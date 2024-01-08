Barbie, Oppenheimer or Poor Things? Here are the biggest Golden Globes winners
- Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Best Director — Motion Picture
- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Best Television Series – Drama
- Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
The Golden Globes is always a treat. Every year, the ceremony kicks off award season by celebrating the very best in film and TV, and this year it was held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles with Hollywood heavyweights like Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone and Robert Downey Jr heading home with the prestigious gold trophy.
This year, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things were some of the most talked about films, while The Bear and Succession were frontrunners for all things TV.
So which films, shows and actors were awarded a Golden Globe at last night's ceremony?
Here is the Golden Globes 2024 winners list in full:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Poor Things - WINNER
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie - WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall, France - WINNER
Fallen Leaves, Finland
Io Capitano, Italy
Past Lives, United States
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - WINNER
Annette Bening, Nyad
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers - WINNER
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best Director — Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
What Was I Made For? - Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell - WINNER
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen
“Dance the Night,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession - WINNER
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Bear - WINNER
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Beef (Netflix) - WINNER
All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kieran Culkin, Succession - WINNER
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun, Beef - WINNER
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - WINNER
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon - WINNER
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
The Golden Globes is often seen as an early indication of who might be taking an Academy Award home in just a couple of months - so if this is anything to go by, the Oscars 2024 could be a very exciting one...
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The 10 best looks from the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet
See who wore what at the 2024 Golden Globes
By Sunil Makan
-
This is, hands down, the most expensive face serum I've ever used—and I'm annoyed by how good it is
When luxury and supercharged skincare collide
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow swear by this simple hack for focus and calm
There are over 400 published studies on the technique.
By Liz Connor
-
Here's a look back at last year's winning Golden Globes outfits
By Sunil Makan
-
How to make an awards season speech
Public-speaking coach Hilary Lyons on how to deliver a knockout Oscars speech (because, well, you never know)
By Lucy Pavia
-
All the ways sexual harassment and inequality were called out at the Golden Globes
From the dress code to some brilliantly pointed red carpet interviews - here's the many ways women (and men) made their voices heard
By Lucy Pavia
-
Here’s who won big at the Golden Globes 2018 (and who didn't)
It was a great night for female-led drama, with Big Little Lies, The Handmaid's Tale and Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird dominating the top spots
By Lucy Pavia
-
These A-list women just made a political statement with their choice of Golden Globes dates
‘It’s a moment to transform both the written and unwritten rules that devalue the lives and experiences of women’
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Actresses will be wearing black to the Golden Globes for this important reason
And it's a very powerful statement.
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The Golden Globes 2018 nominations have officially been announced
And there are some big surprises
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The 2018 Golden Globes host has been officially announced
And we couldn’t have called it…
By Marie Claire