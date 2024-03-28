The anti-bob trend is brewing—these 17 hair looks make a strong case for it

In 2024, ultra-long hair is back on the style agenda

Emili Sindlev with the anti-bob hair trend
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I have lost count of how many bob trends there have been lately. Truly. Hair trends come and go, and last year many of them were bob hairstyles. Which is why it’s interesting that we’ve actually started to see a kind of anti-bob trend simmering away (props to Marie Claire's Executive Beauty Editor Shannon for coining this term) throughout the start of 2024. Though shorter cuts are still popular, the balance seems to be redressing itself as hairstyles for long hair are back on the style agenda.

Not worlds away from the quiet luxury trend, the anti-bob trend is partly down to a wider macro trend of 'health and wealth signalling', according to leading hairdresser and trend forecaster, Tom Smith. "Thick and long hair is a sign of both and, whether achieved naturally or with the help of extensions, ultra-long hair [suggests] that you are healthy enough to grow long locks and wealthy enough to maintain the colour and style," he explains. 

Indeed, if you take a look at recent celebrity hair trends, you’ll see that many A-listers are wearing ultra-long hair—be it a 70s-inspired style like Dakota Johnson’s Stevie haircut, extra long braids like Halle Bailey, or a style that’s reminiscent of Naomi Campbell’s signature look, like Simone Ashley’s hair for the Fashion Awards back in December.

According to Tom, feathered layers and side-flipped hair are two key trending looks RN, as is a style he calls 'the veil'. "The ultra-long sheet of almost one-length hair, parted in the middle and swept elegantly behind the shoulders like a veil is now a popular choice for those wanting to wear long hair and frame their face at the same time," he says. On that note, I’ve rounded up some key anti-bob hair inspiration from celebs and the fashion set, plus some products that are ideal for looking after lengthier hair. 

Anti-bob inspiration

endaya attends the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 06, 2024 in West Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images)

Though Zendaya loves a bob, I love longer styles on her, too, and her extra-long thick, wavy curls are a great example of an anti-bob look.

Jessie Andrews wearing the anti-bob hair trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessie Andrews' balayaged, super-long waves make the perfect case for the anti-bob trend.

Model Heloise Agostinelli wearing the anti-bob trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Model, Heloise Agostinelli showcased a slicked-down anti-bob look with an even chicer side parting at Paris Fashion Week.

Dakota Johnson poses during the red carpet for the movie "Madame Web" at Cinemex Antara Polanco on February 13, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico

(Image credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

A great 70s-inspired hairstyle, Dakota Johnson's long modern shag haircut (a trend we've called The Stevie) features grown-out layers and a wide full fringe. 

A woman with the curly anti-bob hair trend look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Fashion Week-goer expertly demonstrates how great the anti-bob, super-long hair look is with curls.

Simone Ashley attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Simone Ashley's lengthy, poker-straight hair, worn to the Fashion Awards in December, is giving supermodel vibes. 

Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images)

Worn to the world premiere of her recent film The Colour Purple, Halle Bailey's extra long curly braided style is red carpet perfection. 

A woman at Paris Fashion Week with super-long hair/the anti-bob trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anti-bob, super-sized lengths and a cowgirl copper colour? Sign us up.

Margot Robbie attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Margot Robbie's very loose beachy waves, worn to the most recent Oscars, are a great example of a layered long hair. 

Lana Condor attends as Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont on March 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Lana Condor can pull off both short and long hair, (we love her with a short bob) but these glossy waves are perfection. 

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the "Dune: Part Two" premiere at Lincoln Center on February 25, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a kind of disco feel, Anya Taylor-Joy opted for voluminous brushed-out curls for the New York premiere of Dune: Part Two

Veronika Heilbrunner with the anti-bob hair trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Veronika Heilbrunner's wavy, ombré look is front and centre on our anti-bob inspo board.

Lily Gladstone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone's ultra-long and glossy hair was all swept to one side at the 2024 Oscars, featuring a loose wave. 

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's Grammys look featured a '20s-esque fringe and a teeny plait woven into her side swept waves. 

Naomi Campbell attends the Women In Cinema Gala during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on December 01, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

The icon of extra-long supermodel hair, here Naomi Campbell's signature look features a slightly face-framing side parting. 

Jessica Chastain attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain is another star who rarely strays from long hair, opting for loose waves for the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

And finally, Jennifer Lawrence's caramelised hair was blow dried glossy and smooth for the 2024 Golden Globes

The best products for "anti-bob" hair

L'Oréal Professionnel Pro Longer Shampoo

L'Oréal Professionnel Pro Longer Shampoo

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate 5-Minute Liquid Hair Mask

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate 5-Minute Liquid Hair Mask

Living Proof Triple Bond Complex
Living Proof Triple Bond Complex

Imbue Curl Inspiring Conditioning Leave-In Spray
Imbue Curl Inspiring Conditioning Leave-In Spray

Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray
Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray

Olaplex No.7 Bonding OIl
Olaplex No.7 Bonding OIl

