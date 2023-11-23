I’ve scoured the whole site, and these Lookfantastic Black Friday deals are worth your attention

This year's Lookfantastic Black Friday deals are seriously impressive, with up to 70% off almost everything; this is the time to top up on your beauty must-haves before the festive season begins. The online shop has everything you could wish for, from the best hairdryers and make-up to all the best skincare heroes. As a beauty journalist, Lookfantastic is my most visited site all year round, but during Black Friday, I cannot stop scrolling to find all my favourite brands and products to see their discounts.

Personally, I'd go as far as to say Lookfantastic is the only place to shop beauty this Black Friday, with discounts on nearly every brand, from CervaVe cleaners to Augustinus Bader (yes, really). Mainly because when you spend over £85, you get a free Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cleanser (one of my favourite products).

Real beauty buffs know that whenever you're running low on a product, you wait until the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale to restock. So, to save yourself from endlessly scrolling and adding more products than you really need to basket, I'm sharing all my favourite deals and asking Marie Claire Editors for their must-have products so you know what is actually worth it.

The best Lookfantastic Black Friday deals, tried & tested by our Editors

If you're a Lookfantastic fan and have signed up to their mailing list, you would know that their deals started weeks ago. It can be overwhelming, and we don't all have the time to go through every page to find the best mascara, best foundation and the best cleanser with a discount, but as it's my job, I've made the time, so you can save your time (and hard earned cash) by scrolling through these are the tried and tested products that are worth your attention.

Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester CCC+ Ferulic Brightening Complex 20% was £139.00, now £55.60 Perricone MD is my go-to brand for skincare that works, and this vitamin C ester is a must-have in my skincare routine. It instantly brightens and works to improve discolouration. I've been using it every day and have nearly run out. I was holding out until the Black Friday sale to restock, and I'm so glad I did because it's now 60% off at only £55, when it's usually over £100. This is the product I'm recommending to all my friends this Black Friday.

Estée Lauder Exclusive Advanced Night Repair Face and Eye Skincare Gift Set was £143.00, now £114.40 The Advanced Night Repair serum is a firm favourite for our Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor, and it's rated one of Marie Claire's best night creamserums. The serum deeply nourishes the skin, helps to minimise fine lines and offers a radiant finish. The gift set comes with the Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream, a gel-creme formula that targets dark circles and brightens the under eye. It's gifting season, and this is a gift that everyone can appreciate as it works for most skin types.

Maison Margiela Replica Candle Trio Set was £80, now £60 Maison Margiela's scents are a beauty-editor favourite, and now that the cosy season is upon us, the candles are out. This trio set makes the perfect gift, with three different scents for different rooms and tastes, including By The Fireplace, Lazy Sunday Morning and Bubble Bath. With £20 off right now, it works out only £20 a candle, and Maison Margiela is always worth it, in our opinion.

KVD Beauty Good Apple Full-Coverage Serum Foundation was £34, now £23.80 I love a full-coverage foundation; this serum foundation is one of my go-to's for a quick, flawless finish. It is ideal for oily and combination skin types, and I'm a bit of both. I do have to powder this a lot to get the matte finish I'm after, but the full coverage is worth it; redness is hidden with one swipe.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask was £19.00, now £14.25 This is a whole team favourite. I swear by this lip mask, and so does our Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon. Why the hype? It's super nourishing and smells delicious. It's so good you will want to wear it during the day, too. I apply it in the morning as well as at night, and my lips are still super smooth by lunch.

Lancôme La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum was £92, now £64.40 This has been my signature scent for years. So whenever it's on sale, I make sure to add it to basket, pronto. Whenever I wear it, I get so many compliments. It's one of the best floral perfumes, but it's nothing like the typical floral perfume you're used to. With top notes of pear and blackberry and heart notes of jasmine, it's a pretty perfect scent IMO.

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist was £22, now £16.50 The Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 scent brings me instant joy. I can't explain why, but it just does. I use the elasti-cream every day without fail, and it puts a smile on my face, so I keep the perfume mist on me at all times for when I need a top-up throughout the day. This one is TikTok viral for a reason: all the Sol De Janeiro perfume mists smell expensive but are even more affordable in the Lookfantastic black Friday sale.

Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer was £28.50, now £22.80 I never leave the house without this concealer in my bag, and it's the best concealer I swear by. Creamy, blendable and full coverage, it's all you could want in a concealer, but it's even better as I use it all over as a foundation. Whenever I'm asked for a concealer recommendation, this is the one I swear by, as I'm confident it will work well on everyone.

REN Clean Skincare Energise and Brighten Duo was £79, now £39.50 Marie Claire's Senior Health, Sex & Sustainability Editor, Ally Head, loves this toner for keeping her skin clear and for the brand's fab sustainability credentials. This set has nearly £40 off and comes with the Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream, which I also wax lyrical about as it brightens my under eyes so much I almost don't need concealer.

Augustinus Bader The Cream was £222, now £168.75 Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream is a beauty-editor favourite, and Ally Head loves this one, too. It brightens skin, softens fine lines and contributes to an even skin tone. The silky smooth formula includes retinyl palmitate, vitamins C and B5, hydrolysed rice protein and the brand patented TFC8® technology, so it's worth the price tag, but especially so with over £55 off.