A Style That Works For Weddings *And* For The Office? The 'Delaney Bun' Is The Up-Do Trend Of The Season

You don't normally think of wedding hairstyles as those you can really replicate in everyday life; the styles designed for your big day usually don't seem suited to the office or evenings at the pub. However, the Delaney bun has succeeded in merging occasion-wear with the everyday aesthetic, and the internet is going wild for the look.

What is a Delaney bun?

L'Oréal Professionnel's Editorial Ambassador Adam Reed declared the Delaney bun as his top wedding hair trend of 2025. The hairstyle has been experiencing a surge in interest of late, with an increase of over 462% search popularity on TikTok Creator Search Insights, which clearly shows that it's so much more than a bridal look.

The Delaney bun is soft, messy and a little bit romantic. It gets its name from content creator Delaney Childs, known for creating the ultimate imperfect updo. The Delaney bun looks like a simple, laid-back look, but there's an elegance to it. In short, it's a top knot with loose pieces in the front sections, as well as below the bun, which creates the 'undone' aesthetic.

How to achieve the look

While the style may look intricate, it's pretty easy to achieve. Childs offered a very simple tutorial of her exact updo on TikTok, which took her minutes to construct.

First, she begins with a high ponytail, leaving out the front sections of her hair (more than you'd first expect, FYI). Then, she takes another hair tie and shapes her ponytail into a messy bun from the top down. This leaves the ends of the hair falling loosely.

Next, the influencer reaches for odd bits of the front section she left out and messily pulls them back towards the bun, securing with grips.

Of course, while this all sounds relatively easy, it goes without saying that the hair prep for this is essential. Childs has the exact right amount of hair—along with optimum length, curl and volume—before she even begins.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's essential to achieve a certain level of volume, texture and bounce in hair before it's ready for a Delaney bun. Products can help achieve this, as can a heated multi-styler (Childs uses the Dyson Airwrap to prep hair for this in another video). However, depending on your hair length, fullness and texture, you may find it harder to nail this with ease.

Products to help style a Delaney bun

Delaney bun inspo

A post shared by Delaney (@delaneychilds) A photo posted by on

Delaney Childs does it beautifully, from the volume to the shape. 10/10.

A post shared by Richa Moorjani (@richamoorjani) A photo posted by on

This gorgeous take on the look sported by Richa Moorjani has a little more polish, but still plenty of volume and the loose shaping of a 'messy' bun.

A post shared by Bex Weston (@bexweston_) A photo posted by on

Bex Watson proves that curling your hair first can elevate the look ten-fold.

A post shared by Mark Townsend (@marktownsend1) A photo posted by on

Dakota Johnson is usually sporting one of two styles: a sleek down-do or a semi-messy updo. The latter is so chic.

A post shared by Eden Harper (@edenharper) A photo posted by on

This is the perfect combination of messy and sleek, as demonstrated by MAFS AU's Eden Harper.

A post shared by Delaney (@delaneychilds) A photo posted by on

Another five star look by Delaney Childs.

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Sydney Sweeney rocks this look both on the red carpet and day-to-day.

A post shared by Yolanda Diaz (@yolandaadiazznich) A photo posted by on

Yolanda Diaz proves this is the perfect holiday style for this summer.