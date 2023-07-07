If you want to smell like you're on holiday every day, one of these 7 perfumes will suit
Escapism in a bottle
While we’d love to be on holiday 100% of the year, sadly that’s not happening any time soon. For when we’re craving relaxation and calm, we turn to the next best thing: the best coconut perfumes. There’s no perfume that transports us to sandy beaches quite like a coconut-based one. And no, we’re not talking about the sweet, lingering sunscreen sort of coconut—these perfumes are blended with florals and other high-end notes to make them feel wonderfully luxurious for summer.
However, it's worth noting that when it comes to shopping for coconut perfumes, it's very easy to make a wrong turn and end up with something cheap-smelling and sweet. So, we’ve done the hard work for you by testing and compiling a list of the only coconut fragrances worth knowing about. These perfumes are blended with all sorts of more luxe-smelling notes, like musk, vanilla and amber, to give an elegant balance of nostalgia and elegance.
Here are the best creamy coconut perfumes...
1. Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk
Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Eau de Toilette
Leave it to Maison Margiela to create exactly what the bottle promises—a beach walk. This scent is everything that's wonderful about spending time on the beach. It's relaxed, sweet, salty, comforting and full of magic. Like sun cream but in the most elevated way. It's not too coconut-y so feels incredibly elegant but has enough to feel like the simply joys of summer.
2. M&S White Coconut
Marks & Spencer White Coconut Eau de Toilette
I didn’t think much when I first tried this one from M&S, but after a few minutes I was converted. It’s the perfect ocean, sea-salted, coconut-y, vanilla and citrus blend that transports me to a seashell-covered beach. I use this one as both a perfume (often layered with other fragrances) and also a room spray. I just can’t get enough of the nostalgic scent. It doesn’t last very long but it’s also only a tenner so that’s to be expected.
3. Creed Virgin Island Water
Creed Virgin Island Water Eau de Parfum
Exactly as the name suggests, this fragrance epitomises tropical paradise. With notes of tropical florals, bergamot, coconut (of course) and white musk, it’s a great option if you don’t love scents that are too coconut-y. To me, this scent is like a gorgoeus beachside tropical holiday. Basically: it's pure bliss. Who needs a holiday when you have this? Okay, we’ll still take the holiday, but the fragrance will do for the months in-between.
4. Huda Beauty Kayali Utopia Vanilla Coco 21
Huda Beauty Kayali Utopia Vanilla Coco 21
Leave it to Mona and Huda Kattan to nail a coconut fragrance. This isn’t a super complex fragrance but that’s exactly why we like it; you know exactly what you’re getting. Blending soft coconut, florals and vanilla together creates this creamy, tropical fragrance. This scent makes us feel like we're sipping on a piña colada on a beautiful beach with Huda and Mona—what could be more perfect for summer than that?
5. Nest Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil
Nest Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil
If you prefer vanilla but still want a hint of coconut then this Nest Perfume Oil is perfect. It’s incredibly sweet with vanilla bean and orchid with notes of coconut throughout. Thanks to being a perfume oil, this gourmand scent it’s much longer-lasting than most, especially those with coconut notes. You could even mix a tiny drop into body moisturiser for a full-body fragrance.
6. The Body Shop Coconut Body Mist
The Body Shop Coconut Body Mist
Now, one for some nostalgia (although, this scent is slightly different to the original). This body mist isn’t super complex but that’s the joy of it. It’s not too sickly sweet but instead is fresh, light and full of coconutty goodness. Definitely one to add to your summer fragrance wardrobe or spritz in the winter if you need flashbacks to sunnier times. My favourite way to wear this is layered over The Body Shop Coconut Body Lotion.
7. Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent
If you're asking us, no collection of escapism perfumes is complete with a bottle of Bronze Goddess. Eau Fraîche Skinscent is lightweight, coconutty and smells like a tropical paradise. What's so exquisite about this perfume, though, is just how expensive it smells—like sunkissed skin draped in gold jewellery. If J Lo was a perfume, she would be this.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
