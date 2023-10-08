Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It is that time of year again when, despite it not even being Halloween yet, as a beauty editor I find myself talking and thinking about the best beauty advent calendars. And whilst some years it has felt boring, repetitive and, dare I say it, unoriginal, there's something about 2023's offering that feels a bit more special. I think that's because this year more high-end brands like Harvey Nichols and Sisley are getting in on the act for the first time ever, and the selection of best luxury beauty advent calendars is at an all time high.

Yes a simple chocolate behind a cardboard window used to be enough for me, but these days I'm looking for something that truly wows. I want to open window number 24 and find the Cartier watch of the beauty world behind it. Is that too much to ask?

Let's be frank, I know that beauty advent calendars aren't cheap and luxury advent calendars...even more expensive. We're talking over £100 - way over in some cases. Some people will never be willing to pay these types of prices, which is completely understandable and if this is the case then there are more affordable options out there for you. However, we know that these calendars often sell out (and at great speed) so there is very much a market for them and in my opinion, with the saving you can make on some of these spectacular products makes it totally worth it.

For example, the products inside the Harrods calendar this year are worth a whopping £1,173. But the price you pay for the calendar? £250. That's a saving of £923. How often are you presented with 79% off some of beauty's most impressive products?

The other thing to bare in mind is that these aren't your run-of-the-mill calendars. These are beautifully presented boxes that could, and should, be reused for years to come.

With that in mind, if you are thinking about spending a little bit more on your advent calendar this year, might I suggest one of the following that are right up there on my list of the best luxury beauty advent calendars...

1. Fenwick 12 Days of Beauty Calendar

(Image credit: Fenwick)

Fenwick 12 Days of Beauty Calendar Specifications Price: £165 What are the contents worth?: £791 (A saving of £626) When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £165 at Fenwick

Fenwick is one of my favourites luxury shopping destinations. It relaunched its beauty offering a couple of years ago and it now specialises in some of my go-to high-end beauty brands. This 12-day calendar is like a whistle-stop tour of some of its bestsellers. There's a mini Augustinus Bader The Cream, which costs £140 for a full-sized product normally, celeb-favourite Dr Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum and the iconic Matte Revolution lipstick from Charlotte Tilbury which is a lipstick that quite frankly I think everyone should own. I would say that this 12-day calendar is your entry-level luxury calendar, not absurdly expensive but still has that luxe feeling.

What's inside?

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream [15ml], Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum [10ml], Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Shade Supermodel [3.5g], Parfums de Marly Delina Hair Mist [75ml], Slip® Pure Silk Skinnie Scrunchie in Black, Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara [6ml], Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Illuminating [50ml], benefit The POREfessional Get Unblocked Mini Oil Cleanser [45ml], BIOEFFECT EGF Serum [50ml], Nurse Jamie Beauty Stamp, EviDenS de Beauté The Day Moisturizer [30ml], Trinny London Sheer Shimmer in Shade Dido [4g], Rahua Classic Shampoo & Classic Conditioner [2 x 22ml], Escentric Molecules Escentric 01 [30ml], Ormonde Jayne OJ Bukhara Parfum [8ml]

2. Jo Malone London Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £250 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £250 at Jo Malone London

I look forward to seeing the Jo Malone London calendar every year - and it never disappoints. The brand launches a new festive scent to coincide with the Christmas season and this year it's Ginger Biscuit, which I'm already in love with and I haven't even smelt it yet. The thing about Jo Malone London is that no matter what the contents are, you know that the fragrances are going to be beautiful (inside you'll find my ultimate winter scent, Velvet Rose & Oud) and you know that the textures will be luxurious (if you haven't tried the brand's hand cream you really must rectify that immediately). The pale yellow and black box will definitely come in use and as recommended by the brand, would make a good jewellery box or desk tidy.

What's inside?

Ginger Biscuit Cologne [9ml], White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne [9ml], Orange Bitters Travel Candle, Scarlet Poppy Cologne [9ml], Wild Bluebell Body Mist [30ml], Orange Bitters Cologne [9ml], English Pear & Freesia Cologne [9ml], Wood Sage & Sea Salt Hand Cream [30ml], Cypress & Grapevine Cologne [9ml], Peony & Blush Suede Cologne [9ml], Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash [50ml], Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense [9ml], Poppy & Barley Cologne [9ml], Grapefruit Body & Hand Wash [50ml], Wild Bluebell Cologne [9ml], Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense [9ml], Peony & Blush Suede Lotion [50ml], Silver Birch & Lavender Cologne [9ml], English Pear & Freesia Body Crème [50ml], Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne [9ml], Vitamin E Lip Conditioner [15ml], Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense [9ml], Blackberry & Bay Hand Cream [30ml], Lime Basil & Mandarin Travel Candle, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne [30ml]

