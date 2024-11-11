This trending nail colour is wearable, chic and ticks all of the autumn boxes—introducing, chestnut nails
And I'm about to show you how damn good it looks...
Autumn nail trends usually tend to centre around deep, dark shades, particularly this year. And don't get me wrong, love a wine-hued red manicure as much as the next person, but it sort of seems like it's the only way to go at the salon right now—and it's simply not.
Case in point? Chestnut nails. This nail trend has recently crossed my radar, and I'm totally here for it. Warm, rich and very luxe, this colour suits everyone, and is especially gorgeous this time of year.
How to get chestnut nails
It's not only the way this trend looks that makes it appealing, it's also super, super easy to achieve from home—especially if you're not much good at nail art (although there are several lovely chestnut designs you could try). All you need to do is find the right chestnut hue.
Chestnut is more of a mid-brown with a slight red/orangey undertone, making it warmer and a little less flat than a deeper chocolate brown. That said, there are a few variations, some a touch darker and others fairer with more noticeable warmth from the orange.
My two favourites are Chanel Spirituelle and Nails Inc. Hawaii Beach. The former is much lighter – more of an orangey-brown – while the latter is a traditional medium-dark brown. Both have a distinct chestnut vibe though, so would work well for this trend. If you're still not convinced, I've selected a few Insta looks I'm currently loving.
Chestnut nails inspo
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
Using a Manucurist nail polish, this manicure by Mateja Novakovic is shiny and chic as can be.
A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)
Hailey Bieber's nail artist has tried the look out on her, and it appeared to be a huge hit!
A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails)
This gorgeous bronze-chestnut look has a slightly metallic finish, giving it a glam edge.
A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails)
As much as I love a shiny finish, this matte design proves chestnut nail polish works no matter what.
A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit)
Try this swirly nail art look if all-over colour is rarely your thing. It looks especially great on these almond-shaped nails.
A post shared by ❤ Hang Nguyen ❤ (@thehangedit)
Amplify your look with a different design on the ring finger; these little stars are adorable.
A post shared by Ama Quashie (@amaquashie)
This mid-nail length looks absolutely stunning in chestnut polish, as proven here.
A post shared by ELLE Japan Beauty / エル ビューティ (@ellejapan_beauty)
A short, sleek mani is also a winner with this colour.
A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | elevated nail artist (@nailartbyqueenie)
These innovative negative-space French tips offer the perfect way to get creative with chestnut shades.
A post shared by Franny (@frannfyne)
Combine your mani with gorgeous standout rings this autumn.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
