Hailey Bieber’s nail shape of choice is elongating, chic and practical—I'll never get mine done another way

When you think about all the coolest manicures you've seen of late, I bet you they all have one thing in common: they're almond-shaped. Now arguably the chicest nail shape to choose from, this look is synonymous with style and sophistication, and it's beloved by everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kylie Jenner.

"It’s the ultimate finger flatterer, with gently tapered sides that narrow into a rounded tip to elongate the fingers," says Townhouse Founder & Creative Director, Juanita Huber-Millet. Metta Francis, London Nail Technician and Founder of Nails by Mets, agrees: "There's something strong yet soft about the shape, not to mention that it looks great on everyone."

So, never tried an almond nail shape? I can guarantee you that's all about to change...

What is the almond nail shape?

As someone who literally only got to grips with nail shapes a year ago (I've been getting manicures for nearly a decade...), I wouldn't worry if you need a refresher here.

The almond shape is what I would describe as something between a rounded tip and a sharper stiletto shape. "Appropriately named due to its almond-like, teardrop outline, this slender nail shape features tapered sides that narrow into a chic, rounded tip," explains Huber-Millet, who says this makes the shape "the perfect compromise between elegance and practicality."

If you still can't picture it, Francis suggests literally imagining an almond nut: "Imagine the cuticle area is the bottom of an almond and the free edge, the top."

Because of its shape, the almond shape is usually seen on medium to long nail lengths, but if you have even a little length, you can usually pull it off.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Which shades best suit almond nails?

We've established that almond is the coolest go-to shape, and while it's super versatile, I'd argue from my own experience that certain shades stand out more when painted onto a soft tapered point.

My favourite look is a milky, sheer white, pink or nude—or even a soft French. Both Francis and Huber-Millet agree that these hues are some of the most sophisticated to try in this shape, but that there are plenty of others to choose from. "The shape is super versatile and looks stunning in a classic solid colour - think red, deep burgundy or chocolate," notes Francis.

You could also always go for something a little different; fun finishes and nail art can also look cool with almond nails. "Luminous, dimensional finishes are growing in popularity," continues Huber-Millet. "Think aurora and chrome nail techniques that create a sense of movement as they catch the light. The ethereal quality of these trends complements the soft and feminine almond shape perfectly."

Almond nail inspo

Need to see what different nail colours and designs would look like on this almond shape? Take these as your ultimate inspo...

1. Vampire red

A post shared by JESS YOUNG NAILS (@jessyoungnails) A photo posted by on

Any shade of red suits this shape beautifully, and would make a bold, strong statement.

2. Chocolate brown

A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit) A photo posted by on

The colour of the season, brown is the ultimate go-to whatever the season.

3. Swirly nail art

A post shared by JESS YOUNG NAILS (@jessyoungnails) A photo posted by on

Nail art looks gorgeous on almond shapes; I'd advise keeping your nails medium-length like this, rather than super long.

4. Tortoiseshell

A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails) A photo posted by on

Tortoiseshell just never goes out of fashion, particularly when it's combined with the almond shape.

5. Burgundy red

A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails) A photo posted by on

A rich red wine-stain kind of colour is a big deal for almond nails.

6. Pastel marble

A post shared by DRYBY (@drybylondon) A photo posted by on

Soft, pretty and feminine, marble complements a shorter almond nail beautifully.

7. Milky

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Milky white nails are peak sophistication and when it comes to wearing them with almond shapes? The more sheer, the better.

8. Vanilla French

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

This softer take on a classic French works naturally with the long, tapered features of the almond design.

9. Bright tips

A post shared by Brown Girl Hands (@browngirlhands) A photo posted by on

Because of the slight point, tips work brilliantly with almond shapes. Choose any colour you fancy!

10. Pink chrome

A post shared by TOWNHOUSE (@townhouse) A photo posted by on

You can't beat a chrome finish, no matter which shape you're rocking!

11. Mixed metal nail art

A post shared by NAIL ARTIST | RUSSIAN MANICURE | EAST LONDON E14 (@nailsbytammy___) A photo posted by on

Because they're so versatile, you can get away with any kind of nail art on almond nails.