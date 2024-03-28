I have lost count of how many bob trends there have been lately. Truly. Hair trends come and go, and last year many of them were bob hairstyles. Which is why it’s interesting that we’ve actually started to see a kind of anti-bob trend simmering away (props to Marie Claire's Executive Beauty Editor Shannon for coining this term) throughout the start of 2024. Though shorter cuts are still popular, the balance seems to be redressing itself as hairstyles for long hair are back on the style agenda.

Not worlds away from the quiet luxury trend, the anti-bob trend is partly down to a wider macro trend of 'health and wealth signalling', according to leading hairdresser and trend forecaster, Tom Smith. "Thick and long hair is a sign of both and, whether achieved naturally or with the help of extensions, ultra-long hair [suggests] that you are healthy enough to grow long locks and wealthy enough to maintain the colour and style," he explains.

Indeed, if you take a look at recent celebrity hair trends, you’ll see that many A-listers are wearing ultra-long hair—be it a 70s-inspired style like Dakota Johnson’s Stevie haircut, extra long braids like Halle Bailey, or a style that’s reminiscent of Naomi Campbell’s signature look, like Simone Ashley’s hair for the Fashion Awards back in December.

According to Tom, feathered layers and side-flipped hair are two key trending looks RN, as is a style he calls 'the veil'. "The ultra-long sheet of almost one-length hair, parted in the middle and swept elegantly behind the shoulders like a veil is now a popular choice for those wanting to wear long hair and frame their face at the same time," he says. On that note, I’ve rounded up some key anti-bob hair inspiration from celebs and the fashion set, plus some products that are ideal for looking after lengthier hair.

Anti-bob inspiration

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images)

Though Zendaya loves a bob, I love longer styles on her, too, and her extra-long thick, wavy curls are a great example of an anti-bob look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessie Andrews' balayaged, super-long waves make the perfect case for the anti-bob trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Model, Heloise Agostinelli showcased a slicked-down anti-bob look with an even chicer side parting at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

A great 70s-inspired hairstyle, Dakota Johnson's long modern shag haircut (a trend we've called The Stevie) features grown-out layers and a wide full fringe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Fashion Week-goer expertly demonstrates how great the anti-bob, super-long hair look is with curls.

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Simone Ashley's lengthy, poker-straight hair, worn to the Fashion Awards in December, is giving supermodel vibes.

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images)

Worn to the world premiere of her recent film The Colour Purple, Halle Bailey's extra long curly braided style is red carpet perfection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anti-bob, super-sized lengths and a cowgirl copper colour? Sign us up.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Margot Robbie's very loose beachy waves, worn to the most recent Oscars, are a great example of a layered long hair.

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Lana Condor can pull off both short and long hair, (we love her with a short bob) but these glossy waves are perfection.

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a kind of disco feel, Anya Taylor-Joy opted for voluminous brushed-out curls for the New York premiere of Dune: Part Two.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Veronika Heilbrunner's wavy, ombré look is front and centre on our anti-bob inspo board.

(Image credit: John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone's ultra-long and glossy hair was all swept to one side at the 2024 Oscars, featuring a loose wave.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's Grammys look featured a '20s-esque fringe and a teeny plait woven into her side swept waves.

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

The icon of extra-long supermodel hair, here Naomi Campbell's signature look features a slightly face-framing side parting.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain is another star who rarely strays from long hair, opting for loose waves for the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

And finally, Jennifer Lawrence's caramelised hair was blow dried glossy and smooth for the 2024 Golden Globes.

The best products for "anti-bob" hair