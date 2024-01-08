Barbie, Oppenheimer or Poor Things? Here are the biggest Golden Globes winners

The Golden Globes is always a treat. Every year, the ceremony kicks off award season by celebrating the very best in film and TV, and this year it was held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles with Hollywood heavyweights like Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone and Robert Downey Jr heading home with the prestigious gold trophy.

This year, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things were some of the most talked about films, while The Bear and Succession were frontrunners for all things TV. 

So which films, shows and actors were awarded a Golden Globe at last night's ceremony? 

Here is the Golden Globes 2024 winners list in full:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Poor Things - WINNER

Air 
American Fiction
Barbie 
The Holdovers 
May December 

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron - WINNER

Elemental 
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 
Suzume 
Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie - WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 
John Wick: Chapter 4 
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One 
Oppenheimer 
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour 

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall, France - WINNER
Fallen Leaves, Finland
Io Capitano, Italy
Past Lives, United States
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - WINNER

Annette Bening, Nyad
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers - WINNER

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Director — Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

What Was I Made For?Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell - WINNER

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen
“Dance the Night,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession - WINNER

1923 
The Crown 
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Bear - WINNER

Abbott Elementary 
Barry 
Jury Duty 
Only Murders in the Building 
Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef (Netflix) - WINNER

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER

Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession - WINNER

Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, Beef - WINNER

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - WINNER

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon - WINNER
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

The Golden Globes is often seen as an early indication of who might be taking an Academy Award home in just a couple of months - so if this is anything to go by, the Oscars 2024 could be a very exciting one...

