I’ve been walking around feeling like a radiant goddess—and it’s all thanks to this shimmering body oil

I’m a big fan of a multi-purpose beauty product. As an unavoidably lazy shopping editor who likes to look her best with minimal effort, products that give me multiple benefits are pretty much my bread and butter. Enter: the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Dry Oil.

This dry oil is suitable for use on your body, face and hair, smells incredible and adds a radiant shimmer wherever it’s applied. If you’re a fan of French beauty, this isn’t a product you want to skip out on, as it’s adored by both French it-girls and beauty editors worldwide.

I have to say, I agree. I am obsessed with this body oil. Acting as a body shimmer , body moisturiser and fragrance all in one, it speeds up my getting-ready process immensely, making my skin look and smell amazing in one fell swoop. With skin-loving ingredients like camellia, macadamia and vitamin E oils, it’s ultra nourishing and healing, too.

If that wasn’t enough of a reason to pick it up for yourself, it’s currently on sale on Amazon for only £26.50. Shop it for yourself below and read on for my love letter – ahem – honest review of this product.

My review of the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Dry Oil

First things first, you should know that there are a number of Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse oils to choose from—including floral and neroli-scented options. I’ve been using and loving the gold shimmery version of the original, so that’s what I’ve reviewed below, but the original version features the same fragrance and nourishing benefits without the glitter. So if you’re not a fan of the golden sheen, rest assured that you can still get hydrated and incredible-smelling skin without any shimmer. I’m a bit of a magpie, so of course the glittery oil took my fancy, and as far as body shimmers go, it is hands down the best I’ve tried.

I’ll be honest: it looks a little intense when you’ve first sprayed it on—but not to worry, the opaque gold shimmer rubs into a more wearable golden sheen. Notice I didn’t say ‘subtle’ here. When I use a shimmering body oil I want people to notice the gorgeous gold-toned finish. For me, this is the perfect tan-enhancing product to spritz onto my shoulders and décolleté on warm summer evenings—hello golden-hour holiday pics.

Fair warning: it does have glitter particles in it, so if you’re after a more subtle shimmer or sheen, this might not be for you. Personally? I want to sparkle like Edward Cullen in the sunlight, so glitter me up.

Secondly, this stuff smells utterly incredible—clean and perfume-like, it’s subtle enough to slather all over your skin without fear of overdoing it. Worn alone, this has a subtle summery scent, like warmth, sunshine and delicate florals, but the light, fresh scent also works beautifully with other fragrances. Layered with my favourite perfume (Chanel’s Chance eau Fraîche, in case you were wondering), it’s a summer skin dream. It’s one of those scents that you can’t quite put your finger on, but it’s universally adored nevertheless—I’ve never had more compliments on my scent than in the last few weeks I’ve been wearing this body oil.

So, just how wearable is this oil? Like the name suggests, it has the consistency of a dry oil – melting into the skin quickly and effectively – but is still incredibly hydrating. It feels incredibly lightweight on my skin and not at all greasy or sticky. I did need to wash my hands after applying it to my body to get rid of any excess glitter, but experienced no transfer of product from my body to my clothes whatsoever. Pretty impressive.

Like any great multi-purpose product, it can be used pretty much all over: on the body, face and hair. I found the most effective way to apply it to my hair and face was by simply using what was left of the product after applying it to my body—running it through my hair, and patting it into my skin on top of make-up. I wouldn’t necessarily spray this directly onto my hair unless I was creating a shimmery slicked-back bun look as I imagine it would look a little greasy and intense on freshly-washed lengths, despite the lightweight dry oil formula. While I haven’t tried this for myself yet, I’ve heard it’s great to mix into your foundation or face moisturiser for an extra glowy effect.

I'm such a fan, I'm already halfway through the bottle and have picked up the new floral version for a lighter effect. Shop it (and more Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse oil options) below...