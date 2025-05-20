COS’ new perfumes are as good as their clothes—elegant and expensive-smelling, I won’t be without them this summer
Plus, they're budget friendly
Look inside any stylish woman’s wardrobe and I can practically guarantee, COS will make an appearance. Known for their timeless with a twist designs, the Scandinavian brand leads the way when it comes to expensive looking fashion on the high street. So, I’m sure you can imagine my excitement when, as a perfume obsessed beauty editor, I discovered they were turning their hand to fragrance and launching a collection of scents which channel the brand's elevated yet affordable ethos.
The simply named Cos Perfumery consists of four unique scents including a punchy floral fragrance, a fresh clean scent and two spicier options, designed to suit a variety of different scent tastes and moods. Most excitingly however, in keeping with COS’ fashion offering, each fragrance is designed using high quality ingredients, making this a collection that aims to rival the best high-end perfumes, but offers a luxury experience at an affordable price point.
So, do they live up to this claim? I’ve been putting them to the test for the past few weeks, and I’m ready to share my thoughts…
Shop the COS Perfumery collection
1. COS Auburn Eau de Parfum
COS Auburn Eau de Parfum
Specifications
In my opinion, the most expensive smelling perfume in the range, Auburn is a powerful scent that leans slightly masculine thanks to notes of coffee and cardamom. What sits beneath this, though, is a sweet vanilla base which lends the fragrance a creaminess that makes it incredibly alluring. This won’t be a scent for everyone, but if you’re drawn to dark, moody scents with a warming heart then I’d recommend adding Auburn to your fragrance wardrobe.
2. COS Fleuriste Eau de Parfum
COS Fleuriste Eau de Parfum
Specifications
COS’ take on a floral fragrance, Fleuriste is spring bottled. Zesty with citrus notes alongside delicate rose and white florals, it’s feminine and fresh like walking through a garden on a bright sunny day. I’d argue this is the most crowd pleasing scent from the range. It smells as you’d expect from the description, so if you’re a white floral scent lover and you want to take a risk blind buying, this won’t disappoint.
3. COS Solaire Eau de Parfum
COS Solaire Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Lovers of light powdery scents will definitely want to give Solaire a spritz on their next visit to COS. It opens light and fresh before settling into a slightly musky base, which lends it a little more depth and body. Rather than smelling heavy, it remains airy and fresh making this a great choice for clean girl scent fans.
4. COS Mythe Eau de Parfum
COS Mythe Eau de Parfum
Specifications
I didn’t expect to like Mythe as much as I do, but wow this scent is intoxicating. Opening strongly with notes of ginger and green cardamom, it dries down into a gentle powdery wood that perfectly balances the spicy notes that came before. Much like all the scents in this range, however, it isn’t heavy and melts into the skin to create a light skin scent, with a little added kick.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
I have always been sceptical about firming body creams but this new launch has *transformed* the texture of my limbs
The science-backed lotion is impressive
-
This semi-permanent make-up treatment is growing in popularity—here's what you need to know
Your questions answered by an expert
-
Trust me, 'sweet pea nails' are the perfect way to upgrade your clean girl manicure this spring
Pastel tones meet spring florals
-
I’ve been feeling frazzled lately, but this unexpected fragrance note calms my senses like a comforting cup of tea
The alternative gourmand
-
This is the Best Perfume to Wear if You’re Trying to Meditate (No, Really…)
The power of scent
-
This iconic perfume has been loved by beauty editors for over a decade—it’s a true floral explosion
And a true crowd-pleaser
-
After years of testing, I can confirm this brand makes the most unique, show-stopping fragrances—these 7 prove it
Pure British heritage, bottled
-
Fed up with fragrances that don't last? This one has the longest, most impressive staying power in my collection
This is the antidote
-
Audrey Hepburn wore this classic floral perfume for a reason—I’m obsessed with it too, 68 years later
If it’s good enough for Audrey...
-
Don't be put off by the fragrances your grandmother wore, these 8 vintage perfumes prove her excellent taste
Perfumes that have stood the test of time
-
This clever and complex fragrance smells unique and expensive—I've *never* received more compliments
Scent layering in a bottle