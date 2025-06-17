Here's What Nail Trend You Should Try for Your Next Manicure, According to Your Star Sign

If you’re anything like me, every manicure appointment entails staring gormlessly at the wall of 200 nail polish shades, agonising over which one to choose. After entertaining the idea of a powder blue or even a forest green, I inevitably panic and default to Ballet Slippers or its equivalent. And while a milky pink is a failsafe option for chic everyday nails, it can start to feel a little…boring when it’s always your go-to, especially as we enter the warmer, more playful summer months.

If you’re in need of a little inspiration before your next salon visit, look no further than the night sky. No, we’re not talking about nail art in the shape of a crescent moon (although…). We’re talking about astrology and how it can be a celestial cheat sheet for determining your perfect cosmic manicure match.

After all, we turn to our star signs for love advice or guidance in a career crisis, and while the zodiac cannot technically dictate your future, much to the chagrin of your Virgo friend with a spreadsheet of moon phases, it can offer insights with shocking accuracy into our characters and behaviours. So, why not utilise it for guidance on something where the stakes aren’t quite so high?

With that in mind, we consulted the stars to find the perfect manicure that’s written just for your sign…

Aries (21st March - 19th April): The Power Red

A post shared by Jessica Rhoades (@jessicajrhoades) A photo posted by on

Let’s be real, Aries doesn’t do subtle. Ruled by Mars, the planet of assertion, strength and fierceness, your nails should make an entrance. A bold red is the ultimate power play, demanding, and just the right amount of intimidating.

Essie Nail Polish - 64 Fifth Avenue £8.99 at Lookfantastic

Taurus (20th April - 20th May): Buttery Beige

A post shared by Jessica Rhoades (@jessicajrhoades) A photo posted by on

Tauruses love the finer things in life - cashmere, perfectly chilled Chablis, and burning Byredo candles on an average Tuesday. Your manicure should match—elegant and effortlessly expensive. A rich, buttery beige is the nail equivalent to quiet luxury - it’s not shouty, it just purrs softly while you pay for your oat milk matcha.

Essie Nude Nail Polish Trio Set £26.97 at Lookfantastic

Gemini (21st June - 22nd July): Two-Toned Tips

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Why have one nail polish colour when you can have two? Geminis are ruled by Mercury, the planet of duality, which makes a subtle, two-toned manicure the perfect options. Think a soft contrast (nude base, pastel French tips) or barely there colour blocking to keep it chic.

HERMES Les Mains Hermès Nail Polish £48 at Selfridges

Cancer (21st June - 22nd July): Pearlised Sheen

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Sensitive, nurturing and nostalgic, Cancer’s ideal manicure has a whisper of opalescent polish as a nod to the 90s - a top coat that catches the sun and glows in candlelight, without actually channeling full on body glitter vibes.

Leo (23rd July - 22nd August): Sunshine Yellow

A post shared by Bio Sculpture (@biosculpturegelgb) A photo posted by on

Leos are ruled by the sun, and they act like it. Never afraid of the spotlight, Leos are innately warm and bright, which makes a sunshine manicure the ideal choice. It’s not pastel, and it’s not neon - it’s flirty, wearable and utterly glorious.

NAILKIND Nailkind Cream Yellow Nail Polish - Sunny Sorbet £8.95 at Amazon

Virgo (23rd August - 22nd September): Clean Girl Neutral

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Virgos thrive in the world of ironed sheets and bullet journals. The clean girl trend was made for them. When it comes to nails, this means a glossy, barely there finish with meticulous cuticle work. It’s efficient and elegant in equal parts.

Libra (23rd September - 22nd October): Soft Blush

A post shared by Manucurist (@manucurist) A photo posted by on

Libras are all about balance and beauty, and what could be more beautiful than a romantic, soft blush pink? And yes, it is guaranteed to match with every possible outfit choice - an important consideration for our Libras.

Manucurist Active Glow - Raspberry Visit Site

Scorpio (23rd October - 21st November): Deep Burgundy

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Mysterious and magnetic with a penchant for danger, Scorpios are the femme fetales of the zodiac. Your next manicure should be a moody, expensive-looking burgundy - yes, it’s not a go-to summer shade, but that’s exactly why it’s perfect.

Essie Nail Polish - 50 Bordeaux £8.99 at Lookfantastic

Sagittarius (22nd November - 21st December): Sun-soaked Chestnut

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Adventurous and open-minded, Sagittarius will gravitate towards a polish that’s earthy yet elevated. A sun-soaked chestnut shade feels apt and is both wearable and wildly chic.

Manucurist Green Natural Nail Polish - Chesnut £14 at Manucurist

Capricorn (22nd December - 19th January): Cool Grey

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Capricorns like to get straight down to business (the kind of business where they’re the boss) and your manicure should exude a quiet confidence, just like you. A cool-toned grey is a seriously chic choice.

CHANEL Le Vernis - 125 - Muse £30 at Chanel

Aquarius (20th January - 18th February): Icy Blue

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Ruled by Uranus, Aquarius have an aversion to anything too obvious, too trendy, too tried-and-tested. Your next manicure should embrace that with a cool-toned, unexpected icy blue. It’s offbeat in the best possible way.

Pisces (19th February - 20th March): Watercolour Lilac

A post shared by Jessica Rhoades (@jessicajrhoades) A photo posted by on

Dreamy and intuitive, Pisces practically live in watercolour paintings. A soft, dreamlike lavender is the romantic, subtle and just-whimsical-enough choice.

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish - Wild-Er-Ness £3.99 at Boots