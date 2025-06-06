'My Eid Beauty Routine is Unapologetically Intentional'—5 Muslim Beauty Insiders on their Tips for Feeling their Best for Eid al-Adha

Every Muslim beauty lover knows just how tedious the prep is in the run up to Eid al-Adha, which is one of the biggest events in the Islam calendar. Everything from curating your perfume and figuring out your make-up to ensuring that your skin is at its glowiest state — every step requires an intentional approach to honour the celebrations.

Known as the “festival of Qurbani (sacrifice),” Eid al-Adha falls on the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar, with celebrations and observance practices taking place over the course of a few days. While traditions differ from country to country, we all take pride in our elaborate family gatherings, which are inevitably followed by lots of delicious food and celebratory attire.

And as far as our beauty routines go, it’s safe to say that they’re just as special as you’d expect. Don’t get me wrong: we don’t go out of our way to completely revamp each step. Rather, it’s all about following a routine that makes us feel our best: most confident, grateful and uplifted. To give you an idea as to what this involves, I enlisted the help of my fellow Muslim friends within the beauty industry to share their favourite Eid-related beauty non-negotiables.

Denise Primbet, Beauty Journalist

Growing up in Kazakhstan, Eid al-Adha was always my favourite holiday. I loved being surrounded by all of my extended family members gathered at my grandma’s house. Fast-forward to today, when, as an immigrant in the UK, I now often find myself celebrating in the company of myself and my phone (dialled in through FaceTime, ofc). Yet, each year, I still make an effort to make this holiday feel just as special. And apart from whipping out an elaborate spread of Central Asian cuisine, my favourite way of getting myself in the celebratory mood is doing so through my beauty routine.

Fragrance layering

My choice of fragrance, for one, is probably one of the most important (and cherished) steps. Each year, I layer my perfumes intentionally, surrounding myself in a cocoon of scents that make me feel both “at home” and confident. The base is always the same: a few spritzes of the Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia to trigger nostalgia, which is my mum’s favourite fragrance that never fails to put me in the right mood for Eid.

Next, I usually layer it with a punchier perfume that would instantly boost my confidence. My choice usually falls on my trust extrait de parfums to ensure maximum staying power and a statement-worthy feel. This year, I opted for one of my most complimented perfumes to date: Oud Maracuja by Maison Crivelli, which is a unique oud-y fragrance that’s cleverly balanced with the fresh and ever-so-slightly sweet passionfruit. The result? An ensemble that feels comforting and one that also makes an impression.

Zeynab Mohamed, Beauty Journalist

In the excitement (and let’s be honest, slight chaos) of getting ready for Eid - planning outfits, booking nail appointments, sorting last-minute gifts — there’s one thing that always seems to fall to the bottom of the list: bodycare. But the truth is, your body can really feel the build-up and stress. That’s why I always make time for a massage and, in particular, a lymphatic drainage massage. It’s my little ritual to reset before the big day.

Massage rituals

One of the best lympathic drainage massages, I’ve found in London is the Sublime Lymphatic Drainage by Méthode Trévalinet, currently at available The French Pharmacy. Their method blends the best bits of several techniques — Renata, Vodder, Kobido, and traditional Chinese acupressure. It’s designed to support beauty, mental well-being, and long-term health by stimulating lymphatic function and immune circulation. In short: it helps flush out toxins, reduce water retention, and even improve digestion. Think of it as a reset for your body.

And in the spirit of Eid, it can also be a lovely way to spend quality time with someone you love. I’m a fan of booking a relaxing “couples” massage with a friend or a family member. It’s a chance to pause, connect, and walk out feeling completely knotted free and chilled, together. The full-body 70-minute muscle massage at the Lush spa, for one, is an absolute dream. It targets tension and knots so you feel shipshape from top to toe and perfect activity to do with your loved ones.

Nassima Iggoute, Beauty & Lifestyle Content Creator

Eid is my opportunity to look and feel my absolute best — it's what my friends jokingly call the “Muslim Met Gala.” With every show-stopping outfit, my skin and hair need to match the moment with equal glamour and glow.

Hair and skin reset

To achieve glossy, healthy hair that holds its style all day, I reach for the Wella Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue — a must for strengthening and reviving my strands before styling. I lock everything in with the Living Proof Flex Hold Hairspray, which gives hold without the crunch, letting my hair move naturally while staying picture-perfect.

When it comes to skin, I want plump, calm, and radiant. My skin can be reactive, so I rely on the Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Serum to soothe and prep it before the rest of my routine. For hydration and protection, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost SPF 50 is a staple. It layers beautifully under makeup without pilling or leaving a white cast.

Humeara Mohamed, Beauty Journalist

Come Eid, you can always find henna snaking its way up my fingers, decorating them with blooms and paisleys. For me, it's the ultimate symbol of celebration. Generally, you want a dark stain. There's an old wives' tale that suggests the darker your stain, the more your mother-in-law likes you. Listen, I'm not saying it's true, but my mum always struggles to get a dark stain and she does not get on with my dad's ma.

Henna traditions & glowy skin

To ensure you get a dark, lasting henna stain, I recommend wearing the paste for as long as possible before scraping (not washing) it off. As it starts to harden, seal it with a rosewater sealant like this one from Mahsa Stories to prevent premature crumbling. Make sure you avoid contact with water for 24 hours after you remove the paste, and keep your hands warm while the paste is on. Lastly, once you've removed the paste, smother your stain in Vicks. Don't ask me why—my family's been doing it for decades, and I swear by it.

Nothing makes me feel confident quite like glowing skin, which is why I like to prep for Eid with a facial. It's such a treat that it feels appropriate for a big occasion like Eid, and it really does make a difference to my skin. My favourite facial in London is the Murad facial at the Hershesons Fitzrovia salon—the extractions are incredibly thorough, and the products are tailored to your skin type.

Sidra Imtiaz, Beauty PR Specialist

When it comes to creating a glowing look for Eid, the most important thing for me is always the base. Being breakout-prone, I always want to make sure my skin is looking and feeling it’s healthiest on Eid morning before going in with my make-up.

At-home facials & scent-scaping the house

Eid morning is the perfect time for an at-home facial, but with how busy it is, I can't always make time for long, laborious steps. I recently discovered the ZIIP HALO, which is a microcurrent device that treats everything from puffiness to pigmentation from two to 12 minutes — ideal for an Eid morning pamper. This can be followed with an undereye mask, such as the multi-benefit 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask. Perfecting my skin prep not only helps create a smoother canvas for make-up, but it's also a great way to get me in the festive Eid mood.

Elsewhere, I'm a big on scent, and that goes well beyond finding the perfect perfume for the day (and trust me, this is no easy feat either). My favourite thing to do is curate the perfectly scented space, but I always save this for later on in the day. But whilst I adore the wafting smells of the delicious cooking as I pinch snacks straight from the hot pan, once the cooking is done and dusted, I love to make sure that the house smells wonderful.

I usually lean toward fresher, citrusy scents to create an uplifting atmosphere. Just this week, Diptyque launched their seasonal summer collection, which is perfect for the occasion. Inspired by a fruit garden at the very start of summer, their Citronelle candle combines lemongrass with neroli and orange blossom, creating a tangy but not at all sharp bouquet.