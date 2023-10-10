The best jewellery advent calendars, picked by a fashion editor
Including Pandora, Missoma and more
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jewellery advent calendars are the most decadent way to countdown to Christmas and there are plenty of them to buy right now. To be fair, this year's selection of beauty advent calendars is seriously tempting too.
For 2023, we're seeing some great treats from the likes of Astrid & Miyu and Missoma, and very excitingly, Pandora is launching its very first advent calendar, filled with a bracelet and charms, which is bound to be a sell-out.
Granted, they are more expensive than your average Lindt calendar, but when you break down the cost of the jewellery within, they are actually pretty good value, as you often save 50% or more of the original price.
As with a lot of advent calendars, they tend to sell out in no time, so scroll down and be quick if you see something you like.
The best jewellery advent calendars 2023:
1. Astrid and Miyu 12 Day advent calendar
Specifications
Following the success of the brand's first ever sell-out advent calendar in 2021, Astrid & Miyu now has three different advent calendars available to purchase, as of today.
The calendar is worth over £604 and features a selection of the brand's best-selling hoops, huggies, studs and ear cuffs, as well as some exclusive designs. What are you waiting for?
2. Pandora advent calendar
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Customers have been asking Pandora to launch an advent calendar for years, and for 2023 they've finally obliged. It's available to buy for Pandora members today, and goes on sale to the general public on the 12th October, with limited stock. It's bound to sell out so be quick. It features a silver charm bracelet with various charms, necklaces and earrings as well as jewellery care and jewellery box vouchers.
3. Missoma jewellery advent calendar
Specifications
Missoma is one of my favourite jewellery brands, and their advent calendar is high on my wish list every year. It is filled with some of their best-selling pieces such as their Lucy Williams hoops, Prism studs and Harris Reed North Star necklace.
4. Astrid & Miyu Solid 14k Gold Advent Calendar
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A new addition for Astrid & Miyu, the 14k Solid Gold jewellery advent calendar is a decadent way to countdown the days to Christmas. You'll find five pieces of 14k Solid Gold jewellery including bracelets, necklaces and earrings and pieces with semi-precious stones worth over £1200, and housed in a beautiful resin jewellery box.
5. Estella Bartlett jewellery advent calendar
Specifications
Estella Bartlett have brought back their much-loved jewellery advent calendar for the third year running. The 12-door calendar includes popular pieces like the North Star CZ Pendant, Kiss Studs, Ditsy Miyuki Flower Bracelet, Paperclip Link Chain Necklace and Baroque Pearl Drop Hoops.
6. Accessorize jewellery advent calendar
Specifications
For a more affordable option, Accessorize is the place to go. Behind each door of their 12 day jewellery advent calendar, you'll find gold tone jewellery, some embellished with crystals.
7. Oliver Bonas jewellery advent calendar
Specifications
Oliver Bonas is bringing back its best-selling calendar for 2023, with 12 surprises including hoops and necklaces, in both gold and silver jewellery. Be ready to shop it as soon as it launches, and in the meantime you can enter a competition to win it.
8. Abbott Lyon advent calendar
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Fans of silver will love Abbott Lyon's 12 day calendar - also available in gold. It's unique to you as well as you'll get a pendant with your initial, as well as jewellery with your birthstone on it.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
I shop online for a living so trust me - these are the best beauty discounts to be found in Amazon's Prime Deal Days
All the best bargain beauty buys in one place
By Valeza Bakolli
-
8 mental health tips that promise to help, whatever you're currently going through
Research-backed and expert approved.
By Ally Head
-
The Crown season 6 trailer has dropped - and there's a big change coming
It's almost time to say goodbye
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ethical gifts: 21 best planet and people-friendly presents to give this Christmas
Last minute shopping? Order today for arrival in time.
By Ally Head
-
Stylish Christmas presents for him (that we kind of want too)
Christmas gifts for him have never been easier to find. The elves at MC headquarters have hunted out the best festive gifts for all the men in your life.
By Sunil Makan
-
The best personalised gifts for that extra thoughtful touch this Christmas
This isn't any old gift... this is a gift made *just* for someone you love...
By Grace Lindsay
-
Christmas gifts for her: the ultimate guide to shopping this season
This way to 18 super-chic Christmas gifts for her...
By Grace Lindsay
-
The best slippers for women
Cosy season is here.
By Penny Goldstone
-
As a fashion editor, I can't wait to open these jewellery advent calendars
Put something sparkly under the tree....
By Penny Goldstone