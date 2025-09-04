I've always been looking for the perfect manicure—you know, the one that instantly makes you seem put together, elongates your hands, and goes with whatever the vibe is on that particular day. Some people have this nailed (pun unintended), but others like myself are always switching it up in pursuit of a mani that works with everything.

However, according to session manicurist, Sophia Stylianou, what I may have been searching for all along is the nail length that suits my hands best. "It’s the foundation that determines how polished, elegant, edgy, or understated your hands look. The right length can elongate the fingers and even alter the perception of nail colour or nail art." And this can even change the look and feel of your mani: "A short nail with nude polish feels clean and modern, while the same colour on a long nail looks glamorous and statement-making," she explains. Read on to see how to figure out what nail length suits you.

Think practically

Nail length is largely based on your lifestyle and what you find comfortable—if you're someone who is very active, exercises regularly, or works in a manual labour job, you may decide that short nails are more practical. Longer nails, on the other hand, are perfect if you want room for nail art, a more dramatic look, and if they won't interfere with your day-to-day life. "It’s not one-size-fits-all. The 'ideal' length is whatever feels comfortable, practical, and makes you feel confident," she says.

Take a look at your hands

As Stylianou explains, there's a general rule of thumb when it comes to nail lengths. "Short nails suit smaller hands or wider nail beds," she tells me. "Medium-length nails are universally flattering, balancing most hand shapes. And finally, long nails will elongate shorter fingers and create a striking, elegant look.

Consider nail shape too

So, you've figured out what nail length suits you best. Now, it's time to look at the shape. The manicurist advises using your natural nail bed as a guide and thinking about the overall look you want to achieve. As a guideline: "Almond and oval shapes lengthen the fingers, square or squoval shapes flatter longer nail beds, and round nails look soft on shorter ones." But remember, nail health should reign supreme before you think of things like length and shape. As always, Stylianou stresses that you should maintain your nails with regular filing, as well as moisturising them and your cuticles, and most importantly, "avoid using your nails as tools!"

Best products to maintain your manicure

