Everyone’s favourite Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is now only £28.60 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Not only that but there are 28 other Elemis Pro-Collagen products discounted now across the site.
Elemis Amazon Prime Day Deals: QuickLinks
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm –
was £44, now £28.60
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 –
was £85, now £55.25
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm –
was £43, now £27.95
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Tri-Acid Peel –
was £70, now £48.90
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks –
was £50.50, now £35.35
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Oil –
was £65, now £45.50
From the famous cleansing balm, to their under eye cooling eye patches, there are savings to be made across the whole collection. Here’s our roundup of the best things to shop for in these Amazon Prime Day beauty deals.
What to shop in the Amazon Prime Day Elemis sale
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm –
was £44, now £28.60
This balm is an absolute cult classic. If you’ve never tried a cleansing balm before, this is going to make you question how you cleaned your face up until that point. It gets rid of every scrap of make-up and dirt and leaves skin silky smooth.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 –
was £85, now £55.25
As our skin ages, it needs more hydration. So the richer the moisturiser, the better. Throw in an SPF 30 and you’ve found yourself the best moisturiser for ageing skin.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm –
was £43, now £27.95
Once you’ve fallen in love with the original, you have to try the rose scented one. It does the same job, but feels even more luxe if that’s possible?
Elemis Pro-Collagen Tri-Acid Peel –
was £70, now £48.90
This is like a skin transformer. When skin needs a pick-me-up – large pores, dull skin, blemishes, distinct lack of glow – then pop a small amount of this on twice a week and get ready for perky, happy, glowy skin.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks –
was £50.50, now £35.35
These patches are like a permission slip to have a really late, drunken night with friends. Pop on the morning after the night before and fool everyone into thinking you had your full eight.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Oil –
was £65, now £45.50
Like we said above ageing skin needs extra hydration, so this worked into the skin just before bed will do wonders.
The sale ends tonight at midnight, so get cracking and replenish your stocks.