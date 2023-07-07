If you want to smell like you're on holiday every day, one of these 7 perfumes will suit

While we’d love to be on holiday 100% of the year, sadly that’s not happening any time soon. For when we’re craving relaxation and calm, we turn to the next best thing: the best coconut perfumes. There’s no perfume that transports us to sandy beaches quite like a coconut-based one. And no, we’re not talking about the sweet, lingering sunscreen sort of coconut—these perfumes are blended with florals and other high-end notes to make them feel wonderfully luxurious for summer

However, it's worth noting that when it comes to shopping for coconut perfumes, it's very easy to make a wrong turn and end up with something cheap-smelling and sweet. So, we’ve done the hard work for you by testing and compiling a list of the only coconut fragrances worth knowing about. These perfumes are blended with all sorts of more luxe-smelling notes, like musk, vanilla and amber, to give an elegant balance of nostalgia and elegance. 

Here are the best creamy coconut perfumes...

1. Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk

Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk

Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Eau de Toilette

Best creamy coconut perfume

Specifications

Size: 30ml
Blend: Eau de Toilette
Key notes: Lemon, bergamot, pink pepper, ylang ylang, coconut milk, musk, cedarwood

Reasons to buy

+
Long-lasting 

Reasons to avoid

-
If you don't like warm, creamy scents, it won't be for you

Leave it to Maison Margiela to create exactly what the bottle promises—a beach walk. This scent is everything that's wonderful about spending time on the beach. It's relaxed, sweet, salty, comforting and full of magic. Like sun cream but in the most elevated way. It's not too coconut-y so feels incredibly elegant but has enough to feel like the simply joys of summer. 

2. M&S White Coconut 

M&S White Coconut Eau de Toilette

Marks & Spencer White Coconut Eau de Toilette

Best affordable coconut perfume

Specifications

Size: 100ml
Blend: Eau de Toilette
Key notes: Coconut, orange and vanilla

Reasons to buy

+
Affordable 

Reasons to avoid

-
Not super long-lasting 

I didn’t think much when I first tried this one from M&S, but after a few minutes I was converted. It’s the perfect ocean, sea-salted, coconut-y, vanilla and citrus blend that transports me to a seashell-covered beach. I use this one as both a perfume (often layered with other fragrances) and also a room spray. I just can’t get enough of the nostalgic scent. It doesn’t last very long but it’s also only a tenner so that’s to be expected.

3. Creed Virgin Island Water 

Creed Virgin Island Water

Creed Virgin Island Water Eau de Parfum

Best niche coconut perfume

Specifications

Size: 50ml
Blend: Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Bergamot, Jamaican lime, Sicilian mandarin, hibiscus, ylang ylang, Indian jasmine, tonkin musk, tropical woods, coconut

Reasons to buy

+
 Complex, beautiful and unique

Reasons to avoid

-
Very expensive

Exactly as the name suggests, this fragrance epitomises tropical paradise. With notes of tropical florals, bergamot, coconut (of course) and white musk, it’s a great option if you don’t love scents that are too coconut-y. To me, this scent is like a gorgoeus beachside tropical holiday. Basically: it's pure bliss. Who needs a holiday when you have this? Okay, we’ll still take the holiday, but the fragrance will do for the months in-between.

4. Huda Beauty Kayali Utopia Vanilla Coco 21

Huda Beauty Kayali Utopia Vanilla Coco 21

Huda Beauty Kayali Utopia Vanilla Coco 21

Best vanilla-coconut perfume

Specifications

Size: 50ml
Blend: Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Honeysuckle, Italian lemon, coconut, jasmine, tuberose, gardenia, sandalwood, musk, patchouli

Reasons to buy

+
Smooth coconut scent 

Reasons to avoid

-
Lingers for hours (which might not be great if you don't like strong scents)

Leave it to Mona and Huda Kattan to nail a coconut fragrance. This isn’t a super complex fragrance but that’s exactly why we like it; you know exactly what you’re getting. Blending soft coconut, florals and vanilla together creates this creamy, tropical fragrance. This scent makes us feel like we're sipping on a piña colada on a beautiful beach with Huda and Mona—what could be more perfect for summer than that? 

5. Nest Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil 

Nest Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil

Nest Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil

Best gourmand vanilla perfume

Specifications

Size: 30ml
Blend: Oil
Key notes: Madagascar vanilla bean, vanilla orchid, coconut

Reasons to buy

+
Beautifully long lasting

Reasons to avoid

-
Might be too sweet for some 

If you prefer vanilla but still want a hint of coconut then this Nest Perfume Oil is perfect. It’s incredibly sweet with vanilla bean and orchid with notes of coconut throughout. Thanks to being a perfume oil, this gourmand scent it’s much longer-lasting than most, especially those with coconut notes. You could even mix a tiny drop into body moisturiser for a full-body fragrance.

6. The Body Shop Coconut Body Mist

The Body Shop Coconut Body Mist

The Body Shop Coconut Body Mist

Best coconut body mist

Specifications

Size: 100ml
Blend: Body mist
Key notes: Coconut

Reasons to buy

+
Really nostalgic 

Reasons to avoid

-
Not long-lasting

Now, one for some nostalgia (although, this scent is slightly different to the original). This body mist isn’t super complex but that’s the joy of it. It’s not too sickly sweet but instead is fresh, light and full of coconutty goodness. Definitely one to add to your summer fragrance wardrobe or spritz in the winter if you need flashbacks to sunnier times. My favourite way to wear this is layered over The Body Shop Coconut Body Lotion

7. Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent

Best cult coconut perfume

Specifications

Size: 50ml
Blend: Eau Fraîche
Key notes: Tiare flower, coconut, amber, sandalwood, vanilla

Reasons to buy

+
Smells beautifully expensive

Reasons to avoid

-
It's not very niche

If you're asking us, no collection of escapism perfumes is complete with a bottle of Bronze Goddess. Eau Fraîche Skinscent is lightweight, coconutty and smells like a tropical paradise. What's so exquisite about this perfume, though, is just how expensive it smells—like sunkissed skin draped in gold jewellery. If J Lo was a perfume, she would be this.

Tori Crowther
Beauty Contributor

Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.

With contributions from
