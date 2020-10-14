Last chance! Save £91 on a ghd hair dryer and straighteners set on Amazon Prime

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Almost £100 off a ghd set, exclusive to Amazon? Say no more

What’s better than ghds? Discounted ghds! Right now you can get an exclusive Ultimate Styling Gift Set with both a hair dryer and straighteners on Amazon Prime, with a massive £91 off the original price tag.

This exclusive bundle is down to just £174.99 for all the gear – an amazing saving of almost £100. There are only a couple left in stock right now, so you need to be snappy if you want this one!

Considering that you get a new pair of ghd Gold straighteners, an Air Hair Dryer, heat protection spray and paddle brush, it goes without saying that this offer is a steal.

Don’t forget you need to be a Prime member for these savings, but you can sign up for your 30-day free trial below. Keep reading for more info on this amazing deal.

Deal In Full:

ghd Ultimate Styling Gift Set – was £266.37 now £174.99

This incredible bundle comes with two of ghd’s best stylers, the classic Gold Styler straighteners and the Air Hair Dryer. The Gold Styler heats up in a mere 25 seconds flat, and of course heats at ghd’s optimum styling temperature for hair (185C). The Air is a salon-quality hair dryer that gives you super fast, super sleek drying. You’ll also get a bonus heat protection spray (essential when heat styling) and paddle brush in the box. 10/10. View deal

