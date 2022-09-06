Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Once again we are here to talk about a beauty product that’s popularity has soared thanks to TikTok. Yesterday we spoke about the Saie Super Glowy Gel and today it’s all about Phlur Missing Person.

This has been one of the most popular fragrances on the social media app this year. In fact, it has amassed a whopping 5.2M views.

Phlur Missing Person EDP, £96 | Selfridges

Top notes: Musk, Jasmine and Bergamot

Middle notes: Cyclamen, Orange Blossom and Neroli

Base notes: White Musk, Australian Sandalwood and White Wood View Deal

Frustratingly for many, up until now the scent, which was created by Chrishelle Lim, an American digital creator and entrepreneur, was only available stateside. But from 12th September, you’ll be able to head to Selfridges (online and in-store) and buy Missing Person, as well as eight other scents, travel perfumes and body products.

You can sign up to the waiting list now and be one of the first to get your hands on the scent once it drops. You sure won’t be the only one, when there was a waiting list in the US when it first launched, the wait list was 200,000+ strong and sold out in just five hours.

Why is Phlur Missing Person so popular?

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Well, obviously the scent has something to do with it. It’s a soft and gentle musk that smells warm on the skin. It has notes of white flowers and citrus as well, which make it light and airy at the same time.

It has huge celebrity fans, including Miranda Kerr, as well as legions of followers thanks to TikTok. This includes Rachel Rigler who we believe kicked off the hysteria when she described the scent as ‘that feeling of being in love, the smell is very familiar.’

So do yourself a favour and sign up to the waitlist as who knows how long Missing Person and the other scents will be around for before they fly off the shelves.