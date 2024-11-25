Believe me, these 11 perfumes prove you don't need to spend a lot to smell really expensive

While I'd be lying if I said I didn't love luxury scents, I do understand the appeal of a great high-street perfume. Sure, my favourite perfume of all time is in the hundreds of pounds (don't hate me), and I adore high-end fashion house fragrance brands—but over the past few years, high street brands have really been pulling their weight. While affordable perfumes have always been out there, certain brands have now proved it's absolutely possible to smell incredible for less.

High-street names such as H&M, Zara and & Other Stories perform brilliantly in this area, while the Marks & Spencer fragrance hall has rapidly evolved. Then there's the likes of Nuxe, The Body Shop and Lush; all of which create seriously premium-smelling fragrances.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Looking for somewhere to start? In my humble (and very experienced) opinion, these are the 11 best ever high-street perfumes.

1. & Other Stories Dejà Vu Mood

(Image credit: & other stories)

& Other Stories Dejà Vu Mood Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Raspberry, ombraxan, cotton candy Today's Best Deals £32 at & Other Stories

This & Other Stories scent has become known as one of the best affordable alternatives to a certain cult perfume. Yes, the notes are similar to Baccarat Rouge 540 and there's a familiar sweetness, but to say it delivers the same punch would be incorrect. However, that's not to say this perfume isn't great in its own right—it is warming, cosy and totally endearing. If that's not your thing though, all of this high-street brand's perfumes are brilliant.

2. Nuxe Prodigieux Le Parfum

(Image credit: Nuxe)

Nuxe Prodigieux Le Parfum Specifications Key notes: Orange blossom, gardenia, coconut milk Today's Best Deals £34.49 at Amazon

Nuxe has always made the most beautiful (affordable) perfumes, bridging the gap between high street and high end. This one is known for its floral, slightly sweet nature, with hints of orange blossom and gardenia, along with fruity mandarin and orange.

3. Zara Vibrant Caramel

(Image credit: Zara)

Zara Vibrant Caramel Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Vanilla, praline, apple blossom Today's Best Deals £15.99 at Zara

Smooth, creamy and a little gourmand, this bottle is perfect for autumn/winter when the temperature drops. It's super comforting, with cosy notes of vanilla and praline in there.

4. Lush Vanillary

(Image credit: Lush)

Lush Vanillary Specifications Key notes: Vanilla, tonka bean, jasmine Today's Best Deals £25 at Lush

In a similar vein to Zara's slightly gourmand offering, this one by Lush has been a favourite over the years. It's sweet but not sickly or overpowering, and that hint of jasmine gives it a subtle, pretty edge.

5. All Saints Ravaged Rose

(Image credit: AllSaints)

All Saints Ravaged Rose Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, Damask rose, water lily Today's Best Deals £40 at AllSaints

All Saints' new range of perfumes launched just months ago, and they're already becoming go-to favourites for those hoping to smell expensive for less. This one, Ravaged Rose, is perfect for floral fans, with Damask rose, water lily and ivy.

6. Zara Ebony Wood

(Image credit: Zara)

Zara Ebony Wood Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes : Ebony, cloves, pink pepper Today's Best Deals £22.99 at Zara

This perfume (created by Jo Malone CBE) is so beloved by my friend Gem, that whenever I visit her in New Zealand, I have to bring her a bottle (or two). It's rich, warm and spicy, and actually very unique in comparison to many woodsy scents.

7. Nivea Sun

(Image credit: Nivea)

Nivea Sun Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Green notes, solar notes, powdery notes Today's Best Deals £27.44 at Amazon

Remember that smell of sun cream you associate with summer holidays? Yep, Nivea has a perfume that is *exactly* like it, which come summertime, is on constant rotation in my collection. It's so nostalgic and smells just like sunshine.

8. H&M Adventure Seeker

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M Adventure Seeker Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes : Black pepper, jasmine, praline Today's Best Deals £8.99 at H&M

As its name suggests, this perfume takes you on quite the journey; at first, you are hit with hints of zesty bergamot and black pepper, but as the scent dries down, there's a little smoothness to it. This is created by the musk, amber, milk and praline at the base. In short, it really is an adventure of the olfactory kind.

9. M&S Seasalt & Neroli

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Seasalt & Neroli Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes : Sea salt, neroli, musk Today's Best Deals £12.50 at M&S

Another perfume that's somewhat similar to a well-known icon (Jo Malone London Sea Salt & Wood Sage), this is fresh, light and perfect for spring/summer weather. Compared to the Jo Malone London classic, this scent by M&S is fresher, more water-like and provides a hit of icy, mood-boosting goodness.

10. The Body Shop Kistna

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Kistna Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, basil, moss Today's Best Deals £22 at The Body Shop

If citrus scents are your thing, you can't get much better than this affordable option from The Body Shop. It combines some of the freshest zesty ingredients, from bergamot, grapefruit and orange at the top to basil at the heart and patchouli at the base. It's green, lightweight and delicious.

11. M&S Midnight Blossom

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Midnight Blossom Eau De Toilette Specifications Key notes : White flower, mandarin, tuberose Today's Best Deals £10 at M&S

Intoxicating and slightly heady in nature, Marks & Spencer's bestselling Midnight Blossom offering combines white flower with mandarin and tuberose for a unique twist. It's beautifully different and is guaranteed to result in your batting off compliments every time you wear it.