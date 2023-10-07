I shop online for a living so I scoured the internet to find the best affordable beauty advent calendars under £100

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Calling all beauty lovers: the best beauty advent calendars have finally landed, and this year’s selection certainly does not disappoint. You might think it’s a little early to start thinking about the much-loved Christmas tradition, but with the most popular beauty advent calendar styles already selling at record speed, it’s a good idea to shop your favourite options before they sell out.

Some calendars can set you back a pretty penny (and trust me, the best luxury beauty advent calendars are definitely worth the investment), but I’m here to point you in the direction of the best affordable beauty advent calendars on offer right now.

There’s an impressive selection for under £100 this year. As a beauty-obsessed shopping editor, the only thing I find more exciting than counting down to Christmas with a beauty treat each morning is finding a bargain product which allows me to do just that. Lucky then, that none of the beauty advent calendars in this list cost more than £100.

You might be currently in search of the best mascara or perhaps you're wondering which has been the best perfume for women this year, beauty advent calendars are a great way to try out new beauty products at a discounted price. Along with your favourite cult products, you’ll often find a few new pieces that you haven't tried before.

Multi-brand beauty advent calendars are the best way to treat yourself to products from all your favourite brands in one place, while single-brand options are perfect if you’re obsessed with one particular brand (The Body Shop, I’m looking at you). There’s a great selection of both of these available for under £100, and most of them include a healthy helping of full-sized products including candles, fragrance, skincare and of course make-up.

So whether you’re looking for a beauty advent calendar for yourself or simply want to treat the beauty-obsessed individual in your life ahead of the festive season, keep scrolling to find the best affordable beauty advent calendars under £100.

Best beauty advent calendars under £50

1. Yankee Candle Advent Wreath 2023

(Image credit: Yankee Candle)

Yankee Candle Advent Wreath 2023 Specifications Price: £27.99 When is it available? : Right now Today's Best Deals £27.99 at Yankee Candle

I adore filling my home with luxury candles come Christmas, and Yankee Candle does some of the best around! If you're a fan of scented candles, you can't miss out on this year's Yankee Candle Advent Wreath. Not only does it feature gorgeous seasonal scents like Silver Sage, Soft Wool and Amber and Sandalwood, it's also the most affordable advent calendar on this list at just under £28. There are 24 tealights included, so you can burn one each day in the build-up to Christmas.

What's inside?

3x Tea Light Candles of each of the following fragrances: Letters To Santa, Silver Sage & Pine Tea, Twinkling Lights, Soft Wool & Amber Tea, Christmas Eve, Pink Cherry Vanilla, Christmas Cookie, Amber & Sandalwood Accessory: 1 x Constellation sliver plated Glass Tea Light Holder

2. M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: : £40 when you spend £25 on Clothing, Home & Beauty in store or online What are contents worth?: £340 When is it available?: 26th October Today's Best Deals Click for more information

I have often overlooked M&S as a beauty retailer. Never again. They stock some truly incredible brands and the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar offering is among the biggest savings on this list. It only costs £40 when you spend £25 on clothing, home, or beauty bits in store or online, which let's be honest is easily done. The calendar itself includes selections from This Works, Murad and Living Proof, all packaged up in a beautiful make-up bag. It's sure to sell out. *adds to basket*

What's inside?

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Booster Restoring Conditioner 20ml, Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Shampoo 20ml, Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Conditioner 20ml, Nails Inc Victoria & Albert Nail Varnish 10ml, Nail Inc Crown Place Nail Varnish 10ml, Percy & Reed Turn Up The Volume Volumizing No Oil Oil 60ml, Pixi Brow Tamer (Translucent) 4.5ml, Shay & Blue Atropa Belladonna Natural Spray Fragrance 10ml, L’Occitane Verbena Shower Gel 250ml, Apothecary Revive Clarifying Mask 75ml, This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon 100ml, Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 25ml, Apothecary Meditate Hand Cream 30ml, Dr Paw Paw Overnight Lip Mask 10ml, Pixi LipLift Max (Sheer Rose) 2.7g, L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Hand Cream 75ml, Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara 8.5g, Leighton Denny Renovate Intensive Nail Repair Cream & Buffer 10ml, Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil for Face, Body, and Hair Mini 10ml, REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel 150ml, Aveda Botanical Repair Styling Crème 40ml, Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer Plum Pop, Filorga Hydra-Hyal: Hydrating Plumping Serum 7ml, Clinique Moisture Surge 100H 15ml, Origins Ginzing Gel 30ml

