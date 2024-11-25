Believe me, these 11 perfumes prove you don't need to spend a lot to smell really expensive
In fact, you can buy them all on the high street
While I'd be lying if I said I didn't love luxury scents, I do understand the appeal of a great high-street perfume. Sure, my favourite perfume of all time is in the hundreds of pounds (don't hate me), and I adore high-end fashion house fragrance brands—but over the past few years, high street brands have really been pulling their weight. While affordable perfumes have always been out there, certain brands have now proved it's absolutely possible to smell incredible for less.
High-street names such as H&M, Zara and & Other Stories perform brilliantly in this area, while the Marks & Spencer fragrance hall has rapidly evolved. Then there's the likes of Nuxe, The Body Shop and Lush; all of which create seriously premium-smelling fragrances.
Looking for somewhere to start? In my humble (and very experienced) opinion, these are the 11 best ever high-street perfumes.
1. & Other Stories Dejà Vu Mood
& Other Stories Dejà Vu Mood Eau de Toilette
Specifications
This & Other Stories scent has become known as one of the best affordable alternatives to a certain cult perfume. Yes, the notes are similar to Baccarat Rouge 540 and there's a familiar sweetness, but to say it delivers the same punch would be incorrect. However, that's not to say this perfume isn't great in its own right—it is warming, cosy and totally endearing. If that's not your thing though, all of this high-street brand's perfumes are brilliant.
2. Nuxe Prodigieux Le Parfum
Nuxe Prodigieux Le Parfum
Specifications
Nuxe has always made the most beautiful (affordable) perfumes, bridging the gap between high street and high end. This one is known for its floral, slightly sweet nature, with hints of orange blossom and gardenia, along with fruity mandarin and orange.
3. Zara Vibrant Caramel
Zara Vibrant Caramel Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Smooth, creamy and a little gourmand, this bottle is perfect for autumn/winter when the temperature drops. It's super comforting, with cosy notes of vanilla and praline in there.
4. Lush Vanillary
Lush Vanillary
Specifications
In a similar vein to Zara's slightly gourmand offering, this one by Lush has been a favourite over the years. It's sweet but not sickly or overpowering, and that hint of jasmine gives it a subtle, pretty edge.
5. All Saints Ravaged Rose
All Saints Ravaged Rose Eau de Parfum
Specifications
All Saints' new range of perfumes launched just months ago, and they're already becoming go-to favourites for those hoping to smell expensive for less. This one, Ravaged Rose, is perfect for floral fans, with Damask rose, water lily and ivy.
6. Zara Ebony Wood
Zara Ebony Wood Eau de Parfum
Specifications
This perfume (created by Jo Malone CBE) is so beloved by my friend Gem, that whenever I visit her in New Zealand, I have to bring her a bottle (or two). It's rich, warm and spicy, and actually very unique in comparison to many woodsy scents.
7. Nivea Sun
Nivea Sun Eau de Toilette
Specifications
Remember that smell of sun cream you associate with summer holidays? Yep, Nivea has a perfume that is *exactly* like it, which come summertime, is on constant rotation in my collection. It's so nostalgic and smells just like sunshine.
8. H&M Adventure Seeker
H&M Adventure Seeker Eau de Toilette
Specifications
As its name suggests, this perfume takes you on quite the journey; at first, you are hit with hints of zesty bergamot and black pepper, but as the scent dries down, there's a little smoothness to it. This is created by the musk, amber, milk and praline at the base. In short, it really is an adventure of the olfactory kind.
9. M&S Seasalt & Neroli
M&S Seasalt & Neroli Eau de Toilette
Specifications
Another perfume that's somewhat similar to a well-known icon (Jo Malone London Sea Salt & Wood Sage), this is fresh, light and perfect for spring/summer weather. Compared to the Jo Malone London classic, this scent by M&S is fresher, more water-like and provides a hit of icy, mood-boosting goodness.
10. The Body Shop Kistna
The Body Shop Kistna Eau de Toilette
Specifications
If citrus scents are your thing, you can't get much better than this affordable option from The Body Shop. It combines some of the freshest zesty ingredients, from bergamot, grapefruit and orange at the top to basil at the heart and patchouli at the base. It's green, lightweight and delicious.
11. M&S Midnight Blossom
M&S Midnight Blossom Eau De Toilette
Specifications
Intoxicating and slightly heady in nature, Marks & Spencer's bestselling Midnight Blossom offering combines white flower with mandarin and tuberose for a unique twist. It's beautifully different and is guaranteed to result in your batting off compliments every time you wear it.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
Forget puffer jackets, these baggy leather jackets promise to keep you warm without compromising on style
Cooler than cool
By Sofia Piza
-
PTs have called it: These are the 7 most effective kettlebell workouts of all time to build strength, muscle and tone
Grab a weight and prepare to sweat.
By Anna Bartter
-
I can't think of a more elegant trend to tackle party season in
Demure and sexy, all in one
By Penny Goldstone