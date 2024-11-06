I truly believe this brand makes the best skincare in the game – here are the 6 products to invest in
I've been using this brand for five years nonstop
Trust me, I've been in this industry for years and Skinceuticals is just one of the brands you know you can trust. With products backed by science and years of research, the formulas are pricey but offer noticeable results making them fully worth the investment. The brand is perhaps best known for its bestselling serums, which given that they are the best way to deliver active ingredients deep into the dermis, makes it worth the extra spend.
You'll likely have heard of the brand's iconic vitamin C serums - C E Ferulic and Phloretin C F - but what else should you buy from the brand? After using its products for a long time, I consider myself in a very good position to handpick a selection of heroes. From beloved serums to effective cleansers and top-tier SPFs, these are the best Skinceuticals products.
Scroll to shop them all and find out why they're so special.
1. Skinceuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier Multi-Glycan
Skinceuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier Multi-Glycan
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I am a huge fan of the brand's HA Intensifier serum, which not only floods the skin with hyaluronic acid, but also stimulates the skin's natural HA levels. This new launch is an impressive upgrade to the original because this time, as the brand says, it "stimulates glycans to promote structural volume, for a natural filler effect." Speaking of, I tend to use this on areas where I've had filler done to keep the hyaluronic acid within it from degrading or dissolving more quickly. The product is a brilliant hydrator with an added edge.
2. Skinceuticals Simply Clean Cleanser
Skinceuticals Simply Clean Cleanser
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sometimes, you just want a frills-free cleanser – and this is the Skinceuticals version. I like to use it for my morning cleanse and secondary nighttime cleanser. It also gently exfoliates, meaning it's great for oily skin types. I have combination skin and it works well for me, but even though it's a gentle exfoliant I wouldn't recommend those with very dry skin use it every day.
3. SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF Antioxidant Serum
SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF Antioxidant Serum
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is the exact serum I have been using in my morning routine for almost five years. It was first recommended to me by a dermatologist, as it works better for my skin type (combination-oily) than the brand's bestselling C E Ferulic serum (more on that later). This is an antioxidant-heavy serum which is powered by a hefty dose of vitamin C, with the ingredients list featuring 2% Phloretin, 10% L-Ascorbic Acid and 0.5% Ferulic Acid. It targets pigmentation, brightens the skin and helps to protect it from aggressors such as pollution.
4. Skinceuticals Advanced Brightening UV Defense SPF 50
Skinceuticals Advanced Brightening UV Defense SPF 50
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another product recommended to me by a dermatologist, this facial sunscreen offers high, effective protection from UV rays. It has a lightweight texture that sinks into skin quickly, and as well as offering safety from the sun, it also helps to even out skin tone with 1% Tranexamic Acid and 2% Niacinamide.
5. Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum
Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Perhaps the best-known serum from Skinceuticals, C E Ferulic is the brand's other beloved vitamin C. It harnesses the power of both vitamins C and E, brightening, protecting and softening fine lines. While Phloretin CF is best for combination-oily skin types, this is better tolerated by skin that is considered normal or dry. It has a very watery consistency, but all that's needed is around 2-3 drops. Apply these to your palms then pat into the skin. If you like to use multiple serums, this one should go on first after cleansing or toning.
6. SkinCeuticals P-Tiox Neuro-Peptide Serum
SkinCeuticals P-Tiox Neuro-Peptide Serum
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another recent launch by Skinceuticals, P-Tiox is a smart formulation that works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, improve skin texture and boost radiance. Harnessing the power of PHA, niacinamide and Laminaria extract, the elixir is inspired by anti-wrinkle injections like Botox. It's a peptide serum that can be layered with others, meaning it's easy to slot into any routine. I can't yet talk of the full effects as its so new that I haven't been able to trial it for long enough, but because I trust this brand so much I'm willing to bet that it does what it promises.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
