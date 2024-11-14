Hailey Bieber just combined two of autumn's biggest nail trends—now it’s the only manicure I plan to wear

If the past few years have taught me anything, it's that Hailey Bieber is the setter for nail trends. I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say the glazed nail trend has proved revolutionary (at least in manicure circles) when it comes to trending nail looks.

Coined by Hailey Bieber and her manicurist Zola Ganzorigt back in 2022, the high-shine, prismatic mani has been a firm favourite in celebrity manicure circles and amongst nail obsessives ever since. Just last week, at my regular nail appointment, the girl next to me turned to her nail tech and said “next time I’m going to get glazed,” proving that, even two years after its inception, it’s still one of the most popular nail looks around.

And it seems it’s not just us that are still obsessed with the glazed nail, as just last month Hailey took to instagram showing off her super-shiny manicure once again. This time, however, she’s given the look an autumnal twist and brought together two of this season's biggest nail trends. In what Zola dubbed ‘latte glaze’, rather than her usually barely-there pink tone, Hailey sported a pale brown sheer polish, finished with the now iconic glazed top coat. Shown alongside her cult Rhode Espresso Lip Treatment, her manicure brings together the high-shine finish we all know and love with this season's biggest colour trend: brown.

While Zola’s keeping quiet on exactly how she created Hailey’s cosy brown manicure, of course, TikTok fans set to work quickly on recreating it. The resulting consensus seems to be a layer of an ultra-sheer, beige-brown polish topped with a chrome or glazed top coat. The key is, rather than building up to an opaque finish, you still want to allow your natural nail to show through for just a hint of the cosy brown tone.

If you’re heading to the salon to get your nail fix, I’d definitely suggest saving Hailey’s picture for inspo. However, if you want to give it a go at home, I’ve also rounded up the best sheer-brown-polishes-and-glazed-top-coat combos so you can recreate the latte glazed look yourself.

Shop latte glazed nail polishes