3. Boots Macmillan 24 Doors of Joy Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Boots)

Boots Macmillan 24 Doors of Joy Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £44 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £44 at Boots

There's nothing I love more than a wholesome Christmas gift. And because Christmas is a time for giving generously, it’s heart-warming to note that with every purchase of Macmillan’s 24-piece advent calendar £2 will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support. It’s full of beauty bits from Liz Earle, Soap & Glory, and Sleek and is currently 50% off, so you'll be making a huge saving!

What's inside?

Sleek MakeUP Fierce Felt Eye Liner Zodiac Black 1ml, Soap & Glory Bright & Beautiful Brightening Sheet Mask 29 g, Soap & Glory The Righteous Butter Body Butter 50 ml, Soap & Glory Hand Food Hand Cream 50 ml, Liz Earle Instant Boost Skin Tonic 50 ml, Liz Earle Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion 50 ml, Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser 30 ml, Botanics Peaceful Night Pillow Mist Lavender & Sweet Marjoram 100 ml, Champneys Moisturising Face Mask 37 ml, No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Day Cream SPF 15 + 5*UVA 25 ml, No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Night Cream 25 ml, No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Primer 30 ml, No7 Lip & Cheek Tint Dusk Pink 10 ml, No7 Stay Perfect™ Eye Pencil Black, No7 Beautiful Skin Softening Foot Scrub 75 ml, Ted Baker Violet & Bergamot Body Lotion 50m, Boots Extracts Mango Lip Butter, Boots Ingredients Caffeine Eye Cream 15ml, Boots Glow Moisturising Cream 50ml, Boots Eyelash Curler, Liz Earle Pure Cotton Cloth

4. Holland and Barrett 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Holland and Barrett)

Holland and Barrett 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £45 What are the contents worth?: £179 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £45 at Holland and Barrett

I have pretty sensitive skin, and Holland and Barrett is often my first port of call for natural beauty buys. If you're the same you'll adore its beauty advent calendar which includes a selection of soothing and nourishing beauty products from brands that prioritise natural ingredients where possible. The entire calendar is vegan friendly too, so it would make a great gift for your vegan friend who loves a pamper treat.

What's inside?

Weleda Skin Food Body Lotion 200ml, Vitaskin Vitamin C Collagen Boosting Serum 30ml, Antipodes Hosanna H20 Serum 10ml, Q+A Vitamin C Eye Cream 15ml, H&B Hyaluronic Acid 20mg 30 Capsules, Miaroma Rosemary Pure Essential Oil 10ml, WILD Fresh Cotton & Sea Salt Natural Deodorant 17g, Sukin Brightening Radiance Cleanser 125ml, Psychic Sisters Sleep Well Candle, UpCircle Coffee Face Scrub with Citrus Blend for Dry Skin 30ml, Tisserand Sleep Better Roller Ball 10ml, So Eco Complexion Sponge, Miaroma Winter Spice Essential Oil Blend, Beauty Kitchen Seahorse Plankton Really Radiant Moisturiser 17ml, Magnitone Microfibre Face Cloth, Sea Magik Pink Salt Shampoo 50g, Ethique Discovery Pack - Balanced Hair 45g, Dr Organic Guava Gel Face Mask 50ml, Ecodenta Multifunctional Toothpaste with 7 Herbs 100ml, H&B Aloe and Cucumber Facial Toner 150ml, I Love Wellness Calm Bath Soak 125ml, Faith in Nature Lavender Soap 100g, H&B Headband, Faith in Nature Shea & Argan Hair Mask 300ml or Pip & Pod Blackberry Exfoliating Crème 50ml, Native State Overnight Anti Aging Mask 75ml or Native State Hydrate & Glow Mask 75ml

5. Soap & Glory It's A Pinker Wonderland Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Boots)

Soap & Glory It's A Pinker Wonderland Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £46 What are the contents worth?: £87.78 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £46 at Boots

Who doesn't love a Soap & Glory pamper evening? There are 24 body and skincare treats included in this calendar - all featuring the iconic Soap & Glory scent, of course. Have a fussy tween in your life? This would make an excellent gift for them ahead of Xmas. Or maybe you know somebody who's just starting to experiment with beauty and skincare, this is a good entry point.

