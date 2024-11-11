This trending nail colour is wearable, chic and ticks all of the autumn boxes—introducing, chestnut nails

Autumn nail trends usually tend to centre around deep, dark shades, particularly this year. And don't get me wrong, love a wine-hued red manicure as much as the next person, but it sort of seems like it's the only way to go at the salon right now—and it's simply not.

Case in point? Chestnut nails. This nail trend has recently crossed my radar, and I'm totally here for it. Warm, rich and very luxe, this colour suits everyone, and is especially gorgeous this time of year.

How to get chestnut nails

It's not only the way this trend looks that makes it appealing, it's also super, super easy to achieve from home—especially if you're not much good at nail art (although there are several lovely chestnut designs you could try). All you need to do is find the right chestnut hue.

Chestnut is more of a mid-brown with a slight red/orangey undertone, making it warmer and a little less flat than a deeper chocolate brown. That said, there are a few variations, some a touch darker and others fairer with more noticeable warmth from the orange.

My two favourites are Chanel Spirituelle and Nails Inc. Hawaii Beach. The former is much lighter – more of an orangey-brown – while the latter is a traditional medium-dark brown. Both have a distinct chestnut vibe though, so would work well for this trend. If you're still not convinced, I've selected a few Insta looks I'm currently loving.

Chestnut nails inspo

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Using a Manucurist nail polish, this manicure by Mateja Novakovic is shiny and chic as can be.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Hailey Bieber's nail artist has tried the look out on her, and it appeared to be a huge hit!

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails) A photo posted by on

This gorgeous bronze-chestnut look has a slightly metallic finish, giving it a glam edge.

A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails) A photo posted by on

As much as I love a shiny finish, this matte design proves chestnut nail polish works no matter what.

A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit) A photo posted by on

Try this swirly nail art look if all-over colour is rarely your thing. It looks especially great on these almond-shaped nails.

A post shared by ❤ Hang Nguyen ❤ (@thehangedit) A photo posted by on

Amplify your look with a different design on the ring finger; these little stars are adorable.

A post shared by Ama Quashie (@amaquashie) A photo posted by on

This mid-nail length looks absolutely stunning in chestnut polish, as proven here.

A post shared by ELLE Japan Beauty / エル ビューティ (@ellejapan_beauty) A photo posted by on

A short, sleek mani is also a winner with this colour.

A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | elevated nail artist (@nailartbyqueenie) A photo posted by on

These innovative negative-space French tips offer the perfect way to get creative with chestnut shades.

A post shared by Franny (@frannfyne) A photo posted by on

Combine your mani with gorgeous standout rings this autumn.