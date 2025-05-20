Look inside any stylish woman’s wardrobe and I can practically guarantee, COS will make an appearance. Known for their timeless with a twist designs, the Scandinavian brand leads the way when it comes to expensive looking fashion on the high street. So, I’m sure you can imagine my excitement when, as a perfume obsessed beauty editor, I discovered they were turning their hand to fragrance and launching a collection of scents which channel the brand's elevated yet affordable ethos.

The simply named Cos Perfumery consists of four unique scents including a punchy floral fragrance, a fresh clean scent and two spicier options, designed to suit a variety of different scent tastes and moods. Most excitingly however, in keeping with COS’ fashion offering, each fragrance is designed using high quality ingredients, making this a collection that aims to rival the best high-end perfumes, but offers a luxury experience at an affordable price point.

So, do they live up to this claim? I’ve been putting them to the test for the past few weeks, and I’m ready to share my thoughts…

1. COS Auburn Eau de Parfum

COS Auburn Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Cardamom, coffee, vanilla, sandalwood

In my opinion, the most expensive smelling perfume in the range, Auburn is a powerful scent that leans slightly masculine thanks to notes of coffee and cardamom. What sits beneath this, though, is a sweet vanilla base which lends the fragrance a creaminess that makes it incredibly alluring. This won’t be a scent for everyone, but if you’re drawn to dark, moody scents with a warming heart then I’d recommend adding Auburn to your fragrance wardrobe.

2. COS Fleuriste Eau de Parfum

COS Fleuriste Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, pink pepper, rose, magnolia, peony, musk

COS’ take on a floral fragrance, Fleuriste is spring bottled. Zesty with citrus notes alongside delicate rose and white florals, it’s feminine and fresh like walking through a garden on a bright sunny day. I’d argue this is the most crowd pleasing scent from the range. It smells as you’d expect from the description, so if you’re a white floral scent lover and you want to take a risk blind buying, this won’t disappoint.

3. COS Solaire Eau de Parfum

COS Solaire Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Styrax, olibanum, black pepper, musk, benzoin, cedarwood

Lovers of light powdery scents will definitely want to give Solaire a spritz on their next visit to COS. It opens light and fresh before settling into a slightly musky base, which lends it a little more depth and body. Rather than smelling heavy, it remains airy and fresh making this a great choice for clean girl scent fans.

4. COS Mythe Eau de Parfum

COS Mythe Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Ginger, Green cardamom, Bergamot, Vetiver, Violet, Woody notes

I didn’t expect to like Mythe as much as I do, but wow this scent is intoxicating. Opening strongly with notes of ginger and green cardamom, it dries down into a gentle powdery wood that perfectly balances the spicy notes that came before. Much like all the scents in this range, however, it isn’t heavy and melts into the skin to create a light skin scent, with a little added kick.