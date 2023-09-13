As an editor, I review countless beauty advent calendars—these 7 sit way above the rest for 2023

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I'm going to put this out there: I think I'm getting beauty advent calendar fatigue. Much like Christmas itself, I can't help but feel as though the fuss around advent calendars is starting earlier and earlier each year. Alas, it is September, and thus we must start thinking about what beauty advent calendar we're putting top of our wish lists for 2023.

Despite the fact, as a beauty editor, I feel as though there's advent calendar mania, I can't deny the appeal of saving a whole load of money on some of beauty's best products. Whether you're in the market for the best fragrance, best mascara or the best moisturiser, a great beauty advent delivers it all. The problem? You just have to make sure you're shopping for one that's worth the money.

Let's face it, the best beauty advent calendars aren't cheap, and as the years have gone on, it has become harder to identify which ones are actually worth your money and time. For starters, is the monetary saving really as good as it seems? Is every product in there something you can see yourself using? And, most importantly, is this specific calendar really offering the best of the best in beauty?

Well, I'm here to help. As a beauty editor, I have access to all of the information on the latest beauty advent calendars weeks (and sometimes months) before they launch, which means I have some time to carefully consider each option. With the beauty advent calendar 2023 season officially starting (yes some waitlists are already open and some are even already on sale), here are the 7 beauty advent calendars that I'd actually spend my hard-earned money on this year, so far.

1. Harrods of London Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Harrods)

Harrods of London Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £250 What's the worth?: £1,173 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £250 at Harrods

When it comes to luxury beauty, Harrods has one of the best offerings around and its 2023 beauty advent calendar showcases its brightest stars. The box itself is luxe, beautiful and the sort of thing you want to keep ahold of to refill for years to come. The contents are even better—it includes a 15ml bottle of the cult Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, a travel-size version of one of my favourite dry shampoos of all time (Living Proof) and 21 full-size products, including my go-to Aromatherapy Associates De-stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil. I honestly can't fault a single product in there, and although it's pricey at £250, it's exceptional value for money.

What's inside?

Augustinus Bader Rich Cream (15ml), Gisou Travel Shampoo and Conditioner (75ml/50ml), Eve Lom Original Balm Cleanser and Muslin (50ml), Decree Treat Tincture (30ml), Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara (Travel Size), ReVive Masque des Yeux Instant Eye Mask, Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath and Shower Oil (55ml), Dr Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum (10ml), Kylie Cosmetics High Glossy Crystal (Full Size), Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix (30ml), Christophe Robin Purifying Scrub (75ml), Bio Effect EGF Serum (15ml), 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Brightening Essence (30ml), Laura Mercier Caviar Stick in Rosegold (Full Size), Ren AHA Tonic (250ml), Acqua di Parma Colonia Shower Gel (75ml), Sunday Riley CEO Oil (15ml), Living Proof Dry Shampoo (Travel Size), EviDenS de Beaute The Night Recovery Solution (30ml), Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Powder Pink (Full Size), Rodial DB Eye Gel (15ml), Dermalogica Precleanse (30ml), Champo Pitta Grown Serum (30ml), NARS Lipstick (Full Size), Floraiku Between Two Trees (10ml)

2. Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Space NK)

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar Specifications Price: £235 What's the worth?: Over £1,000 When is it available?: Waitlist live now, available 14th September Today's Best Deals Join the waitlist

Every year, Space NK delivers when it comes to its beauty advent calendar—and 2023 is no different. Inside is 33 (yes, you read that right) beauty products, each of which is elite. My personal highlights? A 40ml Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, a travel-friendly Olaplex shampoo and conditioner duo, a Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask (one of my favourite, glow-boosting face masks of all time) and a Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Chocolate (one of the best nourishing lip treatments in existence).

What's inside?

Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser 150ml, Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo 100ml, Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner 100ml, Charlotte Tilbury Bigger Brighter Eyes Eyeshadow Palette, Drunk Elephant Lala RetroTM Whipped Cream 30ml, Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum 15ml, Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick, Farmacy Beauty Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm 50ml, 111 SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask x3, Rose Inc Ultra-Black Lash Lift Serum Mascara 10.7ml, Naturium Niacinamide Serum 12% Plus Zinc 2%30ml, Tula Skincare Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm 10g, Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Oil: Everyday Gloss 30ml, Nécessaire The Body Serum Fragrance Free 250ml, Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask 64g, Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss Shade Exposed 4.5g, Biossance Vitamin C Rose Moisturiser 15ml, Eve Lom Rescue Mask 50ml, Paula’s Choice 10% Azeliac Acid Booster 30ml, Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Setting Spray 50ml, Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist 40ml, JVN Hair Complete Instant Recovery Serum 100ml, Malin+Goetz Vitamin B5 Body Moisturizer 30ml, Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cleanser 60ml, Medik8 Crystal Retinal 6 50ml, Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 15ml, Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme Scented Candle 85g, Colour Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 50ml, 19/99 Precision Colour Pencil in Nutura, Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner 7.5ml Joy, Niod Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex 30ml, Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask 20g Chocolate, Erborian Skin Hero Bare Skin Protector 15ml

3. The Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

The Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: TBC What's the worth?: Over £1,000 When is it available?: Waitlist live now Today's Best Deals Join the waitlist

I expected nothing but excellence from Cult Beauty's Beauty Advent Calendar 2023, and it delivered. It is a 39-piece edit of some of the best beauty products the retailer has to offer, including some exclusive Cult Beauty accessories. The highlights? A travel-size Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector, a beautifully festive Jo Loves candle and a full-size Sunday Riley glycolic acid treatment. A detail I really love is that you can add a 'recycle me' bag to your order to ensure those minis are properly recycled.

What's inside?

19/99 Beauty Precision Color Pencil in Barna, Amika Hydro Rush Leave-in Conditioner (deluxe), Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream (travel size), bareMinerals Minimalist Gloss Balm in Heart or Serenity (full size), Benefit Fluff Up Brow Wax in Clear (full size), Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream (full size), Byredo Astronomical Mascara (deluxe), Conserving Beauty Conserve You Face Oil (full size), Cult Beauty Compact Mirror, Cult Beauty Ivory Satin Pillowcase, Dieux Skin Tattoo Forever Eye Mask, Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum (deluxe), Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (travel size), Dr. Levy Switzerland R3 Cell Matrix Mask (full size), Elemis Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream (travel size), Fable & Mane Holiroots Pre-Wash Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil (travel size), Glow Recipe Plump Plump Hyaluronic Cream (travel size), Hair by Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm (travel size), Hair Gain Hair Gummies (full size), Herlum Copa Dew Oil (full size), Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick in Coral Cutie (full size), Jo Loves A Home Candle in Roasted Chestnuts (travel size), Kinship Supermelt Vegan Lip Jelly Mask (full size), Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye (full size), Natasha Denona Bronze & Glow (travel size), Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector (travel size), Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub St Barts (deluxe), Paula's Choice Clear Cleanser (travel size), Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Bluebell Therapies Woods (travel size), Ren Bio Retinoid Youth Serum (full size), Róen Eyes On Me Eyeshadow Palette (full size), Saie Glowy Super Gel in Starglow (full size), Summer Fridays CC Me Serum (full size), Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment (full size), Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF30 (travel size), The Seated Queen Cold Cream (travel size), Verden Herbanum Bath Oil (travel size), Votary Super Sensitive Cleansing Cream (full size)

4. Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Harvey Nichols)

Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £250 What's the worth?: Over £1,300 When is it available?: 21st September for HN Rewards customers Today's Best Deals Sign up for HN Rewards

If I were to splurge on one beauty advent calendar this year, it would be this one from Harvey Nichols. Inside is a staggering 45 items, including 25 full-size products, some travel-sized gems and, most impressively, a bunch of treatment vouchers to redeem in Harvey Nichols stores (including an eyebrow shape and a Dermalogica skin treatment). What's more? Harvey Nichols had discretely concealed a £100 gift card inside 1 of every 50 calendars. It's festive genius.

What's inside?

