Best for sheer coverage

Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator SPF25

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)