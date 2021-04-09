Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Thinning hair can affect up to as many as 74 per cent of women and a worrying eight million women suffer from hair loss in the UK alone.

Unfortunately, this is something we’re prone to as we get older. Creative director for London’s Aveda Lifestyle Salon & Spa, Michael Lendon, explains: ‘As we get older, the scalp becomes drier and tighter which affects blood circulation to the scalp and the growth of the hair follicles.’

What causes thinning hair?

Causes of hair loss can be complex, and according to top trichologist Philip Kingsley, it’s often because of a combination of factors.

The most common are stress, hormonal imbalances, thyroid abnormalities, post-pregnancy, dieting and breakage due to styling/dyeing. Rule out any medical issues first by doing a blood test.

However, Kingsley notes that low iron levels aren’t always picked up during blood tests. This is one of the primary causes of hair loss (particularly in women of child-bearing age). This is because Ferritin, which helps to produce hair cell proteins isn’t always measured.

Although hormone imbalances can be tested, due to the inherent sensitivity of the hair follicles, even normal amounts of testosterone can cause thin hair in some women but not others.

How to tell if you have thinning hair

There are a few simple ways to tell if your hair is getting thinner, though this should always be judged over a period of weeks rather than days, as hair fall can fluctuate from day to day.

In addition to the obvious signs such as seeing more hair in your hairbrush or plug-hole, Trichologist Iain Sallis suggests that the ponytail test, i.e. your ponytail having less girth and swish than usual, is often the easiest way to notice diffuse hair loss.

Even your hair acting more ‘flyaway’ than usual can be an indication. A thinner ponytail means a rather significant reduction in hair volume; most people will need to have lost a minimum of 15% before they’re even aware of it.

Thinning hair shampoo, conditioner and other products

Using the best shampoo for hair loss on a daily basis can help improve the appearance of thinning hair by making it looking thicker and adding volume where needed. It can also tackle certain issues that cause hair thinning.

Kérastase’s Genesis range is designed for weak hair prone to falling. It contains a shampoo, conditioner, mask, heat protecting spray and two types of scalp treatment. The shampoo gently clarifies the scalp, which helps reinforce fibre to reduce the risk of hair-fall due to breakage. The conditioner and mask smooth the shaft, making it easier to detangle. The heat protector reduces the risk of further damage from styling. One of the scalp treatments improves the scalp’s skin barrier, creating the optimal environment for growth, whilst the other slows down the shedding process and helps re-anchor the hair fibre to the root.

Thinning hair styles

Super-stylist and CEO of Hershesons salon, Luke Hersheson, suggests having some invisible layers cut in as this will instantly open up the face and help give the illusion of texture and volume.

‘If you want thicker looking hair, don’t ever have a fringe,’ warns hair stylist Sam McKnight. ‘A wide fringe in particular will simply highlight the fact that your hair is fine.’

A little teasing at the crown is always flattering and helps give the semblance of more body. Subtle, ultra-fine highlights can also give the illusion of more hair. For voluminous updos always keep a bit of cushioning at the roots and add in a subtle quiff to give the impression of height.

Many backstage hairstylists add invisible volume by using mini crimpers underneath the hair. Charles Worthington advocates the use of donuts (of the hair padding variety) to add weight to your bun.