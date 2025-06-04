It's no secret that I'm on a nail health journey this year. After destroying my nails with bi-weekly gel manicures, plus nail art, it was high time to address the mess that was left underneath. This was made more painful by the fact that I once had thick, healthy nails, which were able to grow long, without nary a break or peel. Alas, that has not been the case for the last two years.

As such, I've stopped my nail appointments cold turkey, and am now a die-hard fan of normal polish—especially Manucurist's Active Smooth All-In-One Care Polish range, which is like skincare for your nail beds. I still like them to look neat and polished, so this has been a perfect stop-gap. The main thing I have really missed about regular salon appointments, though, is the grooming aspect; I am no expert at nipping my cuticles and shaping them until they look mannequin-esque, which is my preferred look of choice.

So, yes, I have been missing my salon visits, mainly when it comes to achieving that ultra clean nail look. Enter the Japanese Manicure, which prioritises nail health, and looks ultra chic, without using one single drop of polish.

What is the Japanese manicure

This technique has been used for centuries, and it involves buffing nutrients deep into your nails to restore them to optimal health. Another aspect that differentiates it from mass-market manicures is that it doesn't utilise synthetic chemicals.

As celebrity and session manicurist, Sophia Stylianou explains: "A Japanese manicure is a natural nail treatment that uses ingredients like beeswax and minerals to make nails stronger and healthier. There’s no polish or gel involved, just a gentle buffing that leaves your nails shiny and smooth.

What are the steps of a Japanese manicure?

"It starts with shaping and lightly buffing the nails, then a special paste made from natural ingredients like beeswax and sea minerals is rubbed in to nourish them," explains Stylianou. "Finally, a powder is buffed on top to seal in the nutrients and leave a healthy, long-lasting shine."

You can find Japanese manicures at select salons that focus on natural nail care. The nail technician advises looking for places that offer non-toxic or holistic treatments, and asking if they use traditional Japanese manicure products like beeswax and mineral pastes.

Who is the Japanese manicure good for?

The Japanese manicure is perfect for anyone needing a nail reset, especially if you have weak, peeling, or brittle nails, or are just taking a break from gels or acrylics," says Stylianou. "The natural ingredients help restore strength and shine without using polish or harsh chemicals.

Can you give yourself a Japanese manicure?

You can certainly incorporate elements of the Japanese manicure into your nail care routine, though if you want the full effect, it's always advised to go to an expert who has all the necessary tools and products to hand.

But if you're attempting it from home, the manicurist advises starting by filing and gently buffing your nails with a soft buffer. Then, apply a nourishing cuticle oil or nail cream (look for ones with beeswax, vitamin E, or natural oils), and massage it in well. Buff your nails with a soft buffing block to bring out a natural shine, and finish by hydrating your hands with a nourishing hand cream or balm.

