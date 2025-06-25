As all my Marie Claire colleagues and friends know, I've been on a nail health journey for the past six months. While this may not strike you as the most serious of endeavours, rest assured, reader, that I once had nail beds that would make manicurists weep, before I undid their natural beauty with a set of acrylics in Louisiana... And then kept covering up the damage with gels ad infinitum.

On my long soujourn to long, beautiful nails—which aren't peeling or brittle—I fell in love with Manucurist's Active Smooth All-In-One Care Polish range, which was literally like skincare for my nails. They come in a range of neutral, skin-like and sheer colours and aim to smooth ridges, blur imperfections and even out the surface of the nail. I love how polished and clean they made my hands look, but I also found myself yearning for some colour—you know that thick, plump and uber glossy look you get after a set of gels? I missed it... But not enough to head back to the salon and risk the progress I had made.

And then our Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, let me in on a little secret: Hermès Paris Les Mains collection. Now, I am partial to the finer things in life, so these appealed. As expected, the packaging is to die for, but it's what's inside that truly impressed me.

I managed to get my hands on the new limited edition SS25 colours, and at first glance, these are the only shades that I would want to wear in the warmer months—there's a bright butter yellow, a perfect mid-tone pink, an aqua blue, and an iridescent pearl, amongst others.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

But while I loved the shades, I have struggled with using regular, coloured polish; they don't have the same shine and plump look as gels—plus, the majority chip within minutes. But these were a different story. They deliver a thick and pigmented coat that looks akin to gel, especially when paired with a top coat, and miraculously, two layers of that gorgeous yellow managed to last me six days, with only very minor chinks.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

Sure, I'm aware that these are on the pricier side at £48 a pop, but they hold up so well that it's worth investing in a few shades. Plus, they're still cheaper than a single salon manicure...

