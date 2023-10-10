The best jewellery advent calendars, picked by a fashion editor

Including Pandora, Missoma and more

Missoma jewellery advent calendars
(Image credit: Missoma)
Penny Goldstone
By Penny Goldstone
published

Jewellery advent calendars are the most decadent way to countdown to Christmas and there are plenty of them to buy right now. To be fair, this year's selection of beauty advent calendars is seriously tempting too.

For 2023, we're seeing some great treats from the likes of Astrid & Miyu and Missoma, and very excitingly, Pandora is launching its very first advent calendar, filled with a bracelet and charms, which is bound to be a sell-out.

Granted, they are more expensive than your average Lindt calendar, but when you break down the cost of the jewellery within, they are actually pretty good value, as you often save 50% or more of the original price. 

As with a lot of advent calendars, they tend to sell out in no time, so scroll down and be quick if you see something you like.

The best jewellery advent calendars 2023:

Astrid & Miyu advent calendar

(Image credit: Astrid & Miyu)

1. Astrid and Miyu 12 Day advent calendar

Specifications

RRP: £325
What it's worth: £604
Release date: Available now

Following the success of the brand's first ever sell-out advent calendar in 2021, Astrid & Miyu now has three different advent calendars available to purchase, as of today.

The calendar is worth over £604 and features a selection of the brand's best-selling hoops, huggies, studs and ear cuffs, as well as some exclusive designs. What are you waiting for?

pandora advent calendar

(Image credit: Pandora)

2. Pandora advent calendar

Specifications

RRP: £350
What it's worth: £550
Release date: 12th October but members can shop now

Reasons to buy

+
Reasons to avoid

-
Customers have been asking Pandora to launch an advent calendar for years, and for 2023 they've finally obliged. It's available to buy for Pandora members today, and goes on sale to the general public on the 12th October, with limited stock. It's bound to sell out so be quick. It features a silver charm bracelet with various charms, necklaces and earrings as well as jewellery care and jewellery box vouchers.

Missoma advent calendar

(Image credit: Missoma)

3. Missoma jewellery advent calendar

Specifications

RRP: £395
What it's worth: £917
Release date: Available now

Missoma is one of my favourite jewellery brands, and their advent calendar is high on my wish list every year. It is filled with some of their best-selling pieces such as their Lucy Williams hoops, Prism studs and Harris Reed North Star necklace.

Astrid & Miyu

(Image credit: Astrid & Miyu)

4. Astrid & Miyu Solid 14k Gold Advent Calendar

Specifications

RRP: £990
What it's worth: £1,340
Release date: Available now

Reasons to buy

+
Reasons to avoid

-
A new addition for Astrid & Miyu, the 14k Solid Gold jewellery advent calendar is a decadent way to countdown the days to Christmas. You'll find five pieces of 14k Solid Gold jewellery including bracelets, necklaces and earrings and pieces with semi-precious stones worth over £1200, and housed in a beautiful resin jewellery box. 

Estella Bartlett advent calendar

(Image credit: Estella Bartlett)

5. Estella Bartlett jewellery advent calendar

Specifications

RRP: £180
What it's worth: £348
Release date: Available now

Estella Bartlett have brought back their much-loved jewellery advent calendar for the third year running. The 12-door calendar includes popular pieces like the North Star CZ Pendant, Kiss Studs, Ditsy Miyuki Flower Bracelet, Paperclip Link Chain Necklace and Baroque Pearl Drop Hoops.

accessorize advent calendar

(Image credit: Accessorize)

6. Accessorize jewellery advent calendar

Specifications

RRP: £50
What it's worth: £90
Release date: Available now

For a more affordable option, Accessorize is the place to go. Behind each door of their 12 day jewellery advent calendar, you'll find gold tone jewellery, some embellished with crystals. 

oliver bonas jewellery advent calendar

(Image credit: Oliver Bonas)

7. Oliver Bonas jewellery advent calendar

Specifications

RRP: £275
What it's worth: £444
Release date: 15th October

Oliver Bonas is bringing back its best-selling calendar for 2023, with 12 surprises including hoops and necklaces, in both gold and silver jewellery. Be ready to shop it as soon as it launches, and in the meantime you can enter a competition to win it. 

Abbott Lyon advent calendar

(Image credit: Abbott Lyon)

8. Abbott Lyon advent calendar

Specifications

RRP: £249
What it's worth: £450
Release date: Available now

Reasons to buy

+
Reasons to avoid

-
Fans of silver will love Abbott Lyon's 12 day calendar - also available in gold. It's unique to you as well as you'll get a pendant with your initial, as well as jewellery with your birthstone on it.

Topics
Gift Guide
Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.

