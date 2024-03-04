I never thought I'd say this, but I genuinely believe M&S perfumes are some of the best fragrances around. Sure, they don't have the luxury pizazz and long-lasting nature of some of the more expensive perfumes out there, but they do deliver excellent value for money—making them stellar affordable scent options.

Despite the fact longevity isn't their forté, Marks & Spencer fragrances are, in my opinion, the best on the British high street. They don't lean heavily into 'dupe' culture (which is a big tick in my book) and instead create truly unique and luxurious-smelling concoctions. From wellness scents to punchy floral perfumes, I have tested everything M&S has to offer in terms of fragrance. In order for me to consider any one bottle a stand-out it had to smell different from other high-street options, be void of any cloying, synthetic-smelling undertones, and, importantly, be good enough to trick anyone into thinking it is more expensive than it is. So, here they are, the 11 Marks & Spencer perfumes I'd actually buy myself (despite being a total snob).

The 11 Best M&S Perfumes

1. M&S Breathe

M&S Apothecary Breathe Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Eucalyptus, bergamot, thyme, vetiver

This is, hands down, one of the best wellness perfumes I have ever smelled. The green eucalyptus and thyme hit you first, like a deep inhale of sinus-clearing goodness. (I suppose that's where the name 'Breathe' comes from.) But it quickly turns into something sweet and fizzy, like the most luxurious and mind-soothing bath bomb you've ever encountered.

2. M&S Soft Iris

M&S Discover Soft Iris Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Iris, bergamot, patchouli

I need to ask for your forgiveness for this one. I know I said M&S doesn't lean into dupe culture (it's something I love about them), but this one smells similar to Chanel Coco Mademoiselle. However, it's not an exact rip-off (if it were, I wouldn't be featuring it)—and let me explain why. First of all, it goes without saying it doesn't have Coco M's deep intrigue, and it does lack Chanel's iconic longevity. While Coco M is firmly a show-stealer of a scent, M&S Soft Iris has a bubble-bath-like soapy softness, making it a stunning option for daytime wear.

3. M&S Fresh Citrus & Moss

M&S Discover Intense Fresh Citrus & Moss Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Lemon, moss, lavender, sage

I urge any fresh fragrance lover to go to their nearest M&S right this second to smell this masterpiece of a scent. It possesses the nose-tickling qualities of a fresh citrus (fizzy and light, rather than warm and creamy), but it sits on a bed of mossy, salt-kissed sea rocks. It's the sort of perfume you want to douse yourself in as soon as you're out of the shower.

4. M&S Warmth

M&S Apothecary Warmth Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Cardamom, cinnamon leaf, cedar wood, sandalwood

The spiciest and deepest fragrance in M&S's line-up, Warmth is exactly what you'd expect: an enveloping hug of total comfort. While cinnamon, cardamom, and cedar wood give it depth, I'd consider this perfume lightly seasoned with spice, rather than being a total spice overload. Sandalwood keeps it delicate and creamy, meaning it's not in the least bit overwhelming. It melts into the skin so that you wear the fragrance, not the other way around.

5. M&S Reassure

M&S Apothecary Reassure Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Tonka bean, orange flower, patchouli, cedar leaf

As a beauty editor, I think it is very important not to let personal preference get in the way of proper journalism, but I can't help myself—this is my favourite M&S perfume. One whiff makes my brain melt. A wellness version of a skin scent, it's soapy, creamy, and fresh—like the delicately soft skin of a newborn, swaddled in fluffy towels. It is, as the name suggests, beautifully reassuring.

6. M&S White Coconut

M&S Discover White Coconut Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Coconut, vanilla, amber

When I first came across this perfume, I thought absolutely nothing of it on the shelf. In a clear glass bottle with a name like 'white coconut', I expected it to smell cheap, synthetic, and sickly sweet—affordable coconut perfumes aren't easy to do, after all. But I was quickly humbled. What it actually smells like is a warm, sandy beach while crystal-clear waves lap on the shore. It's light, slightly salted, and void of any sweetness—just a fresh spritz. My only gripe? It doesn't last long enough.

7. M&S Sea Salt & Neroli

M&S Discover Intense Sea Salt & Neroli Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Sea salt, neroli, mandarin, musk

This is the sort of perfume I want to spritz all over my décolletage in the summer when I'm freshly showered and throwing on a white linen shirt. Again, it's fresh (can you tell I like a fresh scent) and grounding. It has a crisp, crunchy bite, thanks to sea salt, while neroli, jasmine, and vanilla deliver a skin-like finish that makes you want to nuzzle your nose right into it.

8. M&S Restful

M&S Apothecary Restful Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Black pepper, frankincense, cedar wood, rose

To me, this perfume is nostalgia in a bottle. It possesses that sort of comfort and joy you feel as a child, when your entire family are around and you're safe as safe can be. The spiciness is subtle, but enough to make you go back for a second sniff. And despite the inclusion of rose, I'd say it's more there to be leaned on, rather than identified—Restful just possesses the velvety softness of rose, rather than smelling noticeably floral. It's the sort of fragrance that brings your mind back to the here and now.

9. M&S Velvet Amber

M&S Discover Velvet Amber Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Amber, neroli, jasmine

If you're a lover of deep, warming amber scents, this one is for you. While, personally, I'm not a big amber wearer, even I can't deny myself a spritz of this when I want to feel empowered. With neroli and jasmine to keep things light on the nose, I can assure you it's the sort of evening perfume that will generate a plethora of compliments and zero headaches.

10. M&S Orange Blossom & Amber

M&S Discover Intense Orange Blossom & Amber Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Orange blossom, amber, jasmine, ylang ylang

I have a tendency to spray this scent all over my fiancé when he least expects it. It has become somewhat of a game. Before he can get to any other fragrance in his vast collection, I come at him with several sprays of this. Why? Because I can't get enough of it on him. While it is, absolutely, ungendered, the effervescent spiciness is hypnotising. Whenever you wear it, be prepared for people to flock to you.

11. M&S Pink Pepper

M&S Discover Pink Pepper Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, jasmine, vanilla

This is the sweetest, most sparkling perfume that M&S offers, and it's a feat. It is citrusy and jaw-clenchingly zingy. It is likely a fruity cocktail poured over crushed ice on the hottest of summer's day. Far from gourmand, it's an explosion of fruit juice and sherbert, while still, somehow, smelling luxe.