Acqua Di Parma Colonia Body Lotion [75ml], Acqua Di Parma Colonia Shower Gel [75ml], Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream [15ml], Carolina Herrera Matte Red Algeria 410 Lipstick [Full size 3.5g], Carolina Herrera Zebra Printed Cap [Full size], Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick – Walk of No Shame [Full size 3.5g], Color WOW Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer [Full size 50ml], Davines MOMO Shampoo [75ml], Davines MOMO Conditioner [75ml], Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel [Full size 50ml], Dermalogica Pro Skin30 [Treatment Voucher, All Stores], Dr Barbara Sturm Cleanser [F50ml], Dr Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill & Repair Serum [5ml], Escentric Molecule E01 [Full Size 30ml], Eve Lom Rescue Mask [50ml], Fenty Beauty ICON Semi Matte Lipstick – POSE QUEEN [Full Size 3.6g], Fenty Beauty ICON Refillable Lipstick Case [Full Size], Fenty Beauty The Whole Shebang – 45 min Colour Masterclass [Treatment Voucher, Selected Stores], Hermetica Verticaloud Eau De Parfum [10ml], Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder – Diffused Light [1.3g], Jo Loves Pomelo Paintbrush [7ml], Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cream [Full size 50ml], Larry King A Social Life for Your Hair [Full size 30ml], Laura Mercier Caviar Eye Stick – Bed of Roses [Full size 1.64g], Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau De Parfum [5ml], Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Candle [30g], Maison Crivelli Hibiscus Mahajad Eau De Parfum [5ml], Memo Paris French Leather Eau De Parfum [5ml], Mizensir Palissandre Des Indes Candle [90g], MZ SKIN Skin Hydra-Bright Gold Eye Mask [Full size 3g], MZ SKIN Vitamin-Infused Meso Face Mask [Full size 12ml], NEOM Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist [Full size 30m], OPI Nail Polish – Bubble Bath [Full size 15ml], OTO Sleep Drops 10% CBD [Full size 15ml], Rodial Vit C Drops [Full size-31ml], Shavata Singh Brow & Lash Strengthener [Full size 8ml], Shavata Singh Eyebrow Shape [Treatment Voucher, all stores], Sisley Paris Sisleya L’Integral Anti Age Cream [5ml], Sisley Paris Express 15-min Treatment [Treatment Voucher, All Stores], Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Duo – Black & Pink, Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream [Full size 25ml], Sunday Riley Good Genes [15ml], Tan Luxe The Water [Full size 100ml], Tiziana Terenzi Nottebuia Extrait de Parfums [15ml], U Beauty Super Hydrator [Full size 15ml]

5. Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Fortnum & Mason)

Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £260 What's the worth?: Over £1020 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £260 at Fortnum & Mason

The thing that makes the Fortnum & Mason advent calendar for 2023 so great is the calibre of products inside. While a few of the calendars on this list include a lot of the same or similar products, this advent calendar showcases some of the luxury beauty space's most exclusive products. I'm talking Acqua di Parma body products, Wildsmith Skin skincare, La Bouche Rouge make-up and Kure Bazaar nail polish. With 30 products (22 of which are full size), it is perfectly curated and, frankly, I'm not sure I could have made a better edit myself.

What's inside?

Wildsmith Skin Active Super Eye Serum 15ml, Charlotte Posner Makeup Bag, Lauren Dickinson Clarke Provocateur Votive Candle 70g, Cult 51 Oxygen Mask 50ml, Bramley x Lily & Lionel Sleep Spray 100ml, Fortnum's Four Seasons Clementine Votive Candle 75g, Olverum Firming Body Moisturizer 30ml, Delilah Travel Brush Set, Delilah Eyebrow Liner, Cult 51 Day Cream 50ml, OTO Cleansing Jam Exfoliator 25ml, Maison Matine Poom Poom Eau De Parfum 15ml, Bramley Bubble Bath 250ml, La Bouche Rouge Nude Lip Pencil, ESPA Pink Hair And Scalp Mud Mask 180ml, Dreem Distillery Moonlit Illuminating Mask 15ml, Fortnum's Garden Song Hand Cream Tube 50ml, Ortigia Florio Bath Salts 4 x 75g, Kure Bazaar Bubble Vvee Nail Polish 10ml, Acqua Di Parma Arancia Di Capri Shower Gel 75ml, Acqua Di Parma Arancia Di Capri Body Lotion 75ml, Aromatherapy Associates Revive Bath And Shower Oil 55ml, OTO Sleep Drops 15ml, Charlotte Posner Eye Mask, Rhug Wild Beauty Protecting Facial Oil With Bakuchiol 10ml, Rhug Wild Beauty Protecting Day Cream With Blue Tansy Oil 15ml, Aromatherapy Associates De Stress Bath And Shower Oil 55ml