What's inside?

Clean on Me Body Wash 75ml, The Righteous Butter Body Butter 300ml, Call of Fruity Body Wash 75ml, Call of Fruity Body Butter 50ml, Scrub of Your Life Body Scrub 200ml, Magnificoco Body Butter 50ml, Speed Plump Intensely Hydrating Day Lotion 50ml, Magnificoco Body Scrub 50ml, Perfect ZZZen Body Milk 75ml, Heel Genius Foot Cream 125ml, Hand Food Hand Cream 50ml, Face Soap & Clarity Vitamin C Facial Wash 50ml, The Fab Pore Pore-Refining Sheet Mask 29g, Original Pink Fragranced Rollerball 10ml, Soap & Glory Nail File, Soap & Glory Massaging Face Mitt, Soap & Glory Scrunchie, Bright + Beautiful Biodegradable Brightening Sheet Mask 29g, Speed Plump Super-Hydrating Miracle Moisture Hydrogel Sheet Mask 25g, Pout About It Hydrogel Lip Mask 2.5g, Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches 3g, Soap & Glory Reusable Cleansing Pad, Perfect ZZZen Bubble Bar 40g, Perfect ZZZen Scented Candle 30g

6. Make-up Revolution 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Makeup Revolution)

Make-up Revolution 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £48 What's the worth?: £96 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £48 at Makeup Revolution

I don't know about you, but I love to replenish my make-up stash during the party season. If you want to do so without spending too much money then look no further than Make-up Revolution's 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar. From lip liners to eyeshadow, it includes pretty much everything you could need to create endless festive make-up looks.

What's inside?

Exclusive Black Powder Puff, Lip Liner Bombshell Coral, Pink Sponge, Brow Defining Pencil, Kohl Liner, Detailed Eyeshadow Brush, Fluffy Eye Brush, LipLiner Vibing Pink, Lipstick White Wedding, Lipstick Muted Red, Jelly Gloss Glaze, Lip Oil Elixir Power, Matte Liquid Lip Mauve Berry, Matte Liquid Lip Caramel Nude, Cream Eyeshadow, Bronzer, Cream Eyeshadow Opulence, Pressed Contour Powder - Baecation, Brow Gel Clear, Mirror, Blush Quad, Highlighter Dare to Divulge, Brow Crayon Medium Brown, Superdewy Blush You Got Me Blushing, Mini Baking Powder Transluscent, Reloaded Palette Pink Prosecco

7. Yankee Candle Advent Book 2023

(Image credit: Yankee Candle)

Yankee Candle Advent Book Specifications Price: £49.99 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £49.99 at Yankee Candle

We can all probably tell by now how much of a fan I am of Yankee Candle's scents, and while its Advent Wreath above contains smaller tealights, the Advent Book includes a mix of 24 tealights and small votive candles, so you'll get even more for your money. The tealights and small candles are perfect to dot around and make your home smell bright and festive all month long.

What's inside?

1 Tea Light Candle of each fragrance below: Letters To Santa, Silver Sage & Pine, Twinkling Lights, Soft Wool & Amber, Pink Cherry Vanilla, Black Cherry, Clean Cotton, Christmas Eve®, Christmas Cookie, Amber & Sandalwood, Bayside Cedar, Wild Orchid Filled Votive Candles scented in each fragrance below: Letters To Santa, White Spruce & Grapefruit, Silver Sage & Pine, Warm Cashmere, Pink Cherry Vanilla, Red Raspberry, Clean Cotton, Black Tea & Lemon, Soft Blanket, Amber & Sandalwood, Bayside Cedar, Wild Orchid Accessory: 1 x Constellation sliver plated glass Tea Light Holder

Best Beauty Advent Calendars Under £80

8. Next 12 Days Of Grooming Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Next)

Next 12 Days Of Grooming Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £50 What are the contents worth?: £159 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £50 at Next

Next’s offering is one of the best I’ve seen in grooming. Full of soothing, nourishing, and de-stressing products, it’s the perfect self-care package to treat yourself to. Next has two beauty advent calendars on offer this winter and both are under £100, meaning you'll be making a huge saving on beauty. There's over £100 to be saved if you opt for the grooming advent calendar, which includes products from Aromatherapy Associates, L'Occitane, and ESPA - sounds dreamy.

