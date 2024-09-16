Autumn has arrived, and this goes-with-anything nail colour is already dominating

I’ve been writing a lot recently about my love for chic autumn nail shades, from the chocolate brown pedicure to expensive-looking dark hues , so it shouldn’t come as a surprised to hear I’m obsessed with the reappearance of rich moody colours on all my favourite nail artists Instagram feeds (and as a result, on my nail inspo board too). The latest shade to hit my radar may just be the best yet as everyone (and I really do mean everyone, celebrities included) is embracing chic plum nail looks right now, cementing its place as the only colour to wear on your nails for autumn.

Most recently, Kylie Jenner took to her instagram sporting nostalgic teal hair alongside a crisp dark manicure. And, while on first glance you’d be forgiven for thinking it was a classic black polish, on closer inspection (and according to her nail artist Zola Ganzorigt) it’s actually OPI’s Lincoln Park After Dark, a midnight aubergine tone with dark purple undertones.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

But, while Kylie opted for a seriously dark plum tone, it isn’t the only way to wear the trend. The great thing about plum nails is that they come in so many chic purple hues. From purple-toned burgundy shades to grape-inspired colours, with this much variety on offer, it’s no surprise that plum nails are trending right now.

To help you narrow down your favourite plum nail look, I’ve pulled together some inspiration from some of the best nail artists so you can decide just what kind of plum girl you are. Plus, I’ve also created an edit of the best plum nail polishes, just in case you want to give the look a go for yourself at home. Keep scrolling to see it all for yourself…

Plum nail inspiration

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Plum nails stretch from cool-toned burgundy hues to more traditional purple polishes. This set, by Mateja Novakovic using Kinetic Systems in Reveal, leans more towards the purple end of the spectrum giving a glossy grape-toned finish.

A post shared by @debssnails A photo posted by on

Aptly named Plum Noir, from Canadian brand Gelcare, is the perfect dark purple shade which has just a hint of red-y undertones. Keep it simple and opt for a block coloured manicure for a chic autumnal nail look, no matter your nail shape or style.

A post shared by Stephanie (@setby.steph) A photo posted by on

If you’re not ready to go full force into dark nail looks just yet, keeping a lighter accent nail like on this plum swirl set is a great entry point.

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton) A photo posted by on

Celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton’s subtle glossy tips offer a fun twist on the classic French manicure and feel ultra striking in a statement plum hue.

A post shared by Monika Mrózek (@monika__nails) A photo posted by on

As we head closer to Christmas, sparkle and glitter always start trending. Save this plum-toned swirl set to your inspo board now so you’ll be ready when the festive season rolls around.

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Another nail look from the queen of minimalist nail inspo, Mateja Novakovic, this time sitting on the darker side of plum nails. Just divine!