This brand is famed for one iconic perfume—but I'd rather these 7 lesser-known scents remain a secret
Behold, some of the best luxury perfumes ever made
As a beauty editor, it goes without saying that I am a huge perfume person. My favourite brands out there? I love knowing that every scent from a perfumer-founded fragrance brand has had the same expert nose go through their own unique creative process to land on a really specific elixir. For their own brands, perfumers have free creative rein over what they want to produce and, as a result, typically create some of the most beautiful perfumes ever made. One such brand is Maison Francis Kurkdjian, which is led by eponymous perfumer Francis Kurkdjian.
While Kurkdjian has long created scents for some of the world's biggest fragrance houses (from Burberry to, more recently, Dior). Maison Francis Kurkdjian is undeniably best known for its Baccarat Rouge 540 scent. In recent years, Rouge 540 has become not just one of the most recognisable in the Maison Francis Kurkdjian collection, but one of the most recognisable scents in existence—almost everyone has smelled this iconic creamy, floral scent. But, as a whole, MFK is so much more than just this one floral perfume. And, truthfully, they're so good that I just hope that they never become as popular as Rouge 540 has.
Its creations are incredibly diverse, offering something for everyone—whether you're after an intense evening perfume or a lightweight citrusy scent, Maison Francis Kurkdjian will have a beautifully unique, expensive-smelling perfume for you. So, if you're new to the brand or don't know where to start, here are my eight favourites.
1. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Lightweight, zesty and calm like a spring breeze, Aqua Media is a feat. The citrusy notes of verbena, bergamot and fennel are grounded with woodsy hints and musk, giving the scent a slightly earthy feel. It's therefore not too sweet and balanced perfectly.
2. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Amyris Femme
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Amyris Femme Eau De Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
When I first smelled this scent, I was so taken by how interesting and complex it was. At first, you're hit with the sweet notes within the concoction, but as it dries down, there's something deeper and more intense there. The amyris and iris are most notable, but the grounding vetiver, musk and amber are also key to the overall effect of the perfume.
3. Maison Francis Kurkdjian À La Rose
Maison Francis Kurkdjian À La Rose Eau De Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I would describe this as a classic rose scent—it's feminine, sweet and moreish, defined by its Bulgarian and Grasse rose and pretty violet and magnolia. It's one of the brand's more traditional offerings, but still feels modern and fresh.
4. Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724
Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau De Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A classic muted floral, this smells like freshly-washed linens and spring days. It's super fresh and clean, with aldehydes and white musk, cut with white florals Egyptian jasmine and mock orange.
5. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Silver
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Silver Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Gentle Fluidity Silver is described as sitting in the 'fresh spicy' category, but it's perhaps one of the most difficult to describe. It's fresh, metal-like and silver, while also lightly floral as it dries down. This is a great unisex perfume to share, and I can't imagine anyone not liking it.
6. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Petit Matin
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Petit Matin Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you love a citrus but don't want anything overtly zesty or tarte, this is the scent for you. The Italian lemon and orange blossom featured give it a bright, sparkling nature, but there's also lavender and musk in there to ground and balance the spritz—a lovely option for springtime.
7. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
It may sound odd, but this fragrance summons visions of elegant nights out at the theatre in the crisp autumn months. It has that sophisticated, grown-up feel that reminds me of my mum when I was younger. The rich amber, tonka bean and musk at the base come through strongly within Grand Soir, offering up a gorgeously intense olfactory experience.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
A top expert answers - can you do Pilates effectively at home without spending money on equipment?
The question you've all been asking.
By Ally Head
-
We don't buy into autumnal stereotypes, except when it comes to beauty - these are the 8 must-have products of the month
Welcome to October's Beauty Desk Drop
By Katie Thomas
-
I'm a wellness enthusiast—47 gifts guaranteed to boost self care and make your loved ones smile this festive season
So good you'll want them for yourself, too.
By Ally Head