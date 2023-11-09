After hours of scrolling, these are hands down the best advent calendars I’ve found

We’re well into November and that means all the best advent calendars are officially available to shop. I don't know about you, but the idea of opening a quaint little door to reveal a little treat each morning is one of my favourite things about the build up to Christmas.

You might think it’s a little early to start thinking about Christmas traditions, but the most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, and before you know it the best advent calendar options will have sold out. Half of the best beauty advent calendars, for example, are already out of stock. So now's not the time to play it cool.

As a shopping editor, I scroll through an embarrassingly large amount of products on a daily basis (meaning I’ve already dropped some serious gift guide hints to anybody who will listen) so I’ve become pretty well accustomed to picking out the best advent calendars to shop.

I’ve scoured through hundreds of retailers so you don't have to. I know, I know, I shouldn’t have.

From classic chocolate options to tipple treats and even festive socks, there’s an advent calendar out there for everybody (even jewellery advent calendars). Keep scrolling to shop my top picks.

The best advent calendars of 2023

1. Fortnum's Feasting Advent Calendar

Fortnum's Feasting Advent Calendar £200 at Fortnum & Mason I'm excited to see Fortnum & Mason's advent calendar selection each and every year, and this year's Feasting advent calendar definitely lives up to the hype. Featuring a decadent collection of biscuits, preserves and festive tipples (some of which are full-sized), it's the definition of an indulgent treat.

2. Selfridges Collection Festive Mini Mince Pie Advent Calendar

Selfridges Collection Festive Mini Mince Pie Advent Calendar £39.99 at Selfridges Who can resist a mini mince pie every morning? Not me. Start your day the festive way with this selection of treats from Selfridges which ranges from traditional spiced flavours to almond and chocolate, and of course, a special big treat for Christmas Day. Delicious.

3. Sockshop 25 Pair Christmas Advent Calendar

Sockshop 25 Pair Christmas Advent Calendar £79.99 at Sockshop If the best beauty and jewellery offerings have taught us one thing, it's that advent calendars shouldn't just be reserved for food! Case in point: this Sockshop advent calendar that's full of - you guessed it - socks. I've taken a sneak peek at the contents already - not only are the socks super soft but they also come in a great mix of festive and neutral designs. Needless to say I'm excited for December to start.

4. 24 Doors of Desk Delights Papier advent calendar

24 Doors of Desk Delights Papier advent calendar £120 at Papier Stationery fans assemble, not only does this advent calendar look like a literal work of art, it's full of gorgeous pens, notebooks and more. You can definitely re-use the stunning box, and if there's one thing that'll encourage me to be more organised in the New Year, it's this advent calendar. The stock is selling fast, so I'd be quick about snapping this one up if you're interested.

5. Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Christmas Advent Calendar

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Christmas Advent Calendar £5 at Amazon In the chocolate advent calendars category: you honestly can't go wrong with this offering from Lindt. It's only £5 and comes in a mini size - perfect for your desktop. 5pm festive treat, anybody?

6. Fortnum's Chocolate Truffle Selection Advent Calendar

Fortnum's Chocolate Truffle Selection Advent Calendar £35 at Fortnum & Mason This Fortnum & Mason advent calendar is one for you if you love more of a luxurious chocolatey treat. Recreate that childhood excitement with more sophisticated flavours like Marc de Champagne, salted caramel, and pecan praline.

7. Tony's Chocolonely Countdown Calendar

Tony's Chocolonely Countdown Calendar £13 at Amazon If you're after some great quality chocolate, look no further than Tony's Chocolonely. The chocolates are shaped into bauble-like discs - how sweet!

8. Barebells Advent Calendar 2023

Barebells Advent Calendar 2023 £54.90 at Barebells Barebells make the most delicious protein bars I've ever tried. Seriously, the entire MCUK team is obsessed with them! If you like to get extra protein in (but still enjoy a tasty treat) then I think you should know that this advent calendar exists. The 24 bars include flavours like chocolate dough and rocky road - yes, really!

9. Bonne Maman Jam Advent Calendar

Bonne Maman Jam Advent Calendar £32.99 at Selfridges If you're a fan of making breakfast feel special, you can enjoy a new delicious flavour of condiments and preserves each morning with this Bonne Maman jam advent calendar.

10. Newby Tea Advent Calendar 2023

Newby Tea Advent Calendar 2023 £85 at Newby We're British, therefore we drink tea. This would make a really lovely pre-Christmas Day treat for someone. It's packed full of 96(!) teabags of 24 different varieties, and the packaging looks downright majestic.

11. John Lewis Beer & Snacks Advent Calendar

John Lewis Beer & Snacks Advent Calendar £80 at John Lewis I just know there's someone in your life who would absolutely love this advent calendar filled with beer and snacks. From craft lager to pale ale, it has them all.

12. The Naked Marshmallow Co Advent Calendar

The Naked Marshmallow Co Advent Calendar £20 at John Lewis These are marshmallows like you've never seen them before. With truly gourmet flavours like Cinnamon Churro, Cookies & Cream and Honeycomb & Chocolate, you'll look forward to tucking in each day. Plus what could be more Christmassy than roasting marshmallows on the fire? Top tip: toasting them on a pillar candle works just as well (if a bit more slowly).

13. MIMI & LULA Luxe hair Accessories Advent Calendar

MIMI & LULA Luxe hair Accessories Advent Calendar £50 at Selfridges This adorable advent calendar is the perfect treat for your little one. They'll open up a new festive accessory every day - including velvet hair bows and a sparkly wand - so they're primed and ready for party season.

14. Lily's Kitchen Dog Christmas Advent Calendar 2023

Lily's Kitchen Dog Christmas Advent Calendar 2023 £15 at Fenwick Don't forget to give your favourite a festive treat! This Christmas advent calendar for dogs from Lily's Kitchen includes three flavours of biscuit. Expect plenty of kisses (okay, licks) under the mistletoe as thanks.

When should I start my advent calendar?

Advent marks the beginning of the spiritual year in Western Christianity, with the first day falling four Sundays before Christmas day. If you’re following tradition, the first day of Advent falls on Sunday 3rd December this year, so that’s when you can crack your advent calendar open.

Saying this, as advent calendars are typically numbered from 1 - 25, most people start their advent calendar on the 1st of December, using it as a countdown to Christmas day. So if you want to get started on your treats early we won’t tell anybody - promise.