Take it from me—this overlooked nail art trend delivers the chicest, most wearable autumn manicure

Within the last week or so, I have noticed that practically everyone has entered their autumn nail era. On my most recent visit to the nail shop, I heard three separate requests for cosy-girl plum nails, while a quick glance around the tube on my commute to work this morning provided a plethora of moody hued manicures to look to for inspiration. While simple, block-coloured designs are undoubtedly having a moment, however, for those who prefer to dip their talons into nail art trends, there’s only one way to go this autumn—animal print nails.

Why do animal print designs feel perfect for this time of year? Well, when taken in their most literal design sense, animal print nails bring together autumn nail colours, like chocolate brown and rich, earthy tones, with all the fun and playfulness of nail art. Much like the best holiday nail designs channel the bright, punchy hues of tropical islands and beach getaways, animal print nail art feels in keeping with the crisp autumn weather that we're now all embracing.

The great thing is, however, although I’m talking about the animal print nail art trend in the singular, there are so many different ways you can interpret it. From chic tortoiseshell designs which feel abstractly animal-inspired to more literal prints like snake and zebra, there are endless ways to embrace the animal print mani. To provide some inspiration, I’ve rounded up the best animal print nail designs to try now, as well as the best nail polish shades if you want to try them for yourself at home. Keep scrolling and don’t forget to save them for your next nail appointment.

Get the animal print nail look at home

The best animal print nail art inspiration

1. Totally tortoiseshell

A post shared by JASMIN (@basecoatstories) A photo posted by on

In my opinion, tortoiseshell nails are the chicest of animal print designs. For a realistic finish, opt for warm brown and yellow tones, and finish with a glossy top coat.

2. Zebra stripes

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton) A photo posted by on

For something more unusual, I’m obsessed with these zebra nails created by celebrity nail artist, Iram Shelton. The great thing about these nails is there’s no need to be ultra-precise, making them ideal for nail art novices.

3. Red leopard

A post shared by Lauren Elise (@spellbound.nailartistry) A photo posted by on

Take animal print tips to the next level by adding a pop of colour, as seen on these red leopard print nails.

4. Classic cow print

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) A photo posted by on

Calling all cowgirls, you need to save these cute cow print nails, created by celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein, for your next appointment.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. High-shine snake

A post shared by Nikki’s Nails (@nails.by.nikk) A photo posted by on

While most animal print nails stick to a true-to-life colour palette, with snake print you can push the boundaries, like this berry print set does.

6. Tortoiseshell tips

A post shared by Kelowna Nail Artist (@nailartistrybykylie) A photo posted by on

If you don't want to embrace an all-over tortoiseshell, this French manicure design is almost impossibly chic—and perfect for cosy season.

7. You’re buggin’

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

For a more literal take on animal print nails, I turned to nail artist Nails by Zola who creates some of the best celebrity manicures. Earlier this year she created these bug-themed nails for Kylie Jenner—and they’re still totally wearable right now. For an autumnal look, simply switch the butter-yellow tip for something darker.

8. Mix and match

A post shared by leahbeautyrhitreat (@leahbeautyrhitreat) A photo posted by on

There’s no need to go full animal print on every nail, this mix-and-match set is a chic way to introduce the trend.

9. Graphic zebra

A post shared by Samantha 🌹 (@samrosenails) A photo posted by on

This monochromatic zebra print set might just be the perfect take on statement autumn nails.

10. Easy tiger

A post shared by utah nail tech | aspyn child (@nailsby.asp) A photo posted by on

Proof that there’s no animal print that’s off limits, this design is detailed yet understated. It's definitely one to keep saved for your next in-salon appointment.

11. Go French

A post shared by Lucy | Sydney Nail Artist (@nailsbyluuce) A photo posted by on

For a twist on the classic French manicure, why not try these mix-and-match animal print tips?