3. Sisley Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Sisley)

Sisley Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £595 What are the contents worth?: £830 (28% off) When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £595 at John Lewis

Let me start by saying that I am fully aware of the price. Yes, just under £600 is rather punchy for an advent calendar, it is in fact our most expensive on the list. If, however, you are a Sisley beauty obsessive and love the likes of the brand's cult Black Rose collection - hands down one of my favourite ranges for autumn/winter time when my skin is crying out for extra nourishment thanks to cold weather, central heating and too much festive enjoyment - then you'll be thrilled come December 1st. You don't make a huge saving on the products with this calendar, but devoted Sisley fans won't mind that.

What's inside?

Sisleÿa L’Integral Anti-Age Eye and Lip Contour Cream [15ml] with Ridoki Massage Tool [Full Size], Nutritive Lip Balm [Full Size 9g], Phyto-Lip Twist No.1 Nude [Full Size 2.5g], Phyto-Rouge Shine No.21 Sheer Rosewood [Full Size 3g], So Curl Mascara No.1 Deep Black [Full Size 10ml], Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream [10ml], Black Rose Cream Mask [10ml], Eau du Soir [2ml], All Day All Year [10ml], Black Rose Precious Face Oil [3ml], Sisleÿa L’Integral Anti-Age Concentrated Firming Body Cream [15ml], Eau de Campagne Soap [50g], Revitalising Fortifying Serum [4.5ml], Sisleÿa L’Integral Anti-Age Firming Concentrated Serum [5ml], Buff and Wash Facial Gel [10ml], Eau Efficace Gentle Makeup Remover [30ml], Eau De Campagne Gentle Bath and Shower Gel with Botanical Extracts [50ml], Izia [6.5ml], Precious Hair Care Oil [20ml], Velvet Sleeping Mask with Saffron Flowers [10ml], Sisleÿa L’Integral Anti-Age [5ml], L’Eau Rêvée d’Hubert [10ml], Sisleÿa L’Integral Anti-Age Anti-Wrinkle Concentrated Serum [5ml], Phyto-Gloss Pocket Mirror

4. Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Harvey Nichols)

Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £250 How much are the contents worth?: £1300 (80% off) When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals Visit Site

This is spectacular. One for the history books. Want to know which luxury beauty advent calendar I want to get my hands on this year? This one. Forget your standard 25-product calendar, this has 45 goodies inside, made up of 25 full-sized products and treatment vouchers (including a free eyebrow shape with every beauty-editor's go-to brow expert, Shavata Singh). Oh and if that wasn't enough, one in every 50 calendars has a £100 Harvey Nichols gift card hidden inside.

What's inside?

Acqua Di Parma Colonia Body Lotion [75ml], Acqua Di Parma Colonia Shower Gel [75ml], Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream [Full Size 15ml], Carolina Herrera Matte Red Algeria 410 Lipstick [Full Size], Carolina Herrera Zebra Printed Cap [Full Size], Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of No Shame [Full Size], Color WOW Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer [Full Size 50ml], Davines MOMO Shampoo [75ml], Davines MOMO Conditioner [75ml], Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel [Full Size 50ml], Dermalogica Pro Skin30 Treatment Voucher [available in 5 stores], Dr Barbara Sturm Cleanser [Full Size 50ml], Dr Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill & Repair Serum [Full Size 5ml], Escentric Molecule E01 [Full Size 30ml], Eve Lom Rescue Mask [Full Size 50ml], Fenty Beauty ICON Semi Matte Lipstick in POSE QUEEN [Full Size], Fenty Beauty ICON Refillable Lipstick Case [Full Size], Fenty Beauty The Whole Shebang – 45 minute Colour Masterclass Treatment Voucher [available in five stores], Hermetica Verticaloud Eau De Parfum [10ml], Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Diffused Light [Full Size], Jo Loves Pomelo Paintbrush [7ml], Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cream [Full Size 50ml], Larry King A Social Life for Your Hair [Full Size 30ml], Laura Mercier Caviar Eye Stick in Bed of Roses [Full Size], Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau De Parfum [5ml], Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Candle [30g], Maison Crivelli Hibiscus Mahajad Eau De Parfum [5ml], Memo Paris French Leather Eau De Parfum [5ml], Mizensir Palissandre Des Indes Candle [90g], MZ SKIN Skin Hydra-Bright Gold Eye Mask [Full Size], MZ SKIN Vitamin-Infused Meso Face Mask [Full Size)], NEOM Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist [Full Size 30ml], OPI Nail Polish in Bubble Bath [Full Size 5ml], OTO Sleep Drops 10% CBD [Full Size 5ml], Rodial Vit C Drops[Full Size 31ml], Shavata Brow & Lash Strengthener [Full Size 8ml], Shavata Eyebrow Shape Treatment Voucher, Sisley Sisleya L’Integral Anti Age Cream [5ml], Sisley Express 15-minute Treatment Treatment Voucher, Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Duo in Black & Pink, Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream[Full Size 25ml], Sunday Riley Good Genes [Full Size 15ml], Tan Luxe The Water [Full Size 100ml], Tiziana Terenzi Nottebuia Extrait de Parfums [15ml], U Beauty Super Hydrator [Full Size 15ml]

5. Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Harrods)

Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £250 How much are the contents worth?: £1173 (79% off) When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £250 at Harrods

Just hearing the word Harrods makes me think of opulence, it's synonymous with luxury. And as you'd imagine the retailer's beauty advent calendar lives up to its reputation. Housed inside the box that looks just like the iconic Knightsbridge building are products like ReVive Masque des Yeux Instant Eye Mask (which has seen me through a lot of sleepy mornings let me tell you), Sunday Riley's CEO Oil (hands down one of the best vitamin C products out there) and Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Powder Pink, a product that has held a firm place in my make-up bag over the years. With 21 full sized products inside it's a dream calendar.

What's inside?

Augustinus Bader Rich Cream (15ml), Gisou Travel Shampoo and Conditioner (75ml/50ml), Eve Lom Original Balm Cleanser and Muslin (50ml), Decree Treat Tincture (30ml), Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara (Travel Size), ReVive Masque des Yeux Instant Eye Mask, Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath and Shower Oil (55ml), Dr Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum (10ml), Kylie Cosmetics High Glossy Crystal (Full Size), Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix (30ml), Christophe Robin Purifying Scrub (75ml), Bio Effect EGF Serum (15ml), 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Brightening Essence (30ml), Laura Mercier Caviar Stick in Rosegold (Full Size), Ren AHA Tonic (250ml), Acqua di Parma Colonia Shower Gel (75ml), Sunday Riley CEO Oil (15ml), Living Proof Dry Shampoo (Travel Size), EviDenS de Beaute The Night Recovery Solution (30ml), Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Powder Pink (Full Size), Rodial DB Eye Gel (15ml), Dermalogica Precleanse (30ml), Champo Pitta Grown Serum (30ml), NARS Lipstick (Full Size), Floraiku Between Two Trees (10ml)

6. Parfums Christian Dior 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Dior)

Parfums Christian Dior 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar Specifications Price: £570 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £570 at Dior

It doesn't get much more special than a Dior advent calendar. Most people, and I very much include myself in this, won't ever own a Dior saddle bag or a pair of the brand's iconic J'Adore slingbacks, but this beautiful box of joy allows you to step into the world of Dior. Inside you'll find three lipsticks, two nail polishes, a mascara, a cleanser, a moisturiser, two serums, candles, four candles, nine fragrances and a Dior Christmas decoration so even your tree gets an upgrade.

What's inside?

J'ADORE EDP [5ML], J’ADORE PARFUM D’EAU [5ml], NEW L’OR DE J’ADORE [3.M5L], SAUVAGE EDT [10ML], MISS DIOR NEW EDP [5ML], MISS DIOR BLOOMING BOUQUET [5ML], LA COLLECTION PRIVÉE MINIATURE OUD ISPAHAN [7,5ML], LA COLLECTION PRIVÉE MINIATURE GRIS DIOR [7,5ML], LA COLLECTION PRIVÉE MINIATURE JASMIN DES ANGES [7,5ML], LIMITED EDITION XMAS TREE DECORATION, LA COLLECTION PRIVEE CANDLE IN AMBRE NUIT [35G], LA COLLECTION PRIVEE CANDLE IN THÉ OSMANTHUS [35G], LA COLLECTION PRIVEE CANDLE IN SAINT HONORE [35G], PRESTIGE LA CRÈME [15ML], PRESTIGE MICRO HUILE ADVANCED SERUM [10ML], CAPTURE TOTALE LE SERUM [10ML], LA MOUSSE OFF/ON [50ML], ROUGE DIOR VELVET IN 999 [1,5G], ROUGE DIOR VELVET IN 100 NUDE [1,5G], ROUGE DIOR VELVET IN 720 ICONE [1,5G], DIOR VERNIS IN 108 MUGUET [7ML], DIOR VERNIS IN 999 [7ML], DIORSHOW ICONIC OVERCURL IN 090 [4ML]