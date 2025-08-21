Sandal-Weather Is Still Here—Here's Everything You Wanted To Know About Bunions (Including How To Get Rid)

The temperature may have dropped slightly, but it's still sandal-weather. This means that our feet will be on display for a little while longer. You might have kept your feet in tip-top shape this summer with regular pedicures (paraffin treatments and at-home medi-pedis have been popular this year), but there are some things that pedicures can't do, and that's help with bunions.

For these little bumps, more care is needed, so Marie Claire sat down with a podiatrist to find out exactly what bunions are and how best to treat them.

What are bunions?

A bunion, or hallux valgus, is "that noticeable bump that forms at the base of the big toe joint," explains Dina Gohil, founder of DG Podiatrist. She says that over time, the big toe shifts inwards towards the smaller toes, so rather than being straight, the toes are slanted at an angle. This can cause the joint to enlarge and become inflamed. "It’s not just a cosmetic issue," she adds. "Bunions can affect how your foot functions and how comfortable you feel in shoes."

They are incredibly common, particularly in women. And whilst they might cause pain (and let's be frank, annoyance), they are manageable. Gohil says that "The key is early care—the sooner you address them, the easier it is to keep your feet happy and pain-free."

How causes bunions?

The main cause of bunions is your genetics. Take a look at your family's feet; if they have bunions, it could be that you do too or could develop them. "You often inherit the foot type or joint flexibility that makes bunions more likely," Gohil says. That said, she says that lifestyle plays a role too. If you've spent years wearing narrow, pointed, or very high-heeled shoes, you can increase your chances of getting them, as the shoes put repeated stress on the feet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Are there specific shoes that cause bunions to flare up?

Yes, shoes with narrow tips that you have to squeeze your feet into are the main culprits. And if you're a fan of high heels, unfortunately, they contribute to the problem, because they push your feet forward, which can cause the area to become inflamed.

Can you get rid of bunions permanently?

Yes, but unfortunately, the only way to permanently fix them is surgery. This realigns the bones and soft tissue. Gohil says that "conservative care can ease pain and slow the progression, but it won’t make the bunion itself disappear." Simple measures can be taken that will alleviate the problem, which, if done properly, can make a huge difference and help avoid surgery.

How do you treat bunions?

The first thing Gohil suggests is looking at your shoe wardrobe. If you have any that are particularly tight and narrow, switch them up for those with a wider toe box to take pressure off the joint. "The best choice is a supportive shoe with cushioning and enough space for your toes to move freely," she says.

She also recommends investing in some orthotics, which are often shoe inserts that help to redistribute weight and support the foot properly. Protective pads and toe spacers can also help to reduce rubbing. Stretching and strengthening the feet and calves will help to keep the feet mobile.

If your bunion flares up, then you can apply an ice pack or soothing gel to calm the inflammation.

What are the dos and don’ts when you have a bunion?

Do:

Choose comfort and support first when buying shoes

Keep your feet flexible with simple daily stretches

Seek podiatry advice early if you notice changes

Don’t