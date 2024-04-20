I’m calling it, these 8 honey fragrances are the elevated gourmand scents everyone will be spritzing this summer

In recent years, gourmand scents (aka perfumes containing delicious food-inspired notes) have taken hold. From Tik Tok’s obsession with Sol de Janeiro’s sugary sweet perfume mists to the newly launched Tom Ford Vanilla Sex and re-release of Vanilla Fatale, smelling good enough to eat is most definitely in.

But, while classic gourmands, like fig and vanilla, are still big business, recently there’s been one underrated note that’s been on the rise and I predict it’s going to be the scent to be spritzing once the warm weather hits, especially if you’re a fan of more grown-up gourmand fragrances. It’s time to introduce honey to your perfume arsenal.

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

When selecting your perfect honey scent, It’s worth noting that not all are created equal. While some will love the sugary sweet combination of honey blended with cosy vanilla or toffee notes ( Ellis Brooklyn’s Bee does does this expertly, as well as Lush’s Honey I Washed The Kids range for a more affordable option),which are typical ingredients in sweet perfumes, for me, it’s the more unusual honey blends that are oh-so-delicious and give the gourmand note an elegant, expensive feel. Think honey combined with delicate white florals, rich fruits and even darker, more smoky aromas, for fragrances that twist the sweetness into something new and unexpected.

Intrigued? I’ve rounded up eight of my favourite elevated honey fragrances, so whether you’re a fan of the sweet note already or want to be surprised by something new, there’s sure to be perfume to get your taste buds watering.

The best elevated honey perfumes

1. Tory Burch Divine Moon

(Image credit: Space NK)

Tory Burch Divine Moon Best floral honey perfume Specifications Key notes: Honey, Lady of the Night Flower, Rhubarb, Bergamot Today's Best Deals £75 at Space NK

If you’re looking for a honey-based perfume you can spritz right through spring and summer, Tory Burch’s Divine Moon is the answer. Alongside the subtle sweetness, it has a light floral scent courtesy of night blooming jasmine, which in my opinion makes it perfect for wearing to spring weddings and garden parties. It’s pretty, it’s elegant, it’s feminine: the perfect easy-wearing warm weather fragrance.

2. Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne Best holiday-ready honey perfume Specifications Key notes: Nectarine, Peach, Acacia Honey, Coconut Today's Best Deals £118 at John Lewis

Jo Malone’s fragrance & lifestyle Expert, Emma South, describes this as “a perfect scent for the summer months,” and I couldn’t agree more. It opens with a juicy hit of nectarine which then transforms into something softer as the fruitiness is balanced with notes of honey and coconut. It smells delicately tropical without transporting you directly to the beach, meaning while it’ll smell great on holiday, you don’t need to save it for your suitcase only.

3. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume Floral Edition

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume Floral Edition Best multi-use honey perfume Specifications Key notes: Honey, Rose, Vanilla Today's Best Deals £34 at Cult Beauty

Gisou’s original honey infused hair perfume has gained a cult following since it launched in 2018, not only thanks to its delicious scent but also due to its innovative hair healing properties. Infused with the brand's Mirsalehi Honey, it’s designed to be spritzed onto strands rather than the body, to boost shine and strengthen hair while also ensuring a long lasting scent. Its most recently launch, the floral edition, blends the signature honey notes with wild rose, for a scent reminiscent of the garden itself. For me, this new edition feels softer than the original, ideal for those who want a little less sweetness.

4. Dior Tobacolor

(Image credit: DIOR)

Dior Tobacolor Best unisex honey perfume Specifications Key notes: Honey, Tobacco, Amber Today's Best Deals £125 at DIOR

Dior’s Tobacolor is a heady fragrance that’s definitely more suited to spritzing at night than on hot sunny days, but that isn’t to say it can’t be appropriate for late night beach walks and summer evening cocktails. On first spray, it opens darkly smokey thanks to the tobacco leaves, however don’t let this put you off, as it quickly settles into a delicate sweetness thanks to notes of peach and honey. If you're a fan of scent that smells sexy and slightly masculine, you'll love this.

5. Floris Honey Oud

(Image credit: Floris)

Floris Honey Oud Best day-to-night honey perfume Specifications Key notes: English honey, Oud Today's Best Deals £120 at Floris

Floris took inspiration from the Turkish dessert baklava for its Honey Oud perfume. The sweet treat combines honey and vanilla with layers of nutty goodness. Rather than smelling ultra sweet, which you may expect based on its influence, I’d say this fragrance smells the closest to pure honey with a subtle addition of oud for added richness. For me, this is a true day to night scent, featuring a comforting sweetness with added depth.

6. Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Nettare Di Sole

(Image credit: Guerlain)

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Nettare Di Sole Best delicate honey perfume Specifications Key notes: Orange blossom, Bergamot, Magnolia, Honey Today's Best Deals £83 a Cult Beauty

Any beauty house that features the bee as its emblem is undoubtedly going to be a pro at creating a beautiful honey-based fragrance and that’s just the case when it comes to Guerlain’s Aqua Allegoria Nettare Di Sole. Described as an icy floral honey fragrance, it smells light, almost like a skin scent, with a soft warmth from the honey and floral notes. Imagine walking and catching the smell of a meadow on the breeze and you've got this perfume.

7. Byredo Casablanca Lily

(Image credit: Byredo)

Byredo Casablanca Lily Best creamy honey perfume Specifications Key notes: Gardenia, Plum, Tuberose, Honey Today's Best Deals £280 at Liberty

If there's one honey scent that elicits compliments every time I wear it, it's Byredo's Casablanca Lily. On first sniff, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's the expert floral blend that set's this perfume apart (it's heavy with tuberose and white gardenia) but on closer inspection, you'll pick up a subtle sweetness from the honeyed base notes which combine with the flowers to give it a unique edge. A delicious smelling scent if ever there was one!

8. Nuxe Rêve de Miel Delectable Fragrant Water

(Image credit: Sephora)

Nuxe Rêve de Miel Delectable Fragrant Water Best affordable honey perfume Specifications Key notes: Citrus, Honey, Tonka Bean, Sandalwood Today's Best Deals £33 at Sephora

This is the sweetest of all the fragrances on this list however it's definitely not heavy or cloying. Nuxe's Delectable Fragrant Water is just that, delectable. Alongside honey, it opens with a hit of citrus before drying down into a comforting woody finish. I definitely find this an easy to spritz perfume which makes it an added plus that it's under £35.