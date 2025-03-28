Move over beachy waves, pretty, precise and poised hair is making a comeback—here's how to get the look

Listen: if there were ever to be a poster girl for beachy, unfussy hair, it would be me. I've been reaching for the sea salt spray for years now to achieve those nonchalant surfer girl waves many of us dream of, but sometimes I want to feel just a touch more pretty and polished.

Enter: the 'ultra-feminine hair' trend, which has seen celebrities and influencers alike embrace all things girly. The trend is as it sounds: hair is no longer about looking like we don't care, but that we do. As someone who's always gone for the former, this is a bit of a mindset shift, but one I'm willing to try after seeing the following pictures I'm about to present to you...

The trend is defined by hi-shine glossy finishes, intricate updos, retro-looking finger waves and a ton of embellishment—the latter of which adds a cutesy touch (that's still palatable). We've seen everyone from Sabrina Carpenter and Margot Robbie to Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber rock these styles, be it up or down, with long or short strands.

The best 'ultra-feminine' hair looks to inspire you

These are the most beautiful hair looks you'll see all year...

A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) A photo posted by on

A half-up, half-down style featuring pretty waves with a glossy, healthy-looking finish? SOLD.

A post shared by Hair MacGyver. (@nikkinelms) A photo posted by on

Zoe Kravitz's look is sharp and precise, with a gorgeous level of shine.

A post shared by Laurie Heaps (@_hairbylaurie) A photo posted by on

Sabrina Carpenter may just be the GOAT when it comes to ultra-feminine hair, whether she's wearing it up or down.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Hailey Bieber's subtle black bow is ideal if you don't want to go too 'cutesy'.

A post shared by 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@halleybrisker) A photo posted by on

Updos don't have to be intricate and precise to work with this trend; just look at this gorgeously ethereal braid.

A post shared by Sultra (@sultrabeauty) A photo posted by on

Impressive hair length? Check. Glossy mirror-shine? Check. Cute accessory? Check, check, check.

A post shared by Camri Hewie (@camrihewie) A photo posted by on

Wearing florals in your hair will never go out of style; this gorgeous updo proves it.

A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) A photo posted by on

Keep things simple and sleek with a low pony tied up in a neat bow.

A post shared by Cervando Maldonado (@cervandohair) A photo posted by on

Retro styles work within this trend beautifully; add a touch of volume for a modern edge.

A post shared by Laurie Heaps (@_hairbylaurie) A photo posted by on

Proof that all you really need is enviable shine and some cute curls tucked behind the ears.

A post shared by Hair MacGyver. (@nikkinelms) A photo posted by on

Janelle Monae's stunning 2024 Grammys look is unbeatable.

A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) A photo posted by on

Bella Hadid's slicked style is giving prom queen, but in the best way.

A post shared by Sultra (@sultrabeauty) A photo posted by on

Yes, bobs can work the trend too! Opt for a bouncy blowdry like this one.

A post shared by Cervando Maldonado (@cervandohair) A photo posted by on

This dreamy loose updo is so delicate, and the bangs at the front give it a real softness.

A post shared by 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@halleybrisker) A photo posted by on

This has all the key elements of 'ultra feminine hair,' from the glossy shine to the intricate updo and subtle embellishments.

A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) A photo posted by on

Margot Robbie's Barbie media tour was full of 'ultra-feminine' styles.

A post shared by Cervando Maldonado (@cervandohair) A photo posted by on

This look from Kristen Stewart is delicate and pretty, but still has attitude.

A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) A photo posted by on

A low pony and side-swept, sleek bangs are an easy way to rock the look.

A post shared by 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@halleybrisker) A photo posted by on

A pretty bun can be elevated even more with stylish accessories like these.

The ultra-feminine hair toolkit

If your hairstyling stash needs a refresh, I'd recommend picking up the likes of Living Proof's new Air-Dry Styler for easy-to-achieve glossy locks, along with Color Wow's Money Mist, for expensive-looking locks. For the ultimate level of volume worthy of Sabrina Carpenter, you need a blow-dry tool like Shark's, along with plenty of Sam McKnight's volume spray. Oh, and there's no harm in investing in a couple of super cute hair accessories to finish your look. You're welcome.