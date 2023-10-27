According to Google these are the 10 most popular beauty advent calendars - act fast, they're already selling out

As beauty editors, we know the best beauty advent calendars to shop this year (including luxury advent calendars and affordable advent calendars), but which advent calendars are people searching for the most?

According to Foundation, that's analysed the Google data, searches for the Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar have almost doubled compared to last year, with 40,500 monthly searches between the months of August and October 2023, compared to last year’s 21,100 searches. 2nd on the list is Jo Malone, with, on average, 33,100 searches each month.

While you might not even have considered your Christmas shopping yet, shoppers are clearly doing their research earlier each year, so if you're after the most coveted beauty buys, you need to get in quick. Resh Vadgama, Beauty Marketing Expert at Foundation, says: "It seems silly to be talking about advent calendars in October, however, 54% of shoppers actually start their generic Christmas shopping prior to December, with many brands starting to release their advent calendars around now."

Vadgama continues, "Beauty advent calendars are a great way to promote products to people, and brands actually see a huge uplift in sales for the normal sized products after the Christmas period ends. It’ll be interesting to see how much searches increase for products included in the advent calendars in January!” So really, beauty advent calendars are a pretty stellar investment purchase.

As a professional shopper, nothing excites me more than seeing what people are shopping most around Christmas time. One thing seems clear to me - the hype around beauty advent calendars is more frantic than ever before, so if you’re keen to get your hands on the most popular styles of 2023, we’d suggest getting a wiggle on.

So without further ado, read on to find out the top 10 most searched-for (read: desirable) advent calendars of 2023 that need to be shopped right asap...

The most searched-for beauty advent calendars of 2023:

1. Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets

Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets 12 Door Beauty Advent Calendar £160 (worth £244) Top of the most-desired beauty advent calendars list is Charlotte Tilbury's offering, full of bestselling products like Charlotte's Magic Cream and pieces from my favourite Pillow Talk collection, there's no wonder it's a shopper favourite this year! Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor says: "My make-up bag is a glorious mixture of high-end and affordable make-up brands but the one brand that features more than the rest is Charlotte Tilbury. It's my go-to for creating party looks, which is exactly what you'd be able to do this December with Charlotte's 12-day calendar. In each drawer you'll find an iconic Tilbury product, including some of her skincare which was inspired by work on shoots and backstage at fashion week."

2. Jo Malone Advent Calendar

Jo Malone Advent Calendar £350 at Jo Malone London £999 at Amazon If you're a fan of smelling incredible listen up - Jo Malone's advent calendar isn't one to miss, with a mix of seasonal and cult-status scents. Katie says: "I look forward to seeing the Jo Malone London calendar every year - and it never disappoints. The brand launches a new festive scent to coincide with the Christmas season and this year it's Ginger Biscuit, which I'm already in love with and I haven't even smelt it yet. The thing about Jo Malone London is that no matter what the contents are, you know that the fragrances are going to be beautiful (inside you'll find my ultimate winter scent, Velvet Rose & Oud) and you know that the textures will be luxurious (if you haven't tried the brand's hand cream you really must rectify that immediately). The pale yellow and black box will definitely come in use and as recommended by the brand, would make a good jewellery box or desk tidy."

3. Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar £235 at Space NK Remember when I told you these advent calendars are sure to sell out soon? 3rd on the list, the Space NK beauty advent calendar is currently sold out online but you can still pick it up in store. In the meantime, check out Space NK's gorgeous selection of Christmas gifts. Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor says: "Every year, Space NK delivers when it comes to its beauty advent calendar—and 2023 is no different. Inside is 33 (yes, you read that right) beauty products, each of which is elite. My personal highlights? A 40ml Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, a travel-friendly Olaplex shampoo and conditioner duo, a Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask (one of my favourite, glow-boosting face masks of all time) and a Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Chocolate (one of the best nourishing lip treatments in existence)."

4. Lookfantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Lookfantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 £99 (worth £565) Not only is this advent calendar beautifully packaged, it also includes the dreamiest line-up of beauty products. Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor says: "I almost couldn't contain my excitement when I saw the products included in Lookfantastic’s beauty advent calendar this year. It's a bestseller every year - and it’s clear to see why. With an impressive array of cult beauty products (Sol de Janeiro, Nudestix, and NARS to name a few) - the lineup is super impressive. The calendar itself contains over £565 worth of products for only £99, so you’ll be making a massive saving of £466 - and as it’s Lookfantastic you know every product will be meticulously selected for its swoon-worthiness."

5. MAC The 2023 'Frosted Frenzy' Advent Calendar

MAC The 2023 'Frosted Frenzy' Advent Calendar £170 at MAC (worth £485) Not only is MAC's advent calendar offering visually stunning, it's full of some incredible products too. With a stunning selection of eyeshadows, liners, lipsticks and more in wearable and party-ready shades, it's all you'll need to spruce up your make-up collection. The saving you'll make on it is pretty impressive too.

6. Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 £225 at Cult Beauty (worth over £1,000) There's no wonder Cult Beauty's advent calendar is one of the most searched-for this year, seeing as it's packed full of the most highly-coveted products and brands of the year. Shannon says: "I expected nothing but excellence from Cult Beauty's Beauty Advent Calendar 2023, and it delivered. It is a 39-piece edit of some of the best beauty products the retailer has to offer, including some exclusive Cult Beauty accessories. The highlights? A travel-size Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector, a beautifully festive Jo Loves candle and a full-size Sunday Riley glycolic acid treatment. A detail I really love is that you can add a 'recycle me' bag to your order to ensure those minis are properly recycled."

7. Rituals Classic Advent Calendar 2023

Rituals Classic Advent Calendar 2023 £87.90 at Rituals (worth £150.50) Rituals have 3 advent calendars out this year with a variety of price points. I adore the Classic advent calendar as it's quite affordable but still contains a lovely selection of pamper treats. Valeza says: "As a brand, Rituals is all about making the most banal routines feel special, so you can imagine that its classic advent calendar will be full of soothing and uplifting products to add some magic into your beauty routine. The brand has a few different advent calendars to suit any budget, and this under-£90 one is the best value for money, IMO."

8. Marks & Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Marks & Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 £45 when you spend £35 online (worth £340) Our Senior Beauty Editor Katie owns and adores this advent calendar herself. It's full of beauty treats worth over £340 but costs just just £45 when you spend when you spend £35 on Clothing, Home & Beauty instore or online. Katie says: "The trouble with some calendars is that even though you get up to, and often over, 25 new beauty products a lot of the time they're actually small samples. And whilst they are really handy when you're travelling, it's always so much better getting a full sized product. Which is why I love that the M&S beauty advent calendar has twelve full-sized products inside. That's just under half, which is impressive."

9. The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 £250 at Harrods (worth £1,173) If you're a fan of luxury brands, Harrods' offering is one to look out for. You'll be making an amazing saving of almost £1,000(!), so the £250 price point feels like a real investment. Shannon says: "When it comes to luxury beauty, Harrods has one of the best offerings around and its 2023 beauty advent calendar showcases its brightest stars. The box itself is luxe, beautiful and the sort of thing you want to keep ahold of to refill for years to come. The contents are even better—it includes a 15ml bottle of the cult Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, a travel-size version of one of my favourite dry shampoos of all time (Living Proof) and 21 full-size products, including my go-to Aromatherapy Associates De-stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil. I honestly can't fault a single product in there, and although it's pricey at £250, it's exceptional value for money."

10. Lush Advent Calendar 2023