I'm a *huge* fan of lightweight perfume mists—and these lesser-known French pharmacy scents are elite
When it comes to the best perfumes, the lightweight spritz of a perfume mist doesn't usually come to mind. But I’m sure we can all agree that perfume mists are not what they used to be, and I mean that in the best way possible. No longer are they alcohol-scented spritzes coated in sugary sweetness, now perfume and body mists are elegant and elevated, rivalling some of my most expensive perfumes for space on my dressing tables in terms of both fragrance and appearance.
While I’m sure you're already well aware of many brands bossing it when it comes to perfume mists (Sol de Janiero perfume mists of course a beauty-editor favourite, while the newly launched Ouai St Barts Hair & Body Mist is already causing a storm), I was recently introduced to a brand that has quietly been creating some of the best body mists around for over 10 years—and they've quickly became my new fragrance mist obsession.
While I've long loved French pharmacy brand Nuxe for their best-selling body oil, Huile Prodigieuse body oil, and their nourishing Reve de Miel lip balm, I'd never strayed into their fragrances (shocking I know, as the first one hit shelves in 2014). That was until earlier this year, when I sampled the Rêve de Miel Delectable Fragrant Water (which is the same mouthwatering scent as the rest of the honey range in perfume form, FYI). I was officially hooked. Since then I made it my mission to get my hands on the full collection, and I've been spritzing daily ever since.
So, what's so great about Nuxe's Fragrant Waters? The range is currently comprised of five unique scents that not only smell delicious (so much so, that one is even named as such) but they’re also light and easy-to-wear, making them perfect if you’re on the lookout for a fuss-free summer perfume. You may think this would translate into fragrances that disappear quickly after applying, however I haven't found this is the case—in fact, they make for great long-lasting scents. I can apply any of Nuxe's Fragrant Waters in the morning and find the scent is still present, if a little more subtly, when I get home at the end of the day, something that not all fragrance mists can boast.
Plus, while most body mists are housed in plastic bottles, Nuxe's offering come in weighty glass tubes making them feel much more elegant than your traditional perfume mist, despite the £33 price tag. And, if you do want to top up on the go, they also offer mini 30ml bottles which are totally handbag-friendly and super-cute.
While Nuxe's Fragrant Water collection may be small, they've covered everything from grown-up gourmand scents to fruity-floral spritzes, so you may be wondering which one to try first. To help you choose, I've written a tried-and-tested review of each one, including my current favourite, the Relaxing Fragrant Water, so you can get a feel for each scent and why it's so good. So, without further ado, here's my honest review of Nuxe's Fragrant Waters (you won't find me sleeping on these a minute longer).
1. Nuxe Sun Delicious Fragrant Water
Nuxe Sun Delicious Fragrant Water
If you want a holiday scent that feels a little more grown-up than the sugary-sweet tropical fragrances we’re used to, Nuxe’s Delicious Fragrance Water is a winner. It opens with a zesty hit of orange which quickly dries down into warming, yet not overpowering, notes of coconut and vanilla. Rather than being sickly however, the gourmand notes are balanced with a slight floral lift, courtesy of Tahitian gardenia which makes this ultra-wearable and perfect for hot, sunny days.
2. Nuxe Rêve de Miel® Delectable Fragrant Water
Nuxe Rêve de Miel Delectable Fragrant Water
I’m a huge fan of honey perfumes, so of course this fragrance was my introduction into the collection. The perfect grown-up gourmand scent, Nuxe’s Delectable Fragrant Water is sweet yet not cloying, with a slight woodiness that makes it feel elegant and expensive. I like to layer it with the Rêve de Miel body cream to make it last even longer.
3. Nuxe Body Rêve de thé Exalting Fragrant Water
Nuxe Body Rêve de thé Exalting Fragrant Water
Nuxe’s Exalting Fragrant Water is so easy to wear, I find myself re-applying it often throughout the day. The opening green tea scent gives it both vibrancy and juiciness which lingers even when the perfume has settled on the skin. It then combines with a soft rhubarb scent which offers a subtle sweetness rather than a strong fruity hit. The result is a fragrance that smells fresh yet with a little added depth, perfect for wearing day-to-day.
4. Nuxe Body Relaxing Fragrant Water
Nuxe Body Relaxing Fragrant Water
My current favourite of all the scents on this list (and coincidentally the first Fragrant Water Nuxe launched back in 2014) the Relaxing Fragrant Water is creamy and comforting. While it contains notes of coconut, they aren’t the hero of this perfume, so if you’re looking for something with a tropical feel, I’d suggest Delicious over this one. However, if you want a skin scent reminiscent of a rich, creamy body lotion that envelops you in a calming cosiness, this is the one for you.
5. Nuxe Very Rose Fragrant Water
Nuxe Very Rose Fragrant Water
The newest of Nuxe’s fragrant waters, Very Rose, certainly lives up to the name. While it may not be to everyone’s tastes (rose scent purists may want to skip this one), if you’re a fan of a punchy twist on the classic note, it’s definitely worth your time. Alongside rose and rose water, it also contains notes of grapefruit, blackcurrant and raspberry, which gives the floral scent a slight zesty re-imagining. Think of this like a rose perfume with a little added wake up call.
