The best jewellery advent calendars, picked by a fashion editor

Jewellery advent calendars are the most decadent way to countdown to Christmas and there are plenty of them to buy right now. To be fair, this year's selection of beauty advent calendars is seriously tempting too.

For 2023, we're seeing some great treats from the likes of Astrid & Miyu and Missoma, and very excitingly, Pandora is launching its very first advent calendar, filled with a bracelet and charms, which is bound to be a sell-out.

Granted, they are more expensive than your average Lindt calendar, but when you break down the cost of the jewellery within, they are actually pretty good value, as you often save 50% or more of the original price.

As with a lot of advent calendars, they tend to sell out in no time, so scroll down and be quick if you see something you like.

The best jewellery advent calendars 2023:

(Image credit: Astrid & Miyu)

1. Astrid and Miyu 12 Day advent calendar Specifications RRP: £325 What it's worth: £604 Release date: Available now Today's Best Deals View at Astrid & Miyu

Following the success of the brand's first ever sell-out advent calendar in 2021, Astrid & Miyu now has three different advent calendars available to purchase, as of today.

The calendar is worth over £604 and features a selection of the brand's best-selling hoops, huggies, studs and ear cuffs, as well as some exclusive designs. What are you waiting for?

(Image credit: Pandora)

2. Pandora advent calendar Specifications RRP: £350 What it's worth: £550 Release date: 12th October but members can shop now Today's Best Deals View at Pandora Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Customers have been asking Pandora to launch an advent calendar for years, and for 2023 they've finally obliged. It's available to buy for Pandora members today, and goes on sale to the general public on the 12th October, with limited stock. It's bound to sell out so be quick. It features a silver charm bracelet with various charms, necklaces and earrings as well as jewellery care and jewellery box vouchers.

(Image credit: Missoma)

3. Missoma jewellery advent calendar Specifications RRP: £395 What it's worth: £917 Release date: Available now Today's Best Deals View at Selfridges

Missoma is one of my favourite jewellery brands, and their advent calendar is high on my wish list every year. It is filled with some of their best-selling pieces such as their Lucy Williams hoops, Prism studs and Harris Reed North Star necklace.

(Image credit: Astrid & Miyu)

4. Astrid & Miyu Solid 14k Gold Advent Calendar Specifications RRP: £990 What it's worth: £1,340 Release date: Available now Today's Best Deals View at Astrid & Miyu Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

A new addition for Astrid & Miyu, the 14k Solid Gold jewellery advent calendar is a decadent way to countdown the days to Christmas. You'll find five pieces of 14k Solid Gold jewellery including bracelets, necklaces and earrings and pieces with semi-precious stones worth over £1200, and housed in a beautiful resin jewellery box.

(Image credit: Estella Bartlett)

5. Estella Bartlett jewellery advent calendar Specifications RRP: £180 What it's worth: £348 Release date: Available now Today's Best Deals View at Estella Bartlett

Estella Bartlett have brought back their much-loved jewellery advent calendar for the third year running. The 12-door calendar includes popular pieces like the North Star CZ Pendant, Kiss Studs, Ditsy Miyuki Flower Bracelet, Paperclip Link Chain Necklace and Baroque Pearl Drop Hoops.

(Image credit: Accessorize)

6. Accessorize jewellery advent calendar Specifications RRP: £50 What it's worth: £90 Release date: Available now Today's Best Deals View at Accessorize

For a more affordable option, Accessorize is the place to go. Behind each door of their 12 day jewellery advent calendar, you'll find gold tone jewellery, some embellished with crystals.

(Image credit: Oliver Bonas)

7. Oliver Bonas jewellery advent calendar Specifications RRP: £275 What it's worth: £444 Release date: 15th October Today's Best Deals View at Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas is bringing back its best-selling calendar for 2023, with 12 surprises including hoops and necklaces, in both gold and silver jewellery. Be ready to shop it as soon as it launches, and in the meantime you can enter a competition to win it.

(Image credit: Abbott Lyon)

8. Abbott Lyon advent calendar Specifications RRP: £249 What it's worth: £450 Release date: Available now Today's Best Deals View at Abbott Lyon Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Fans of silver will love Abbott Lyon's 12 day calendar - also available in gold. It's unique to you as well as you'll get a pendant with your initial, as well as jewellery with your birthstone on it.