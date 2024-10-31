This brand is famed for one iconic perfume—but I'd rather these 7 lesser-known scents remain a secret

As a beauty editor, it goes without saying that I am a huge perfume person. My favourite brands out there? I love knowing that every scent from a perfumer-founded fragrance brand has had the same expert nose go through their own unique creative process to land on a really specific elixir. For their own brands, perfumers have free creative rein over what they want to produce and, as a result, typically create some of the most beautiful perfumes ever made. One such brand is Maison Francis Kurkdjian, which is led by eponymous perfumer Francis Kurkdjian.

While Kurkdjian has long created scents for some of the world's biggest fragrance houses (from Burberry to, more recently, Dior). Maison Francis Kurkdjian is undeniably best known for its Baccarat Rouge 540 scent. In recent years, Rouge 540 has become not just one of the most recognisable in the Maison Francis Kurkdjian collection, but one of the most recognisable scents in existence—almost everyone has smelled this iconic creamy, floral scent. But, as a whole, MFK is so much more than just this one floral perfume. And, truthfully, they're so good that I just hope that they never become as popular as Rouge 540 has.

Its creations are incredibly diverse, offering something for everyone—whether you're after an intense evening perfume or a lightweight citrusy scent, Maison Francis Kurkdjian will have a beautifully unique, expensive-smelling perfume for you. So, if you're new to the brand or don't know where to start, here are my eight favourites.

1. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Verbena accord, sweet fennel, woody musks Today's Best Deals £185 at Fenwick Reasons to buy + Lightweight and zesty Reasons to avoid - May feel too light for winter

Lightweight, zesty and calm like a spring breeze, Aqua Media is a feat. The citrusy notes of verbena, bergamot and fennel are grounded with woodsy hints and musk, giving the scent a slightly earthy feel. It's therefore not too sweet and balanced perfectly.

2. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Amyris Femme

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Amyris Femme Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes: Lemon blossom, amyris, iris Today's Best Deals £185 at Harvey Nichols Reasons to buy + Complex and layered Reasons to avoid - May be too intense for some

When I first smelled this scent, I was so taken by how interesting and complex it was. At first, you're hit with the sweet notes within the concoction, but as it dries down, there's something deeper and more intense there. The amyris and iris are most notable, but the grounding vetiver, musk and amber are also key to the overall effect of the perfume.

3. Maison Francis Kurkdjian À La Rose

Maison Francis Kurkdjian À La Rose Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bulgarian & Grasse rose, violet, magnolia

I would describe this as a classic rose scent—it's feminine, sweet and moreish, defined by its Bulgarian and Grasse rose and pretty violet and magnolia. It's one of the brand's more traditional offerings, but still feels modern and fresh.

I would describe this as a classic rose scent—it's feminine, sweet and moreish, defined by its Bulgarian and Grasse rose and pretty violet and magnolia. It's one of the brand's more traditional offerings, but still feels modern and fresh.

4. Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724

Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes: Aldehydes, Egyptian jasmine, white musk

A classic muted floral, this smells like freshly-washed linens and spring days. It's super fresh and clean, with aldehydes and white musk, cut with white florals Egyptian jasmine and mock orange.

A classic muted floral, this smells like freshly-washed linens and spring days. It's super fresh and clean, with aldehydes and white musk, cut with white florals Egyptian jasmine and mock orange.

5. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Silver

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Silver Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Juniper berry, coriander, musk Today's Best Deals £185 at Harrods Reasons to buy + Fresh and interesting Reasons to avoid - Not for those who prefer very sweet scents

Gentle Fluidity Silver is described as sitting in the 'fresh spicy' category, but it's perhaps one of the most difficult to describe. It's fresh, metal-like and silver, while also lightly floral as it dries down. This is a great unisex perfume to share, and I can't imagine anyone not liking it.

6. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Petit Matin

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Petit Matin Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Italian lemon, orange blossom, lavender Today's Best Deals £185 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Citrusy yet lightweight Reasons to avoid - Better for warmer months rather than winter

If you love a citrus but don't want anything overtly zesty or tarte, this is the scent for you. The Italian lemon and orange blossom featured give it a bright, sparkling nature, but there's also lavender and musk in there to ground and balance the spritz—a lovely option for springtime.

7. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Amber, vanilla, lavender Today's Best Deals £185 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Rich and intense Reasons to avoid - May be too heavy for some

It may sound odd, but this fragrance summons visions of elegant nights out at the theatre in the crisp autumn months. It has that sophisticated, grown-up feel that reminds me of my mum when I was younger. The rich amber, tonka bean and musk at the base come through strongly within Grand Soir, offering up a gorgeously intense olfactory experience.