When discussing my best mascara tips recently with friends. Some of them were shocked by admission that I have started dabbling with clear mascara again. You remember clear mascara, the product you used in school when you weren’t allowed to wear make-up. But would you believe me if I said it’s become a staple in my everyday routine as a 20-something beauty editor? Well you better because it’s true.

Thanks to the best eyelash serums, I have fairly long lashes naturally. Because of this, I don’t always like a super intense mascara day-to-day as it can give them a bit of a spidery look. If I’m going out then of course I reach for one of my favourite jet black formulas - Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara is a current favourite - but when I’m hitting up my local coffee shop for a work sesh, I want to keep it very minimal.

Enter: the best clear mascaras. They give me just enough lift and volume whilst still looking incredibly natural. In fact, since making the switch more regularly, I’ve had lots of people ask me if I’ve had a lash lift because it gives that same effect.

If you’re also considering opting for a more natural-looking lash from time to time, these are the very best clear mascaras out there. Oh, and the best news? They’re way cheaper. As with all clear mascaras, they're far more natural than regular mascara, so don't be looking for some dramatic results because you won't get it with these; that's not why I love them.

Best clear mascaras, reviewed by a beauty editor

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

1. e.l.f Clear Brow & Lash Mascara

(Image credit: Amazon)

e.l.f Clear Brow & Lash Mascara Best overall Reasons to buy + 2-in-1 lashes and brows + Gives good, natural hold Reasons to avoid - The clear formula colour in the tube will get murky

£3 and a 2-in-1? This e.l.f Clear Brow & Lash Mascara has truly won me over. The formula is a nice consistency and dries down to leave lashes feeling well held up without that horrid glued feeling. It leaves my lashes feeling fluffy, fanned out and lengthened without looking "done" at all.

Oh, and the brow product works excellently as well if you're looking for a little no-colour hold. Hands down one of the best e.l.f. products I've used to date.

2. Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara

(Image credit: Boots)

Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara Best for lengthening Reasons to buy + Buildable formula Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have as good hold

Maybelline Great Lash but as a clear version, now this is really throwing us back. This formula is very wet making it easily buildable on lashes to give the length you're after. It gives curls a lovely definition without going OTT on the volume so you really can pack it on.

It doesn't leave a tacky or crispy feel on the lashes, which makes it ideal for everyday wear, holidays and trips to the swimming pool.

3. Barry M Strengthening & Conditioning Clear Mascara

(Image credit: Barry M)

Barry M Strengthening & Conditioning Clear Mascara Best for strengthening your lashes Reasons to buy + Works as a lash serum too Reasons to avoid - Can feel crispy if too much is applied

This is another 2-in-1 but this time it's because it acts as a conditioner for your lashes as well as a mascara. If you're on a lash growth journey, this is one you might want to consider. As well as giving lashes a bit of a length and curl boost, it contains vitamin B5 to help improve the condition of lashes and encourage growth. You don't need much to get a lift with this one and I'd recommend not packing it on otherwise it can feel a little overdone.

If you have short lashes and are looking to grow them out but still can't get by without a mascara in the day, this is well worth a go. It's a fantastic alternative to regular mascara.

4. Collection Colour Lash All Day Wear Colour Mascara Clear

(Image credit: Boots)

Collection Colour Lash All Day Wear Colour Mascara Clear Best as a primer Reasons to buy + Brows and lashes + Stays put all day Reasons to avoid - Beats me... this is great

Collection really is the go-to when it comes to make-up products like this, and it's no wonder because they're done really, really well. It lengths and coats lashes leaving them more defined and lasts all day with an impressive lift.

It doesn't go clumpy whatsoever so can really be layered onto lashes to build up the finish. Some people even use this as a primer or a top coat for their regular mascara as it gives added lift, plus it doesn't smudge—giving higher end products a run for their money.

It's another 2-in-1 brow and lash product making it even more of a bargain at £2.49.

5. No7 Lash and Brow Perfector

(Image credit: Boots)

No7 Lash and Brow Perfector Best for the natural look Reasons to buy + Helps condition lashes Reasons to avoid - Doesn't give dramatic lift

This one is definitely for the ultimate no make-up, make-up look; it does give lashes a nice hold but is predominantly used for lash separation and giving them a condition. It doubles as a brow gel, which works as a great tidy up tool.

The brush is better quality than others in the list but it's small and tapered, which you'll either love as it catches every lash or hate as it's not big enough to coat them in a single sweep.