6. M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £40 when you spend £25 on Clothing, Home & Beauty in store or online What's the worth?: £340 When is it available?: 26th October Today's Best Deals Click for more information

Every year, whenever someone asks me which beauty advent calendar is the best value for money, I reply with one brand: M&S. It contains 25 beauty products (all of which are excellent), from exceptional brands such as L'Occitane, Nuxe, This Works and Murad. What makes it good enough to make my list? The price. When you spend £25 on Clothing, Home & Beauty either in store or online, this advent calendar is all yours for just £40. You can't argue with that.

What's inside?

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Booster Restoring Conditioner 20ml, Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Shampoo 20ml, Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Conditioner 20ml, Nails Inc Victoria & Albert Nail Varnish 10ml, Nail Inc Crown Place Nail Varnish 10ml, Percy & Reed Turn Up The Volume Volumizing No Oil Oil 60ml, Pixi Brow Tamer (Translucent) 4.5ml, Shay & Blue Atropa Belladonna Natural Spray Fragrance 10ml, L’Occitane Verbena Shower Gel 250ml, Apothecary Revive Clarifying Mask 75ml, This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon 100ml, Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 25ml, Apothecary Meditate Hand Cream 30ml, Dr Paw Paw Overnight Lip Mask 10ml, Pixi LipLift Max (Sheer Rose) 2.7g, L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Hand Cream 75ml, Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara 8.5g, Leighton Denny Renovate Intensive Nail Repair Cream & Buffer 10ml, Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil for Face, Body, and Hair Mini 10ml, REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel 150ml, Aveda Botanical Repair Styling Crème 40ml, Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer Plum Pop, Filorga Hydra-Hyal: Hydrating Plumping Serum 7ml, Clinique Moisture Surge 100H 15ml, Origins Ginzing Gel 30ml

7. The Body Shop The Advent Calendar of Wishes & Wonders

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop The Advent Calendar of Wishes & Wonders Specifications Price: £145 What's the worth?: £250 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £145 at The Body Shop

I don't usually consider single-brand advent calendars diverse enough to put them on my tight edit of the best available, and I'll admit the saving on this calendar isn't as good as the multi-brand advent calendars that other retailers offer. However, this is perhaps the advent calendar I look forward to most year after year. The Body Shop is home to some of my all-time favourite bath and body products, and this advent calendar includes most of them, including the Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter, a nourishing body yogurt and my go-to pillow mist. The products inside keep my bath and shower routine topped up virtually all year. Frankly, it just fills me with joy.

What's inside?

Avocado Shower Cream 250ml, Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter 20ml, Edelweiss Liquid Peel 100ml, Mango Hand Balm 30ml, Boost Exfoliating Hand Wash 250ml, Moringa Shine & Protection Shampoo 250ml, Strawberry Lip Balm 10ml, Bath Lily Large Ramie Gift, Moringa Shine & Protection Conditioner 250ml, Vitamin E Hydrating Toner 250ml, Vitamin E Quench Sheet Mask 18ml, Mango Bath Blend 250ml, British Rose Body Yogurt 200ml, Almond Milk Lip Care Stick 4.2g, Pink Clay Facial Konjac Sponge, Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask 15ml, Pink Grapefruit Shower Gel 250ml, Mango Body Scrub 50ml, Avocado Body Lotion 200ml, British Rose Fresh Plumping Mask 15ml, Almond Milk Hand Balm 30ml, Edelweiss Sheet Mask 21ml, Himalayan Charcoal Skin Clarifying Night Peel 30ml, Shea Body Butter 200ml, Sleep Calming Pillow Mist 100ml