First, she conquered the music world with a string of number-one singles and millions of monthly listeners. Then came the publishing world, with the launch of her arts and culture platform and newsletter, Service95. Now, Brit-born singer Dua Lipa is turning her attention to beauty—and, unlike many celebrity founders, she’s doing it in partnership with the high-performance skincare pros at Augustinus Bader to power her products and bring them to life.

“It was incredibly important to me to work with a team who values the use of clean formulas and high-quality ingredients,” she said. “I knew I could trust Augustinus Bader to help bring this to life based on their attention to detail and the level of importance they place on the science that goes into each product.”

DUA™ launches today with an edit of three products—a cleanser, serum and moisturiser—designed to work together to form your everyday, essential skincare routine. All products rely on Augustinus Bader’s patented Trigger Factor Complex (TFC5™) technology: a complex backed by 35 years of pioneering research that combines biomimetic peptides, moisture-enhancing proteins and protective antioxidants to nourish and renew the skin.

“TFC5 pushes the boundaries of what modern skincare can achieve,” said Charles Rosier, Co-Founder and CEO of Augustinus Bader. “I’m thrilled to make our proprietary TFC technology accessible to an even wider community.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the DUA skincare range.

How does DUA differ from Augustinus Bader?

With prices starting at £31, DUA is considerably more accessible than Augustinus Bader’s own lineup, whose products can often stretch well into the hundreds of pounds. So, what exactly differentiates the two brands—and how does that translate to price?

The primary difference between the brands lies in the strength of the patented technology. Augustinus Bader products use TFC8, whereas DUA uses TFC5, which has a reduced signalling intensity compared to TFC8. TFC5 delivers renewal signals in a more measured way, focusing predominantly on preventative skin maintenance to counteract dullness and dryness while replenishing suppleness — making it better suited to slightly younger skin. TFC8, on the other hand, is a more potent iteration designed to tackle more advanced concerns such as hyperpigmentation, loss of volume and visible wrinkles.

“Using their TFC5 technology, the DUA Collection adapts to your skin’s unique needs, enhancing its health and resilience over time,” said Lipa. “My hope is that these become your daily essentials too.”

What other key ingredients feature in DUA skincare?

As well as TFC5, the DUA range features an array of specialised skincare ingredients proven to support skin health—from prebiotics to marine bio-retinol and niacinamide. Beyond what’s included, all products are also free from fragrance, parabens, sulfates (SLS/SLES), phthalates, mineral oils, silicones and gluten. Plus, they are non-comedogenic and dermatologically tested, including on sensitive skin.

Balancing Cream Cleanser Step 1: Renew Specifications Key ingredients: TFC5™, Prebiotic Blend, Biolipid Complex, Chlorella Algae Extract Helps to: Thoroughly cleanse, clear pores, boost hydration and refine skin texture Skin type: All, including sensitive Today's Best Deals £32 at DUA

Supercharged Glow Complex Step 2: Activate Specifications Key ingredients: TFC5™, Marine Bio-Retinol, Vitamin B7, Niacinamide, Ectoin, Glyceryl Glucoside Helps to : Brighten, smooths fine lines, improve clarity, plumps and protects Skin type: All, including sensitive Today's Best Deals £65 at DUA

Renewal Cream Step 3: Renew Specifications Key ingredients: TFC5™, Pre & Post-biotic Blend, Hexapeptide-9, Daisy Flower Extract, Glycogen, Microbiome Balance Complex Helps to: Firm, reduce fine lines, hydrate, strengthen the skin barrier and blur skin texture Skin type: All, including sensitive Today's Best Deals £60 at DUA

First impressions

I’ve been using the DUA range for almost a week, and I’m impressed. On unboxing, I was pleased to see that the brand retains the elevated feel of the Augustinus Bader products I know and love, while carving out its own identity with slightly more playful packaging.

The cleanser is gentle yet thorough, effortlessly removing makeup and daily buildup while leaving my skin feeling fresh, clear and comforted. The Glow Complex Serum absorbs instantly without any sticky residue and leaves my skin looking plump and radiant. But my favourite by far is the Renewal Cream—its velvety texture had me hooked from the first pump, striking the perfect balance between cocooning and nourishing without ever feeling heavy or greasy.

While it’s too early to assess long-term results, my skin already feels softer and clearer, with a noticeable reduction in clogged pores and new breakouts.

I sincerely hope this is just the beginning of Dua Lipa's beauty ventures.