What's inside?

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream for Men, 15ml, Scottish Fine Soaps Thistle & Black Pepper Facial Wash, 75ml, Bulldog Original Face Wash, 30ml, Philip Kingsley Flaky/Itchy Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, 20ml, Philip Kingsley Flaky/Itchy Scalp Hydrating Conditioner, 20ml, Mo Bros Premium Beard Oil, 100ml, This Works Stress Check CBD Body Cocoon, 100ml, Bath & Body Works Eucalyptus Spearmint Travel Size Body Wash and Foam Bath 2 fl oz / 59 ml OR Ocean Travel Size Ultimate Hydration Body Cream 2.5 oz / 70 g, Aromatherapy Associates De-stress Muscle Gel, 150ml, Clarins Men Super Moisture Balm,12ml, ESPA Fitness Shower Gel, 30ml, L'occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, 30ml

9. The Body Shop The Advent of Change 2023

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop The Advent of Change Specifications Price: £59 What are the contents worth?: £119 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £59 at The Body Shop

I'm a huge fan of The Body Shop, so I'm super excited to see this box of 24 minis is so affordable. It includes a selection of travel-sized products - perfect if you travel often or just want to try something new from the brand. If that wasn’t enough of a reason to purchase, some of the product packaging is made with Community Fair Trade plastic, taking a stand against plastic pollution and fighting for better working conditions.

What's inside?

Mango Hand Balm 30ml, Avocado Shower Cream 60ml, Tea Tree Skin Clearing Toner 60ml, Shea Body Butter 50ml, Small Ramie Lily, Coconut Shower Cream 60ml, Pink Grapefruit Soap 100g, Satsuma Shower Gel 60ml, Shea Shampoo 60ml, Shea Conditioner 60ml, British Rose Hand Cream 30ml, Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash 60ml, Olive Soap 100g, Pink Grapefruit Shower Gel 60ml, Almond Milk Hand Balm 30ml, Strawberry Shower Gel 60ml, British Rose Facial Mask 15ml, Hair Claw, Vitamin E Sheet Mask 18ml, Strawberry Lip Butter 10ml, British Rose Shower Scrub 50ml, Pink Grapefruit Hand Cream 30ml, Mango Shower Gel 60ml, Avocado Body Butter 50ml

10. 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Liz Earle)

12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £75 What are the contents worth?: £169 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £75 at Liz Earle

I mean, who doesn't want to open up a luxurious Liz Earle skincare treat each morning? The advent calendar is full of 12 classic beauty buys to leave your skin feeling nourished and looking radiant, which is exactly what we’ll all need after the back-to-back Christmas parties forecasted ahead. And yes, of course the cult-status Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser is included.

What's inside?

Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser 30ml, Cleanse & Glow™ Transforming Gel Cleanser 150ml, Smooth & Glow™ Exfoliating Tonic 50ml, Orange Flower Botanical Body Wash 200ml, Orange Flower Hand Repair 50ml, Instant Boost™ Skin Tonic 50ml, Eyebright™ Soothing Eye Lotion 50ml, Superskin™ Alt-Retinol Booster 15ml, Skin Repair™ Hydrating Night Cream 15ml, Skin Repair™ Light Cream 15ml, Warm Cedarwood & Frankincense Hand Cream 50ml, Hydrating Cream Mask 75ml, 1 Pure Cotton Cloth

11. Anthropologie 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Anthropologie 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £78 What are the contents worth?: £300 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £78 at Anthropologie

One of my favourite high street shops, Anthropologie has always been a go-to destination for lesser known fashion brands and enviable interiors and it clearly does not disappoint when it comes to beauty either. This advent calendar is mostly full of self-care treats with a sprinkling of fragrance and nail polish to finish off your party looks. Plus 15 out of the 24 products are full size - this is great value for money.

