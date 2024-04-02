It goes without saying that hair removal is a deeply personal thing and I’m in no way advocating intimate hair removal as a beauty essential. Like much of my beauty routine, I take a pretty laissez-faire approach to personal grooming during the colder months, but spring’s arrival always has me rushing to neaten up my bikini area with the promise of bank holiday getaways and summer vacations looming. In fact, it was trying on swimwear for a spa break that I have booked in with my girlfriends next month that had me reaching for my hair removal weapon of choice—the humble bikini trimmer.

I am not about putting myself through any level of unnecessary pain so waxes and me are not a match made in heaven. And while there are plenty of other options—like the best razors, IPL devices and epilators, I find a bikini trimmer the fastest and easiest way to tidy up hair without any fuss, razor burn or need to pop a paracetamol beforehand. However, not all bikini trimmers are created equal, and along with the tool itself it’s important to prep your skin effectively before you start to reduce the chances of ingrown hairs or irritation, especially if you’re going for a clean shave rather than just a trim.

How to prep your skin before using a bikini trimmer

We are clearly dealing with a sensitive area of the body, so it’s really important to take care of your skin before you attempt to trim or shave the bikini line. “Shaving is a trauma to the skin so, when not properly taken care of, it may cause irritation like ingrown hairs, razor burn and itching especially on highly sensitive bikini area” explains Dr. Hedieh Asadi, MD co-founder of DeoDoc Intimate Skincare.

Gently exfoliating beforehand can help to prep hairs for removal, by getting rid of dead skin cells and aiding a cleaner, closer shave or trim. Dr. Heidieh also suggests using products that are specifically formulated for shaving, rather than your usual body wash, as well as investing in aftercare with anti-inflammatory properties to help calm, hydrate and soothe the bikini area. Both the DeoDoc After Shave Balm and the Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair and Skin Daily Soothing Serum are great options.

Plus, the direction that you shave is very important. “If you are prone to ingrown hair then start shaving with the grain [the direction that your hair grows] as this cuts the hair at an angle that helps the hair to grow out easily instead of getting stuck under the skin,” explains Dr. Heidieh.

The best bikini trimmers

I have tried quite a lot of bikini trimmers over the years, but ahead is my round-up of the very best models for precision, ease of use, and how gentle they are to skin. Whether you’re looking for a tidy trim, a close shave, or a model that you can use in the shower, we’ve got a bikini trimmer to suit.

1. Philips Series 8000 Wet & Dry Cordless Lady Shaver

Philips Series 8000 Wet & Dry Cordless Lady Shaver Best overall bikini trimmer Today's Best Deals £70 at Argos Reasons to buy + Contains attachments for body and bikini area + Wet and dry use + Cordless and charges quickly Reasons to avoid - It’s more expensive, but you definitely pay for the quality

If, like me, shaving is your choice of hair removal for legs, body and bikini line then this is a worthy investment. It’s the hair removal equivalent of the “everything shower”. Not only does it have both a bikini trimmer head and a comb attachment—so you can get a clean shave or just a groom—but it also contains attachments for effectively shaving legs, underarms and anywhere you might want to remove hair. Plus, there’s even a pedicure foot file attachment. I always do my hair removal in the shower so love that this works for wet or dry use. Plus, it fully charges in just 1.5 hours which provides 120 minutes of grooming time—meaning I rarely need to charge it. It’s gentle and I’m never left with even a hint of razor burn, irritation or ingrown hairs after using it. Truly worth the investment.

2. Gillette Venus Pubic Hair & Skin Body Gentle Trimmer

Gillette Venus Pubic Hair & Skin Body Gentle Trimmer Best bikini trimmer for beginners Today's Best Deals £26.99 at Gilette Reasons to buy + Small and lightweight + It’s simple to use + Can be used in or out the shower Reasons to avoid - Battery operated—personal preference, but I prefer a rechargeable device

If you’re new to using a bikini trimmer, or just want a straightforward device that won’t take up much room and doesn’t come with hundreds of attachments, then this trimmer from Gillette is perfect. It’s ultra-lightweight and the head itself is quite small so it’s perfect for gliding over the contours of your body and removing hair from hard-to-reach places. If you’re looking just to tidy things up then there’s a trimmer comb attachment which gets hairs into a short, uniform length, but the shaver does a really great job at achieving a close, smooth shave if you prefer that too.

