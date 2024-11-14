Hailey Bieber just combined two of autumn's biggest nail trends—now it’s the only manicure I plan to wear
No, I'm still not over the glazed manicure
If the past few years have taught me anything, it's that Hailey Bieber is the setter for nail trends. I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say the glazed nail trend has proved revolutionary (at least in manicure circles) when it comes to trending nail looks.
Coined by Hailey Bieber and her manicurist Zola Ganzorigt back in 2022, the high-shine, prismatic mani has been a firm favourite in celebrity manicure circles and amongst nail obsessives ever since. Just last week, at my regular nail appointment, the girl next to me turned to her nail tech and said “next time I’m going to get glazed,” proving that, even two years after its inception, it’s still one of the most popular nail looks around.
A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)
A photo posted by on
And it seems it’s not just us that are still obsessed with the glazed nail, as just last month Hailey took to instagram showing off her super-shiny manicure once again. This time, however, she’s given the look an autumnal twist and brought together two of this season's biggest nail trends. In what Zola dubbed ‘latte glaze’, rather than her usually barely-there pink tone, Hailey sported a pale brown sheer polish, finished with the now iconic glazed top coat. Shown alongside her cult Rhode Espresso Lip Treatment, her manicure brings together the high-shine finish we all know and love with this season's biggest colour trend: brown.
@stephanieyianni_ ♬ Her Eyes - Charlie Jeer
While Zola’s keeping quiet on exactly how she created Hailey’s cosy brown manicure, of course, TikTok fans set to work quickly on recreating it. The resulting consensus seems to be a layer of an ultra-sheer, beige-brown polish topped with a chrome or glazed top coat. The key is, rather than building up to an opaque finish, you still want to allow your natural nail to show through for just a hint of the cosy brown tone.
If you’re heading to the salon to get your nail fix, I’d definitely suggest saving Hailey’s picture for inspo. However, if you want to give it a go at home, I’ve also rounded up the best sheer-brown-polishes-and-glazed-top-coat combos so you can recreate the latte glazed look yourself.
Shop latte glazed nail polishes
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
After trying the newest iterations I can confirm that this blusher is one of the most iconic of all time
Orgasm is 25
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I'm not usually one for floral homeware, but Cath Kidston's exclusive collection has made me totally rethink my interior style
Available at Next, the brand has found its signature country chic look
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Ever wondered which is more effective: weekend or weekday workouts? PT's share the definitive answer
Are you team weekdays or weekends?
By Ally Head
-
Every cool girl I follow is wearing cabernet nails right now—and I'm convinced it's the perfect mani shade
It's no doubt the colour of the season
By Rebecca Fearn
-
This trending nail colour is wearable, chic and ticks all of the autumn boxes—introducing, chestnut nails
And I'm about to show you how damn good it looks...
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Stuck for autumnal French manicure inspiration? This simple look is all I want to wear right now
The simple switch up everyone is making right now
By Tori Crowther
-
The boring milky mani just got a serious upgrade—it's time to make way for lavender milk nails now
An unexpected twist on sheer nails
By Jazzria Harris
-
Suspecting a proposal? Take these 13 manicure ideas to your next salon appointment
We love a nail and ring pic
By Tori Crowther
-
Take it from me—this overlooked nail art trend delivers the chicest, most wearable autumn manicure
Zebras and tigers and snakes, oh my
By Jazzria Harris
-
This is one of the easiest yet chicest nail trends ever—here's how to do it at home
Plus, all the inspiration you need
By Tori Crowther
-
Autumn has arrived, and this goes-with-anything nail colour is already dominating
Ideal for when you can't make your mind up
By Jazzria Harris