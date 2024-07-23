This iconic beauty product confused everyone when it first launched—but one MC editor says it's "literally the best thing she's ever tried"

It was the product that confused us all when it launched. A beautiful pop of colour in a big tub that looked juicy enough to eat. Designed to wake up the complexion and give a wash of colour to the face, it could take the place as your best blusher, your favourite bronzer and even your go-to highlighter. That all sounds easy enough, but the application? Not so simple. When you dipped your brush into the formula, nothing really happened. When you applied it to the skin, it was as if you'd done nothing. It was only when we learnt the technique did we truly understand its greatness. I am, of course, talking about the Jones Road Miracle Balm.

(Image credit: Jones Road)

How do you use the Jones Road Miracle Balm? What's the technique?

Well these beautiful blushers, highlighters and bronzers are, as the name suggests, balms made from jojoba seed oil. When it's set in the tub it hardens, so to reap the benefits of the formula you have to break the surface with your finger or the other end of a make-up brush to dislodge some of the product. You then warm it on the back of your hand on between fingertips to soften it and then pat into the skin or buff in with a fluffy brush.

What is the Jones Road Miracle Balm used for?

To put it simply, each shade is a complexion enhancer. Whether you opt for a pinky blush, a warm bronze or a pearlescent highlighter, each one is used to add a soft-focus wash of colour. As it's oil-based it nourishes the skin, so it's a dreamy skincare make-up hybrid.

Does the Jones Road Miracle Balm work on mature skin?

It's beautiful on mature skin. Because of the high oil content - jojoba seed, ginger root, argan and rosemary leaf oil - its the perfect moisturising complexion product that makes the skin look dewy and feel hydrated.

Bobbi Brown, founder of Jones Road, says that it's suitable for all skin types and I, as someone with dry skin, absolutely love it for the same reasons that those with mature skin will. But those with oily-skin might find that it slips around a bit and doesn't last very long.

Jones Road Miracle Balm reviewed by the Marie Claire team

Sofia Piza - Fashion Writer

(Image credit: Sofia Piza)

"Miracle Balm has single-handedly changed the way I do make-up and is a total game changer. As someone who is totally obsessed with blush, I was super excited to get my hands on the shade Pinched Cheeks. It's a dark mauve hue that blends seamlessly across the cheeks. Its nourishing balm-like texture gives me an all-day refreshing feel with long-lasting colour, which is especially appreciated as someone who has really dry skin on my cheeks and nose.

On days when I need my make-up to last a little longer I'll layer with a dusting of powder blush. The slightly tacky texture allows for an easy blend and gives me the perfect pinched-cheek look. I'm also obsessed with the shade Bronze, which I use to add warmth. With its balmy formula, I wouldn't necessarily want to use it all over, instead I focus on the high points of my face. This hue is strong enough to be layered and blended with powder bronzer, but I personally find it strong enough on its own for an everyday bronzer."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Valeza Bakolli - Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

"My favourite part of opening a new beauty product is taking that first swipe or scoop of product out of the fresh packaging, and the Jones Road Beauty Balms take this moment that one step further. It's only effective once you've broken the seal revealing the buttery formula beneath.

This stuff likes to be loved, used and a little bit bruised to perform its best. The shades look a little intense in the tub, but they’re actually super sheer on the skin. As an oily girlie, I wouldn't wear this all over my face. I like to warm some of the balm on the back of my hand and apply to the high points of my face instead - basically anywhere I’d like to enhance my skin and add a bit of radiance. My favourite way to wear it is on minimal or make-up-free days to give my skin a natural-looking sun blushed finish."

Katie Thomas - Senior Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

"I'm going to be completely honest with you, I wasn't completely taken with this product at first. I didn't understand the break the seal thing - it all seemed a bit faffy. But then, I was sent a mini version of the shade Flushed - seriously it's as small as a tub of lip balm - which I took on holiday. I used it every single day that I was away and every single day since I've been back. My dry skin cannot get enough of the nourishing formula and I love the subtle and natural-looking wash of colour that it delivers. It is the perfect no-make-up-make-up product.

As a mother of two small children, I don't tend to wear make-up unless I'm going into the office, the rest of the time it's a tinted SPF and a swipe of concealer and off I go. This has been a welcome addition to my natural beauty days, as it brings much-needed life to my face."

Jones Road Miracle Balm Palette

Miracle Balm is an icon and hand's down one of the best Jones Road products. Such is its popularity that today sees the launch of the Miracle Balm Palette.

“The entire reason I made and fell in love with Miracle Balm was because of how many amazing things it does. The Miracle Balm Palette celebrates that. We’ve included three shades with three distinct purposes so you can try them all in one convenient spot.” Bobbi Brown



It features three difference Miracle Balm shades - one that can be used all over the face, a blush and one for adding highlight. It comes in a really handy slimline compact with a really large and useful mirror.