This is, without a doubt, my favourite moisturiser of all time and I've just seen that it's 25% off

As a beauty editor, I think it’s practically built into my DNA that when I come across a beauty product I really love, I can’t help but shout about it. Often you’ll find me Whatsapping my friends the minute I step out of the shower or while I hastily slather on my skincare , so impressed by a product that I can’t contain myself ad must tell people immediately.

What I’ve often found however is that it’s new launches that take precedence and products that I’ve relied upon and loved for years - classic beauty products if you will - that often fall to the wayside, not worthy of such a fanfare simply because we already know and trust them. Well, I’m on a mission to turn that around and I’m starting with one of my absolute favourite moisturisers: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.

What’s so great about Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream?

You’ve probably already heard of Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, after all it’s been beloved by many for over 20 years and is regularly spotted on the shelves of skincare obsessives and celebrities alike, however, if you’re new to it or simply haven’t tried it before allow me to introduce you.

Launched back in 2003, Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is described as a gel-like moisturiser which delivers 24 hours of hydration while also tackling fine lines and wrinkles. To do this, it’s packed with marine and plant actives, including marine algae , which help the skin lock in and retain moisture, boost collagen production and fight environmental aggressors which can lead to signs of skin ageing, all while feeling incredibly lightweight on the skin - making it one of the best moisturisers for mature skin.

So, now you know what it is, you may be wondering what it’s like to use Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream and why I’d rate it as one of the best Elemis products to date. Well, let me talk you through how I use it as part of my morning skincare routine .

My honest review

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

While Elemis has a whole Pro-Collagen range, including its famous cleansing balms, toners and serums, that can be used alongside the Marine Cream, what I love most about this formula is that it easily incorporates into an existing skincare routine too. After cleansing, I like to apply whatever serum I’m using at the moment (currently Biossance’s Squalane and Copper Peptide Serum ) following with the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.

For me, what makes it extra special, alongside the plethora of hardworking ingredients, is its texture. Silky smooth, it slips easily across the skin before settling into an almost velvety finish. On its website, Elemis describes the Marine Cream as the perfect base for make-up and you can totally see why. It leaves skin looking plump and hydrated but not shiny or wet like some gel formulas do. As someone whose skin often gets oily throughout the day this is a big plus for me.

As to how my skin looks, I’d definitely agree that the hydrating element can be felt almost as soon as the moisturizer sinks into the skin. There’s no tightness or dryness, yet at the same time my skin doesn’t feel greasy either. What it does do however is make my complexion look plump and radiant and overall healthier.

I would say, if you’re looking for a cream to tackle fine lines, while it will help marginally, there are other formulas that are better equipped - I'm a huge fan of Caudalie's Resveratrol Lift range for this. If you’re looking for great, easy to wear moisturiser that will soothe and hydrate skin however, this is it.

And, while the original formula is definitely my favourite and the one I'd recommend if you've got oily skin, like me, Elemis does have other options of their marine cream available. From the ultra-rich formula for dry skin to their rose and SPF offerings (ideal if you don't want to use separate sun protection and moisturiser), you can choose the best option for you depending on your needs. Shop them all below...