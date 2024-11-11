Glass brown nails are by far the chicest take on an autumn manicure I’ve ever seen—here's what to know
High-shine meets chocolate brown tones
Few manicurists can boast such a cult following as Harriet Westmoreland—and her latest glass brown nails look has me obsessed. The celebrity manicurist famed for perfecting the minimalist nail look can single handedly turn even the most classic of nails looks into a trend overnight and have us wondering how we ever did without them on our nail inspo board. Need proof? A quick look at her feed boasts a host of rosewater manicures, rich plummy tones and soft milky nail looks, all of which you’re sure to hear requested if you hang around in the nail salon for even a few hours.
So, if you want to stay ahead of the season's biggest nail trends, there’s, of course, no one better to look to for inspiration. And, I just know her latest creation will be trending in no time at all—and may just be my favourie autumn manicure trend. Taking a break from her now signature pastel-pink tone, she has shared a set of glossy chocolate nails on her Instagram, dubbed glass brown nails. Trust me, this looks is going to be huge in the coming months.
How did she create such an ultra-glossy manicure? Well, thankfully Harriet’s not one to gate keep, and a quick look at her TikTok revealed all. Following Glossify’s base coat, she then applied two coats of the glass brown shade. The polish is, I’m sure you’ll agree, the most perfect chocolate brown tone yet unlike traditional gel polishes it has a sheer, almost jelly-like quality to it, which gives the most beautiful glossy finish.
“Using a glass brown,” she wrote alongside the post, “gives the nail depth and shine with a sheerness this also stops the brown shade looking flat or dull.” It’s this depth that takes this manicure to the next level and why I’m definitely going to be asking for glass brown nails at my next nail appointment.
While Glossify’s polish is for professional use only, there are some alternatives if you do want to give the look a try for yourself at home. One of my favourite brands, Gelcare, offers a similar sheer brown tone, which the brand describes as reminiscent of an ice-cold glass of Coca Cola, while Barry M’s brown tinted nail hardener will give a buildable coat of sheer-brown colour while also boosting your nail health too. Whatever shade you opt for however, one things for sure, you’re autumn nails just got an upgrade…
Best glass brown nail polishes