What's inside?

Plenaire Rose Jelly Gentle Makeup Remover, STORIES Nº.02 Eau de Parfum, Plant DPT Day Cream Moisturiser, Verden Hand & Body Balm, Adaptology Anti-Aging Serum, Dreem Distillery Moonlit Face Mask, Ilapothecary Eye Serum, Find Your Glow Candle, Anatome Sleep Oil, LØRE Originals Cleansing Exfoliating & Nourishing Bar, Solasta Skin Nourishing Rose Facial Oil, Urban Apothecary Fig Tree Hand & Body Wash, Herlum Sandalwood & Grapefruit Hand & Body Lotion, Floral Street Mini Discovery Set, Palette London Vermillion Poppy Nail Paint, Floragy Refresh Clay Face Mask, BYBI Beauty Eye Cream, Spritz Wellness Atmosphere Mist, UpCircle Cleansing Face Balm, Willowberry Nutrient Boost Day Cream, Sister & Co. Bath Oil, FEWE Take a Deep Breath Spray, Baie Botanique Facial Serum, Nailkind Nail Polish.

Best Beauty Advent Calendars Under £100

12. GLOSSYBOX Feel The Magic Advent Calendar 2023

(Image credit: Glossybox)

GLOSSYBOX Feel The Magic Advent Calendar 2023 Specifications Price: £80 What are the contents worth?: £473 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £80 at GLOSSYBOX

The GLOSSYBOX advent calendar is definitely near the top of my wish list this year - with 25 treats in a beautifully-packaged box, its offering is set to be a cracker. Not only will you be making an impressive saving of nearly £400, product highlights include a full-sized Medik8 Micellar Mousse, Physicians Formula Rose all Day Set & Glow and Fresh Soy face cleanser. FYI, GLOSSYBOX subscribers will get the advent calendar for only £70, making even more of a saving.

What's inside?

Floral Street Wonderland Peony EDP - Deluxe Size / Worth £28, ICONIC London Triple Threat Mascara - Full Size / Worth £21, Rodial Papaya Enzyme Scrub - Deluxe Size / Worth £15, Batiste Original Dry Shampoo - Deluxe Size / Worth £1.98, Lottie London Ready Set! Go Translucent Powder - Deluxe Size / Worth £3.99, Medik8 Micellar Mousse - Full Size / Worth £25, Earth Harbor Marina Biome Brightening Ampoule - Full Size / Worth £29.93, MUA Academy Intense Colour Lip Liner - Razzleberry - Full Size / Worth £2.25, MUA Academy Creamy Matte Lipstick - Razzleberry - Full Size / Worth £3.50, Made By Mitchell Blursh - Posey Rosey - Full Size / Worth £14, ESPA Optimal Pro Moisturiser - Deluxe Size / Worth £15, ESPA Optimal Skin Body Tri-Serum - Deluxe Size / Worth £10, Color WOW One Minute Transformation - Deluxe Size / Worth £9, Avant Collagen Intense Radiance Activator Serum - Full Size / Worth £89, Brushworks Eye & Brow Brush Set - Full Size / Worth £19.99, Brushworks Powder Puff Duo - Full Size / Worth £5, So Eco Satin Pillowcase - Oyster - Full Size / Worth £15, Physicians Formula Rose all Day Set & Glow - Full Size / Worth £15.29 , Fresh Soy Face Cleanser - Deluxe Size / Worth £3.90 , L'Occitane Almond Delicious Hand Cream - Deluxe Size / Worth £9, Grow Gorgeous Volume Shampoo - Deluxe Size / Worth £8, Beautypro Brightening Sheet Mask - Full Size / Worth £4.95, Revolution Pro Correcting Primer Radiant Peach - Full Size / Worth £7, Note Mineral Lip Gloss - Full Size / Worth £8.95, Amor Lashes Mixed Length Clusters + Mini Bond - Full Size / Worth £15, Babor Active Night Ampoules - Full Size / Worth £39.90, Rituals Ritual of Sakura Candle - Deluxe Size / Worth £12.50, Ciate I Am Woman Eyeshadow Palette - Full Size / Worth £42

13. Rituals Classic Advent Calendar 2023