3. Braun FG1100 Bikini Trimmer

Braun FG1100 Bikini Trimmer Best bikini trimmer for a precise shave Today's Best Deals View at allbeauty.com UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Tiny shaving head for precision hair removal + Various combs and shaving heads for preference + So light Reasons to avoid - Can only be used dry

The thing that is brilliant about a professional bikini wax is how precise they are at removing the hair, and this is often something that I struggle to achieve with a razor or bikini trimmer. This one from Braun, however, specialises in removing even the teeniest of hairs thanks to its clever shaving heads. It comes with a small bikini trimmer head which is amongst the smallest I’ve tried, but there’s also a precision head which is so tiny it’s like handling a pen. This one is great at catching those hairs you might usually miss—and it’s so precise that some reviewers even use it to shape their eyebrows. The only downside for me is that this bikini trimmer is battery operated and can only be used dry.

4. Philips Bikini Genie BRT383/15

Philips Bikini Genie BRT383/15 Best bikini trimmer for sensitive skin Today's Best Deals £21.99 at Amazon (was £25) Reasons to buy + Pain-free trimming head + Attachable combs and separate shaving head + Slim, ergonomic handle Reasons to avoid - Battery operated, but other than that it’s perfect

If you have sensitive skin or are prone to ingrown hairs then this slimline bikini trimmer is a brilliant option. The integrated trimmer head nips hair down to a miniscule 0.5mm, but there are other comb attachments depending on where you’re grooming. Prefer a silky-smooth finish? There’s also a shaving head attachment which removes everything without pulling or dragging at the hair or skin. You can use this wet or dry, and it comes with a handy pouch to store it all away. This would make a great travel bikini trimmer too.

5. Skin Gym Bare Shave and Trim Electric Shaver

Skin Gym Bare Shave and Trim Electric Shaver Best bikini trimmer for total hair removal Today's Best Deals £48 at Beauty Bay Reasons to buy + Provides an ultra-close shave with titanium-coated blades + Sleek, compact device + Lights up so you can see where you’re shaving Reasons to avoid - No trimming options

If you prefer to remove all hair from the bikini area then this has to be one of the most effective, and aesthetically pleasing bikini trimmers and shavers on the market. It uses titanium-plated blades which are long-wearing and typically associated with male shavers—they really help to get a close shave thanks to differing blade lengths which help to capture both longer and shorter hairs. It also has an in-built light which really helps to make it easy to see exactly where you’re shaving, which can be tricky with the bikini area. It’s a bit more of an investment than some others on the list, and doesn’t have the option of trimming attachments, but if you prefer a smooth, clean shave then you won’t need to worry about replacing blades with this rechargeable device.

6. Finishing Touch Flawless Bikini Trimmer

Finishing Touch Flawless Bikini Trimmer Best affordable bikini trimmer Today's Best Deals £14.99 at Amazon (was £19.99) Reasons to buy + Angled head makes it really easy to use + Trimming and shaving options + Hypoallergenic head—so gentle you don’t need soap or water Reasons to avoid - It’s battery powered and quite loud

This well-considered bikini trimmer is incredibly well designed, which makes its affordable price point all the more impressive. It has a unique angled head which means you don’t need to contort yourself into unusual positions to get a decent shave, and there’s also a built-in LED light to aid with precision grooming. Although you can’t use this one for a wet shave, it has an 18k gold-plated and hypoallergenic head which means its ultra-gentle to use, great for sensitive skin, and hygienic. It doesn’t pull or drag on the skin, just glides over whether you’re shaving away hair or trimming it with the precise attachment. My only gripe is that it’s quite loud so you won’t be grooming in secret.